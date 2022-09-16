BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Smartsheet, the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today shared how channel partners can unlock more through the Smartsheet Aligned program starting in February 2023. During the 2022 Global Partner Summit, the company unveiled the new program structure, which will recognize and reward over 800 global partners with tailored benefits allowing them to differentiate their value-add and promote the extensive investments they have made in Smartsheet. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005718/en/ Starting in February 2023, the new Smartsheet Aligned program will recognize and reward over 800 global partners with tailored benefits allowing them to differentiate their value-add and promote the extensive investments they have made in Smartsheet. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO