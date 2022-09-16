Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Fintech app Portabl raises $2.5M to help consumers securely store financial data
It provides identity management and protection for financial services, banking and consumer apps, but Soffio calls it a financial digital passport, which helps with user identification, making the task less cumbersome for both consumers and financial services. He said the company’s goal is to wean people from passwords, helping consumers obtain more ownership over their economic data by granting control over who can access it.
dailyhodl.com
GRNGrid Secures $50 Million Investment Commitment From GEM Digital
The GRN Association announced today that it has secured an investment totaling $50 million for the GRNGrid project from GEM Digital Limited, a venture capital focused on digital currencies. About GRNGrid. GRNGrid is an environmentally-friendly, scalable and stable layer one blockchain with novel DeFi features. On GRNGrid, users have the...
DuckDuckGo, Proton, Mozilla throw weight behind bill targeting Big Tech ‘surveillance’
Tech companies fighting for data privacy in the US want to resurrect a forgotten old bill. A group of privacy-focused organizations have signed a letter imploring US Congress leaders to schedule a vote on a bill that would hamper data collection by tech giants and promote user access to online privacy tools.
Software engineers from big tech firms like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta are paying at least $75,000 to get 3 inches taller, a leg-lengthening surgeon says
The surgeon breaks the patients' thigh bones and inserts nails that are extended with a magnetic remote control every day for three months, GQ said.
BNP Paribas Securities Services Hires John Ferrara as Head of Sales and Relationship Management for the Institutional Investors Client Segment in the Americas
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- BNP Paribas, Europe’s leading financial institution, announces today the appointment of John Ferrara as Head of Sales and Relationship Management for the Institutional Investors client segment in the Americas for BNP Paribas Securities Services, the bank’s securities services division. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005478/en/ John Ferrara, Head of Sales and Relationship Management for the Institutional Investors Client Segment in the Americas (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Announcing the Startup Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022
Of the 200 companies, 20 will be selected to pitch their company on the huge Disrupt stage in front of thousands of attendees for a chance to win $100,000 and the Disrupt Cup. Tickets are still available to the show. Register here for the October event!. The highlighted showcase categories.
thefastmode.com
Odine Selects Radware to Provide Cloud DDoS Protection Services
Radware was selected by Odine to provide Cloud DDoS Protection Services as part of the system integrator’s global network infrastructure modernization project. Odine offers virtualized end-to-end communication solutions to Tier-1 telecom providers. Telecommunications companies continue to be a key target for DDoS attacks. According to Radware’s DDoS and Application...
thefastmode.com
Dell, Red Hat Partner to Accelerate DevOps in Multicloud Environments
Dell Technologies is expanding its long-standing strategic relationship with Red Hat to offer new solutions that simplify deploying and managing on-premises, containerized infrastructure in multicloud environments. Gartner predicts that 90% of global organizations will run containerized applications in production by 2027.1 However, as adoption has grown, so have the challenges...
cxmtoday.com
Netcetera and Mastercard Simplify Digital Payments
Netcetera, a global software company and expert for secure and convenient digital payment solutions, has been welcomed as a Digital First partner by Mastercard. Engage, Mastercard’s global partner network offers customers access to a network of qualified technology and fintech partners that can quickly deploy Mastercard Digital First solutions. These solutions, including Netcetera’s secure payment products, enable fully digital payment experiences for consumers.
Gizmodo
Parler Enters the Cloud Service Business on an 'Uncancelable' Crusade
Today is as good a time as any to remember that the internet can always get worse. Parler, the right-wing social network that was once kicked off the net for its role in the January 6 Capitol riots, is entering the clouds. The revived version of the platform has acquired Dynascale Inc., a web hosting and cloud service company based in Irvine, California.
thefastmode.com
Spin Analytics to Exhibit at TM Forum’s DTW 2022 as Part of Next20 Startup Program
The Next20 start-up program connects start-ups with communication service providers (CSPs) and technology suppliers to strengthen the ecosystem and inspire the next wave of innovation and growth. Next20 provides access to 3,000+ global tech leaders to ignite conversations and build partnerships that enable start-ups to scale at DTW. The Next20...
KnowBe4 Shares Pop On Takeover Offer At 39% Premium
KnowBe4, Inc KNBE confirmed the receipt of a non-binding proposal from Vista Equity Partners to acquire all outstanding company shares for $24 per share in cash. The purchase price represents a 39% premium to KnowBe4's closing price on September 16, Market Screener reports. KnowBe4 has created a security awareness framework...
Farm and food investors face $150 billion loss on climate change - report
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Top farming and food firms could lose up to a quarter of their value by 2030 if they do not adapt to new government policies and consumer behavior tied to climate change, United Nations-affiliated campaigners said in a new report.
thefastmode.com
MongoDB at DTW 2022: Data Management Key to Driving 5G Adoption
With Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Steve Dalby, Industry Solutions Director at MongoDB in a brief interview on the company's plans for this year's event. Ariana: Which summit will MongoDB be participating in?. Steve: MongoDB will be...
ADDING MULTIMEDIA Adams Street Appoints Chief Technology Officer Alicia Pando to Executive Committee
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Adams Street Partners, LLC, a private markets investment firm with $50 billion of assets under management, announced today that Alicia Pando, a Partner and the firm’s Chief Technology Officer, has been appointed to the firm’s Executive Committee. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005278/en/ Alicia Pando, Partner & Chief Technology Officer at Adams Street Partners, has been appointed to the firm’s Executive Committee. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
YC’s Michael Seibel clarifies some misconceptions about the accelerator
He has opinions on bigger batch sizes, a growing standard deal, competition, the power of venture capital and why startup founders should be prioritizing more than just a check after Demo Day. Seibel spoke to TechCrunch’s Equity podcast, co-hosted by Natasha Mascarenhas and Alex Wilhelm, about Y Combinator amid market...
TechCrunch
Swedish last-mile delivery companies Instabox and Budbee to become Instabee in $1.7B merger
The two companies, which were both founded out of the Stockholm area in 2015, serve as the delivery and logistics partner for major brands, including multinational clothing retailer H&M, offering delivery services directly to people’s homes as well as automated lockers in strategic locations. Instabox operates in Sweden, Denmark,...
thefastmode.com
BT, Atos Join Forces on New Digital Vision Offering
BT partners with Atos to create Digital Vision, offering Computer Vision to their combined customer base. The joint proposition will provide customers with a powerful AI-based analytics tool to extract value from their digital images and videos As part of a multi-million pound partnership, BT and Atos launch Digital Vision — a new computer vision solution that will help revolutionise industries, including manufacturing and logistics among others.
A Next Generation of Smartsheet Aligned: Introducing Enhanced Channel Program Focused on Rewarding Partners for Deeper Platform Investments
BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Smartsheet, the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today shared how channel partners can unlock more through the Smartsheet Aligned program starting in February 2023. During the 2022 Global Partner Summit, the company unveiled the new program structure, which will recognize and reward over 800 global partners with tailored benefits allowing them to differentiate their value-add and promote the extensive investments they have made in Smartsheet. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005718/en/ Starting in February 2023, the new Smartsheet Aligned program will recognize and reward over 800 global partners with tailored benefits allowing them to differentiate their value-add and promote the extensive investments they have made in Smartsheet. (Graphic: Business Wire)
yankodesign.com
Cisco Home Hub helps manage smart devices, data, more securely at home
We’re already so used to having all of our data on a cloud that we rarely think about all of our personal information, photos, videos, and other data just floating around there in unknown locations. Well, we only become aware when a data breach or something similar is publicized. But more often than not, we implicitly trust these servers to protect our data. But what if you could have your own, private cloud in a secure location, specifically your home or your office?
