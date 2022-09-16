Read full article on original website
milwaukeeindependent.com
Therapeutic Abortions: Wisconsin physicians remain unclear about ambiguous wording of 173-year-old ban
Physicians criticize the law as outdated, vague and severe. Health systems are scrambling to guide them on how to stay out of criminal trouble. The patient sat in Dr. Shefaali Sharma’s exam room, distraught. She was pregnant with her third child. Just weeks earlier, the U.S. Supreme Court had revoked the federally protected, constitutional right to an abortion, restoring Wisconsin’s near-total abortion ban from the 1800s.
CBS 58
Voting has begun: What is the coolest thing made in Wisconsin?
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many may think of dairy, beer and the Packers are the "coolest things made in Wisconsin," but in reality, there is much more to consider when deciding the actual coolest things made in the badger state. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce along with Johnson Financial Group are...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Ryan Brucker Shot Dad From Behind With Hunting Rifle in Three Lakes | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #10
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released at least 884 convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Ryan Brucker was one of them. 10th in the series. Ryan Brucker’s...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Mandela Barnes Claims in Ad Shoot That He Will Keep ‘Dangerous Criminals Off the Streets’ Despite Violent Killers’ Paroles
One of our readers managed to get video of a Mandela Barnes campaign ad video shoot in which Barnes claims that he will “keep dangerous criminals off the streets,” even the Evers/Barnes administration’s Parole Commission has released some of the most violent killers and rapists in state history into Wisconsin communities during the past four years.
UPMATTERS
‘Wisconsin is underrated’: Japanese tourist brings worldwide attention to state
(WFRV) – From trying Culver’s to watching a demolition derby, one tourist from Japan captured why Wisconsin may be an underrated tourist destination. In a viral TikTok video, a visitor from Japan showed some of Wisconsin’s highlights. The video has nearly 600,000 views to go along with over 96,000 likes.
spectrumnews1.com
Midwestern partnership backs hydrogen as clean energy source
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Seven Midwestern states are teaming up to accelerate the development of hydrogen as a clean-energy alternative for automobiles and factories that rely largely on climate-warming fossil fuels, governors said Monday. The partnership includes Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin, whose economies are...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin family brings big screen feeling back to a small town
Luke Combs, Train, the Packers home opener and construction. Good luck finding a parking spot. Fox Cities Marathon volunteers are ready, set to cheer. 3,500 participants and 1,800 volunteers are expected at this weekend's marathon events.
spectrumnews1.com
Montana to allow transgender people to change birth record
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — After months of defiance, Montana’s health department said Monday it will follow a judge’s ruling and temporarily allow transgender people to change the gender on their birth certificates. The judge issued a scathing order Monday morning saying health officials made “calculated violations” of...
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During Fall
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall quickly approaching, it's once again that time of year for things like haunted houses, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
A Wisconsin tradition: Crockpots in bars
MILWAUKEE - Bloody Mary beer chasers, inconsistent bar dice rules…and crockpots? Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee explains how the crockpot worked its way into Wisconsin's tavern culture and warmed our hearts.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin lighthouse, shipwreck added to Register of Historic Places
(WFRV) – A lighthouse in Kewaunee and a shipwreck near Marinette have both been added to the National and State Register of Historic Places, respectively. The Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse and the Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck have been recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society and were named to the Register of Historic Places on Thursday, September 15.
spectrumnews1.com
Pakele Live: Kamakakehau Fernandez
He might have been born in Arkansas, but Kamakakehau Fernandez has embraced the Hawaiian culture right down to his beautiful falsetto. Listen to it here on this classic segment of "Pakele Live." The OC16's "Pakele Live" features a diverse culture of music from legendary and up-and-coming Hawaiian artists.
wanderwisdom.com
Video of Unbelievable Kayaking Spot in Wisconsin Has Us Seriously Intrigued
When people think about what Wisconsin is known for, they likely think of cheese, Milwaukee-brewed beers, and, of course- the Green Bay Packers. What it's not known for, at least in the public eye, is kayaking. However, Wisconsin is, after all, a Great Lakes state, and locals know some amazing spots for kayaking, canoeing, and other water activities.
spectrumnews1.com
Eight Wisconsin public schools gain Blue Ribbon recognition
WISCONSIN — Eight Wisconsin public schools gained the recognition of a Blue Ribbon School, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. In total, 297 public and private elementary, middle and high schools across the U.S. gained the recognition this year. The designation is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
wpr.org
School resource for 'gender-expansive preschoolers' attacked by GOP candidate Tim Michels
Republican Tim Michels is attacking Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction over a 2018 document regarding transgender preschoolers. The agency says the information is aimed at creating inclusive spaces for all children, and an advocate says the Republicans are "scoring political points off the backs of trans and queer youth."
UPMATTERS
2022’s Current Wisconsin Fall Color Report
Current Fall Color Report across the state of Wisconsin. As the weather begins to decrease, the green we see in the state of Wisconsin will begin to fade as well. So far as of 9/15/2022, the current Fall Color Report is all green!
experiencewisconsinmag.com
8 Wisconsin Diners Worth the Drive
If you’re a fan of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” you know Guy Fieri has stopped at three of these restaurants. We’ve found a few more that should get him hopping into his little red Camaro for a trip back to Wisconsin. FRANK’S DINER, KENOSHA. Let’s...
UPMATTERS
Eight Wisconsin schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for ‘exemplary achievement’
(WFRV) – On Friday, 297 schools across the country were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, eight of which are in Wisconsin. The schools honored with this recognition serve as models of exemplary teaching and learning. They also get to fly a National Blue Ribbon School flag outside of their respective building.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Ron Johnson Voted to Outsource Jobs Like Mine. Mandela Barnes Wants to Bring Them Back
Manufacturing is the backbone of our state’s economy. From employing over one-in-seven of our state’s residents to being responsible for a fifth of our economic output, every Wisconsinite should be proud of the role manufacturing has played in our state’s past and present. I know I am...
mprnews.org
Thunderstorm chances increase by late afternoon/Saturday evening; Severe weather is possible
Portions of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin have seen some rain showers and a few embedded thunderstorms Saturday morning. A few spotty showers and an isolated thunderstorm are still possible in Minnesota and western Wisconsin into early afternoon, then thunderstorm chances increase late Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening as a low pressure system pushes into western Minnesota.
