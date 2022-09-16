Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Here’s what to pack in a carry-on bag every time you travel
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. By this point, I’ve mentioned several times that I am firmly team carry-on and will very rarely check a bag. However, even if...
Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags
I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
How to Store Your Carry-On Bag, According to Flight Attendants
Airlines would like you to put your bags in the carry-on bins on their sides like a book or a “taco,” as the Wall Street Journal reported this week. One problem: Passengers aren’t really getting the message. “There is definitely a learning curve, especially for our less-frequent...
aarp.org
Forget Carry-On Bags! 7 Reasons to Check Your Luggage
It is no secret that checking luggage at many major U.S. airports is a pain and a gamble. Unrelenting long lines at airline check-in counters and kiosks make it a pain. So does the wait at destination pickup carousels. It’s a gamble because, though the odds are low, bags do disappear. In July, Delta flew an Airbus full of lost luggage — no passengers, just 1,000 bags — from London’s Heathrow Airport to Detroit’s Metro Airport, a Delta hub. The airline called it “a creative solution to move delayed bags.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
cntraveler.com
8 Airports Where You Can Reserve a Fast Lane Through the TSA Checkpoint—for Free
There's no doubt about it: Airport security is a stressful experience, especially since many airports have felt more crowded lately. Fortunately for travelers, both airlines and airports are launching new technology that promises to ease the tension of waiting in snaking lines at the TSA checkpoint. Delta Air Lines, for instance, has been rolling out face matching technology that whisks travelers through the check-in process, luggage drop, security line, and boarding process without ever needing to show a boarding pass or government ID. Instead, passengers simply look at a camera for a few moments and let their face serve as their identification. Travelers with TSA PreCheck can opt in to the program, which debuted at airports in Atlanta and Detroit in 2021. (The airline is also revolutionizing its onboard experience, with new partnerships with Impossible Foods, Peloton, and Spotify).
You should never wear leggings on a flight – it could even prove fatal
THEY'RE the obvious choice of clothing for millions of female holidaymakers, but next time you're heading on a break, you should think twice about wearing leggings for your flight. According to one aviation expert, they are one of the most dangerous things a passenger could wear if an emergency occurs...
I’m an etiquette expert – 10 ways to spot an unhygienic home in an instant before you step in the door
THINK your house looks clean? Think again. Etiquette expert William Hanson reveals ten hints of dirt your guests will instantly spot…. ONE of my biggest bugbears is people who have cleaning products beside or behind the loo. It’s disgusting. There’s inevitably going to be some spray from those who...
I've worked on cruise ships for over 7 years. Here are 10 things first-time passengers should know.
From knowing what to pack to returning the pool towels, there are several things novice passengers should know before their first cruise vacation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Cool Item You Did Not Know You Can Order at McDonald's That You Will Never See on the Menu
It only seems right, especially in this heat. And it will save you money and time. But before you drive there, here's what you need to know. (Los Angeles, CA) - Did you know there are other items you can order at the McDonald's drive-thru besides your favorite burger and fries?
I’m a flight attendant – passengers always make the same mistake when storing their suitcase on the plane
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed the big mistake passengers keep making when storing their bags on the plane. Most travellers try and travel with just hand luggage to save on time and money. Not only do low-cost airlines charge passengers to check in suitcases, but more airlines have been losing...
A traveler who took a carry-on to avoid losing her bag says American Airlines checked it after she boarded, then lost it
A passenger said American Airlines checked her cabin bag after she'd boarded her flight, then lost it. She said she'd packed hand luggage only to avoid her bag being lost amid the summer's travel chaos. More than three weeks later, she still hasn't been reunited with her bag, she said.
A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard
Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
Passenger fuming after paying for legroom seats only for airline to give them to mum and baby – but people are divided
A PASSENGER has sparked debate online after they were forced to change seats on a plane, despite paying for the extra legroom. The person revealed that the pair had forked out for bulkhead seats at the front of the cabin so they could stretch their legs out during the 10-hour flight.
How cruises work for plus-size passengers: 'The worst part ... is getting on the flight'
For some plus-size travelers, cruising is a largely inclusive way to travel. Here's why.
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
Southwest Airlines Introduces A Feature You're Going To Love
At the best of times, flying isn’t the most enjoyable way to spend your time. Even with a cocktail and an in-flight movie you’d never watch at home, you still have to deal with delays, cramped seats (which actually are getting more cramped all the time) and, sometimes, rude customers sitting right next to you.
Cookie recall: Check your pantry for these cookies because they might be contaminated
If you purchased Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies from Target, you should know there’s a recall for certain lots. That’s because the cookies might be contaminated with pieces of metal, which can lead to injuries if you eat any. Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies recall. D....
I’m a cleaning pro – my $8.99 secret item will get your home sparkling better than ever before
WHAT if even the tiniest nooks and crannies of your house could be perfectly clean, every time, for less than $10?. It's totally possible with one home expert's favorite tool, which will take the place of flimsier scrub brushes and repurposed toothbrushes in your cleaning supplies. The recommendation comes from...
If You’re Only Going to Buy 1 Pair of Boots for Fall, This Should Be It — On Sale for Up to 53% Off
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Get the boot! Every fall, there are certain boot trends we’re tempted to try out. This season, it’s cowboy boots and lug-sole shoes. Yee-haw! But just like your favorite pair of blue jeans or a trusty white T-shirt, […]
11 Items To Buy at Costco Instead of Amazon
It's so easy and convenient to order whatever you need from Amazon -- especially if you pay for a Prime Membership, which grants you same-day, one-day or two-day delivery on a variety of items....
Apartment Therapy
57K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Saving the world, one room at a time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1