Wisconsin State

milwaukeeindependent.com

Therapeutic Abortions: Wisconsin physicians remain unclear about ambiguous wording of 173-year-old ban

Physicians criticize the law as outdated, vague and severe. Health systems are scrambling to guide them on how to stay out of criminal trouble. The patient sat in Dr. Shefaali Sharma’s exam room, distraught. She was pregnant with her third child. Just weeks earlier, the U.S. Supreme Court had revoked the federally protected, constitutional right to an abortion, restoring Wisconsin’s near-total abortion ban from the 1800s.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Voting has begun: What is the coolest thing made in Wisconsin?

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many may think of dairy, beer and the Packers are the "coolest things made in Wisconsin," but in reality, there is much more to consider when deciding the actual coolest things made in the badger state. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce along with Johnson Financial Group are...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Mandela Barnes Claims in Ad Shoot That He Will Keep ‘Dangerous Criminals Off the Streets’ Despite Violent Killers’ Paroles

One of our readers managed to get video of a Mandela Barnes campaign ad video shoot in which Barnes claims that he will “keep dangerous criminals off the streets,” even the Evers/Barnes administration’s Parole Commission has released some of the most violent killers and rapists in state history into Wisconsin communities during the past four years.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Midwestern partnership backs hydrogen as clean energy source

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Seven Midwestern states are teaming up to accelerate the development of hydrogen as a clean-energy alternative for automobiles and factories that rely largely on climate-warming fossil fuels, governors said Monday. The partnership includes Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin, whose economies are...
MICHIGAN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Montana to allow transgender people to change birth record

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — After months of defiance, Montana’s health department said Monday it will follow a judge’s ruling and temporarily allow transgender people to change the gender on their birth certificates. The judge issued a scathing order Monday morning saying health officials made “calculated violations” of...
MONTANA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

A Wisconsin tradition: Crockpots in bars

MILWAUKEE - Bloody Mary beer chasers, inconsistent bar dice rules…and crockpots? Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee explains how the crockpot worked its way into Wisconsin's tavern culture and warmed our hearts.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin lighthouse, shipwreck added to Register of Historic Places

(WFRV) – A lighthouse in Kewaunee and a shipwreck near Marinette have both been added to the National and State Register of Historic Places, respectively. The Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse and the Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck have been recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society and were named to the Register of Historic Places on Thursday, September 15.
KEWAUNEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Pakele Live: Kamakakehau Fernandez

He might have been born in Arkansas, but Kamakakehau Fernandez has embraced the Hawaiian culture right down to his beautiful falsetto. Listen to it here on this classic segment of "Pakele Live." The OC16's "Pakele Live" features a diverse culture of music from legendary and up-and-coming Hawaiian artists.
HAWAII STATE
wanderwisdom.com

Video of Unbelievable Kayaking Spot in Wisconsin Has Us Seriously Intrigued

When people think about what Wisconsin is known for, they likely think of cheese, Milwaukee-brewed beers, and, of course- the Green Bay Packers. What it's not known for, at least in the public eye, is kayaking. However, Wisconsin is, after all, a Great Lakes state, and locals know some amazing spots for kayaking, canoeing, and other water activities.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Eight Wisconsin public schools gain Blue Ribbon recognition

WISCONSIN — Eight Wisconsin public schools gained the recognition of a Blue Ribbon School, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. In total, 297 public and private elementary, middle and high schools across the U.S. gained the recognition this year. The designation is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

2022’s Current Wisconsin Fall Color Report

Current Fall Color Report across the state of Wisconsin. As the weather begins to decrease, the green we see in the state of Wisconsin will begin to fade as well. So far as of 9/15/2022, the current Fall Color Report is all green!
WISCONSIN STATE
experiencewisconsinmag.com

8 Wisconsin Diners Worth the Drive

If you’re a fan of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” you know Guy Fieri has stopped at three of these restaurants. We’ve found a few more that should get him hopping into his little red Camaro for a trip back to Wisconsin. FRANK’S DINER, KENOSHA. Let’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
mprnews.org

Thunderstorm chances increase by late afternoon/Saturday evening; Severe weather is possible

Portions of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin have seen some rain showers and a few embedded thunderstorms Saturday morning. A few spotty showers and an isolated thunderstorm are still possible in Minnesota and western Wisconsin into early afternoon, then thunderstorm chances increase late Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening as a low pressure system pushes into western Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE

