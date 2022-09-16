Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Health Beat: NEC in preemies
CHICAGO — Two-year-old Sam Luce is right on target, which is amazing, considering he was born three months premature. "Sam was born just under two and a half pounds," says his father, Ben Luce. "It's hard to describe the size," said his mother, Maureen Luce. "Day four was the...
Scholar Rock Appoints Jay Backstrom, M.D., M.P.H., to be its Next Chief Executive Officer
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a Phase 3, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced that its Board of Directors appointed Jay Backstrom, M.D., M.P.H., as Chief Executive Officer-Elect, effective September 20, 2022. Dr. Backstrom will work closely with Founding and Interim CEO Nagesh Mahanthappa, Ph.D., M.B.A., before officially assuming the role of President & CEO on October 20, 2022, at which time he will also join the company’s Board of Directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005445/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0