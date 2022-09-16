Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Meta alumni’s startup TrueFoundry raises $2.3 million to accelerate ML deployments
The San Francisco, California-headquartered startup automates repetitive tasks in the machine learning pipeline to allow data scientists and engineers to focus on higher-value, more creative tasks. Built on Kubernetes, the custom platform works as a cloud-agnostic solution that can be deployed on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.
Gizmodo
Parler Enters the Cloud Service Business on an 'Uncancelable' Crusade
Today is as good a time as any to remember that the internet can always get worse. Parler, the right-wing social network that was once kicked off the net for its role in the January 6 Capitol riots, is entering the clouds. The revived version of the platform has acquired Dynascale Inc., a web hosting and cloud service company based in Irvine, California.
TechCrunch
1MRobotics emerges from stealth with $25M for ‘nano-fulfillment’ centers
As evidenced by recent layoffs and scaled-back expansions, on-demand delivery is a challenging space. Brands, retailers and operators push to deliver with maximum efficiency, a strategy that’s led within the past several years to the rise of “dark stores.” A dark store, also known as a micro-fulfillment center, is a small, local store without the customers, where employees pack orders from shelves and racks for online delivery orders.
yankodesign.com
Cisco Home Hub helps manage smart devices, data, more securely at home
We’re already so used to having all of our data on a cloud that we rarely think about all of our personal information, photos, videos, and other data just floating around there in unknown locations. Well, we only become aware when a data breach or something similar is publicized. But more often than not, we implicitly trust these servers to protect our data. But what if you could have your own, private cloud in a secure location, specifically your home or your office?
How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer
Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
thefastmode.com
Odine Selects Radware to Provide Cloud DDoS Protection Services
Radware was selected by Odine to provide Cloud DDoS Protection Services as part of the system integrator’s global network infrastructure modernization project. Odine offers virtualized end-to-end communication solutions to Tier-1 telecom providers. Telecommunications companies continue to be a key target for DDoS attacks. According to Radware’s DDoS and Application...
Engadget
Start exploring AWS fundamentals by investing just $1
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. From to , Amazon is dipping its hands into many industries thanks to AWS. But for companies to leverage the platform’s features effectively, they need to hire experienced cloud professionals. If you’re a looking to break into cloud computing, mastering tools such as CodeSummit and CloudTrail may help. You can explore these topics by .
DuckDuckGo, Proton, Mozilla throw weight behind bill targeting Big Tech ‘surveillance’
Tech companies fighting for data privacy in the US want to resurrect a forgotten old bill. A group of privacy-focused organizations have signed a letter imploring US Congress leaders to schedule a vote on a bill that would hamper data collection by tech giants and promote user access to online privacy tools.
Software engineers from big tech firms like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta are paying at least $75,000 to get 3 inches taller, a leg-lengthening surgeon says
The surgeon breaks the patients' thigh bones and inserts nails that are extended with a magnetic remote control every day for three months, GQ said.
bitcoinist.com
Cardano (ADA) Named Top Crypto Project Considering ‘Technology Development’
Every top crypto project may have spent millions on developments and upgrades to scale up their business or to achieve efficiency. But, Cardano (ADA) appears as a leading project by ‘Technology Development.’. As per the data viewed by Contora, a blockchain information gathering company tracking the development and growth...
thefastmode.com
Social Media App Parler Acquires Cloud-services Provider Dynascale
Parler, the leading viewpoint-neutral, free speech social media platform, announced that it has secured $16M in Series B funding, for a total of $56 million in funding to date. The new capital will fuel Parler's vision to leapfrog the industry by building the world's premier free speech technology infrastructure and...
thefastmode.com
BT, Atos Join Forces on New Digital Vision Offering
BT partners with Atos to create Digital Vision, offering Computer Vision to their combined customer base. The joint proposition will provide customers with a powerful AI-based analytics tool to extract value from their digital images and videos As part of a multi-million pound partnership, BT and Atos launch Digital Vision — a new computer vision solution that will help revolutionise industries, including manufacturing and logistics among others.
3 Factors to Consider Before Exiting Your Startup
Here are a few key elements to consider before making the decision to exit your startup.
cryptonewsz.com
Somnium Space WEB WORLDs Launched to Boost Metaverse Accessibility
The very launch of Somnium Space WEB WORLDs and dedicating a custom game engine scene to it will ensure a radical shift in matters of approach and connectivity issues with the Metaverse. This will enable users to improve just about any Somnium Space Web parcel in unending detail, upscaling, and much higher levels of interaction-related matters. This will be the case for all parcel owners.
greymatter.io Named a “Leader” in Service Mesh by GigaOm
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- greymatter.io, the leading provider of an enterprise application networking platform widely-deployed worldwide throughout mission-critical defense and intelligence environments, has been named a “Leader” and “Outperformer” in the 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for Service Mesh. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005760/en/ greymatter.io named a leader in service mesh by GigaOm. (Graphic: Business Wire)
cxmtoday.com
Netcetera and Mastercard Simplify Digital Payments
Netcetera, a global software company and expert for secure and convenient digital payment solutions, has been welcomed as a Digital First partner by Mastercard. Engage, Mastercard’s global partner network offers customers access to a network of qualified technology and fintech partners that can quickly deploy Mastercard Digital First solutions. These solutions, including Netcetera’s secure payment products, enable fully digital payment experiences for consumers.
Here's the real reason to turn on aeroplane mode when you fly
We all know the routine by heart: “Please ensure your seats are in the upright position, tray tables stowed, window shades are up, laptops are stored in the overhead bins and electronic devices are set to flight mode”. Now, the first four are reasonable, right? Window shades need to be up so we can see if there’s an emergency, such as fire. Tray tables need to be stowed and seats upright so we can get out of the row quickly. Laptops can become projectiles in an emergency, as the seat back pockets are not strong enough to contain them. And mobile phones...
geekwire.com
Smart shopping-cart startup Veeve’s new device gives regular carts a high-tech upgrade
Seattle startup Veeve is expanding its checkout-free, smart shopping-cart technology from grocery stores to big-box retailers with a new attachment that effectively turns regular shopping carts into smart carts. Veeve was founded in 2018 by two former Amazon managers. It’s one of numerous tech startups looking to help retailers keep...
AI may destroy humanity, DeepMind scientists claim in co-authored paper
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been making impressive progress and has, in many ways, improved the world. But could it become dangerous?. A new paper co-authored by the University of Oxford and Google DeepMind researchers published last month in the peer-reviewed AI Magazine argues that it could. The research stipulates that artificial intelligence could pose an existential risk to humanity.
Rokid launched the 1st AR Development Competition
HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Rokid launched its first global AR application development competition on September 15th, seeking AR application developers from across the world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005427/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
