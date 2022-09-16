An outbreak of Ebola has been declared in Uganda after local health authorities confirmed a case of the somewhat rare Sudan strain of the virus, the World Health Organization said Tuesday. A 24-year-old man in the central Mubende district was initially treated for malaria, but his case was later shown to be ebola. His symptoms included high fever, abdominal pains, and vomiting blood before he died. A further eight suspected cases of the disease are currently receiving treatment. The WHO says there have been seven previous outbreaks of the Sudan strain—three in Sudan and four in Uganda. The global health agency added that previous outbreaks of the Sudan virus have logged case fatality rates between 41 percent and 100 percent. “Uganda is no stranger to effective Ebola control,” Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Africa's regional director, said. “Thanks to its expertise, action has been taken to quickly to detect the virus and we can bank on this knowledge to halt the spread of infections.”Read it at Reuters

