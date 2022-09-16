Read full article on original website
Opium dating back to 14th century BC found in ancient grave site in Israel
JERUSALEM, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Opium traces have been discovered in Israel in vessels used in burial rituals by the ancient Canaanites, providing one of the world's earliest evidences of use of the drug.
Ebola Outbreak Confirmed in Uganda After Death
An outbreak of Ebola has been declared in Uganda after local health authorities confirmed a case of the somewhat rare Sudan strain of the virus, the World Health Organization said Tuesday. A 24-year-old man in the central Mubende district was initially treated for malaria, but his case was later shown to be ebola. His symptoms included high fever, abdominal pains, and vomiting blood before he died. A further eight suspected cases of the disease are currently receiving treatment. The WHO says there have been seven previous outbreaks of the Sudan strain—three in Sudan and four in Uganda. The global health agency added that previous outbreaks of the Sudan virus have logged case fatality rates between 41 percent and 100 percent. “Uganda is no stranger to effective Ebola control,” Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Africa's regional director, said. “Thanks to its expertise, action has been taken to quickly to detect the virus and we can bank on this knowledge to halt the spread of infections.”Read it at Reuters
Hong Kong arrests harmonica player for sedition at queen vigil
A Hong Konger who played a harmonica to a crowd outside the British consulate during Elizabeth II's funeral was arrested for sedition, police and local media said Tuesday. On Tuesday, police said a 43-year-old man surnamed Pang was arrested outside the consulate for "seditious acts".
Truss’s admission talks on trade deal with US have been shelved is ‘terrible news for UK economy’, Labour says – UK politics live
Latest updates: party says prime minister has ‘tarnished UK’s international reputation’ as she visits US
