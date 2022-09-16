Read full article on original website
Related
Russia is reportedly weighing a $50 billion tax hike on oil and gas exports as its resilience to sanctions fades
The Kremlin is considering imposing a new tax on energy exports that will bolster next year's budget by 1.4 trillion rubles, according to Kommersant.
Coinbase CEO: crypto is up there with chips and 5G as a matter of ‘national security’
The co-founder, whose company has been targeted by the SEC, warns the U.S. cannot afford to lose the digital asset industry to offshore rivals over its uneven and arbitrary approach to regulating market participants.
Allison Expands eGen Power® Family of Electric Axles to Provide Additional Offering for European and Asia Pacific Markets
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, announced the new eGen Power ® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, this week at IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005537/en/ The new Allison eGen Power® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, was designed specifically to support the heavier 13-ton gross axle weight rating, which is often required by commercial vehicles in Europe and Asia Pacific markets. The 130S joins the eGen Power line-up of e-Axles, which includes the 100D, introduced in 2020, as well as the 130D and 100S introduced in 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)
Wall Street set for lower open as focus turns to Fed
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Tuesday as investors positioned themselves for new economic projections and another large interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this week to quell decades-high inflation.
