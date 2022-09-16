ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lack of intimacy in romantic relationships often goes unnoticed

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The first few years of my marriage were blissful. I was young and in love, and we couldn’t get enough of each other. We were constantly touching, kissing, and exploring new ways to be intimate with each other. But then life happened. We had a kid, careers, and other obligations that seemed to take up our time. Intimacy became less and less of a priority until it was almost non-existent.
