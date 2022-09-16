ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 1

Related
msn.com

Here’s what to pack in a carry-on bag every time you travel

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. By this point, I’ve mentioned several times that I am firmly team carry-on and will very rarely check a bag. However, even if...
TRAVEL
InsideHook

Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags

I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
TRAVEL
aarp.org

Forget Carry-On Bags! 7 Reasons to Check Your Luggage

It is no secret that checking luggage at many major U.S. airports is a pain and a gamble. Unrelenting long lines at airline check-in counters and kiosks make it a pain. So does the wait at destination pickup carousels. It’s a gamble because, though the odds are low, bags do disappear. In July, Delta flew an Airbus full of lost luggage — no passengers, just 1,000 bags — from London’s Heathrow Airport to Detroit’s Metro Airport, a Delta hub. The airline called it “a creative solution to move delayed bags.”
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Carry On#Linus Travel#Suitcase
cntraveler.com

8 Airports Where You Can Reserve a Fast Lane Through the TSA Checkpoint—for Free

There's no doubt about it: Airport security is a stressful experience, especially since many airports have felt more crowded lately. Fortunately for travelers, both airlines and airports are launching new technology that promises to ease the tension of waiting in snaking lines at the TSA checkpoint. Delta Air Lines, for instance, has been rolling out face matching technology that whisks travelers through the check-in process, luggage drop, security line, and boarding process without ever needing to show a boarding pass or government ID. Instead, passengers simply look at a camera for a few moments and let their face serve as their identification. Travelers with TSA PreCheck can opt in to the program, which debuted at airports in Atlanta and Detroit in 2021. (The airline is also revolutionizing its onboard experience, with new partnerships with Impossible Foods, Peloton, and Spotify).
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Business Insider

A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard

Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
TRAVEL
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Introduces A Feature You're Going To Love

At the best of times, flying isn’t the most enjoyable way to spend your time. Even with a cocktail and an in-flight movie you’d never watch at home, you still have to deal with delays, cramped seats (which actually are getting more cramped all the time) and, sometimes, rude customers sitting right next to you.
TRAVEL
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

57K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy