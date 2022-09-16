Read full article on original website
virginiasports.com
Farrell Takes Home a Pair of Weekly Honors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia kicker Brendan Farrell was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Specialist of the Week on Monday (Sept. 19). Additionally, Farrell was one of three kickers to be listed as a Lou Groza Award Star of the Week. Farrell is the first Cavalier to be recognized on...
virginiasports.com
UVA Men’s Golfers Achieve No. 1 Ranking in Golfweek Poll
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – For the first time in its history, the Virginia men’s golf program is ranked as the top team in the nation. In its updated rankings published today, Golfweek has the Cavaliers atop its college golf standings. The rankings makes the UVA golf program the 13th...
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after win over ODU
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Virginia head coach Tony Elliott saw improvement in his UVA side in the win over Old Dominion. However, Elliott understand where this team needs to make even more strides as they start their ACC schedule. Here is everything he said after the win. On if this team...
cbs19news
Cavaliers take down No. 2 North Carolina in historic come back
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Steve Swanson has been a head coach for more than 30 seasons and picked up more than 400 wins, but few compare to No. 7 Virginia's dramatic second-half comeback to beat No. 2 North Carolina. The Tar Heels quickly took a 2-0 lead over...
virginiasports.com
Hoos Happy to Win But Unsatisfied With Performance
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Sixty-one ticks of the scoreboard clock. That’s how much time the Virginia Cavaliers had to avoid an ugly loss Saturday after Old Dominion took a one-point lead at Scott Stadium. “More than enough time,” UVA wide receiver Keytaon Thompson said. Sure enough, after a momentum-changing...
virginiasports.com
Virginia Tops ODU, 16-14
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia drove the field in 1:01 and Brendan Farrell kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired in the 16-14 win over Old Dominion on Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers led for most of the contest before ODU drove the field with 3:06 remaining...
WATCH: Tony Elliott Comments on UVA's Last-Second Win Over ODU
Hear what head coach Tony Elliott had to say following Virginia's 16-14 victory over Old Dominion
virginiasports.com
Cavaliers Rally To Take 3-2 Victory At No. 2 North Carolina
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The No. 7 Virginia women’s soccer team (8-0-1, 1-0-0 ACC) opened ACC play with a furious rally, scoring three second-half goals to take down No. 2 North Carolina (7-2-0, 0-1-0 ACC) by a score of 3-2 at Dorrance Field on Saturday (Sept. 17). Lia...
virginiasports.com
Read the Monday Edition of the Shout and Roar Blog
Thank you for clicking on the Shout & Roar blog. Our purpose here is to give you a one-stop location to catch up on news about the Hoos from across the internet. We will publish new editions at 10 a.m. most weekday mornings, so please check VirginiaSports.com for new content.
virginiasports.com
Virginia Squash Announces 2022-23 Schedule
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia squash head coach Mark Allen announced the team’s 2022-23 schedule today, which features nine home dates as well as the 2023 Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Championships at the McArthur Squash Center. UVA’s men will play 15 matches with nine of those at home. The men’s...
1061thecorner.com
CHS locked down for 40 minutes after false call
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – All clear at Charlottesville High School after about a 40-minute lockdown that started around 1:20 Monday afternoon with a dispatch of an active shooter. CPD received a call of a student hurt, and police, fire, and rescue inundated the Melbourne Road school in minutes. Officers entered the school and started a thorough search. About halfway through, scanner noise indicated that it could be hoax.
NBC12
168th State Fair of Virginia returns Sept. 23- Oct. 2
DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The 168th State Fair of Virginia is back for annual fun for all Virginians!. The fair is a 10-day event kicking off Friday, Sept. 23 and runs until Sunday, Oct. 2, with live concerts, pig races, petting zoos, a big top circus and dozens of food vendors. There are also plenty of competitions with topics ranging from horticulture to culinary and creative arts.
WDBJ7.com
WATCH: Lockdown over at EC Glass High in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The lockdown at EC Glass High School has been lifted. School officials say students and staff are safe. EARLIER STORY: Dismissal Monday at EC Glass High School may not be happen until after 4 p.m. for all students, as a lockdown is in place. Lynchburg...
WSLS
All aboard!: Southern Caboose renovated to become Airbnb in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – All aboard the newest Airbnb in Lynchburg. The 1951 Southern Caboose was renovated on a Hill City property overlooking the James River and a local foundry, giving it an industrial vibe. Owners Amy and Marc Corbett said they bought it on Facebook Marketplace from West Virginia...
timesvirginian.com
ACHS grad Trent-Adams named university president
Dr. Sylvia Trent-Adams, a graduate of Appomattox County High School, has spent her entire career blazing new trails. Before joining The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth in 2020, she was the first Black woman to serve as Deputy Surgeon General of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps., then the first Black woman to rise to the level of Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health.
cbs19news
UPDATE: CPD has responded about the hoax 911 call
UPDATE: The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a hoax call about an incident at Charlottesville High School. On Monday, Charlottesville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Royal Gurley sent a message to families regarding the incident. Our high school had a difficult day today after local police received a hoax 911 call...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville at high COVID transmission level
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID transmission level in Charlottesville is now high according to the CDC, with case numbers up 20% from where they were two weeks ago. Despite the increase in cases, UVA Health says hospitalization rates remain unchanged. It says the majority of cases are from the...
WSET
Car overturns in crash on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A car overturned in a crash in Lynchburg on Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Lakeside Drive near the Sheetz and Aldi's grocery store. It is unclear what caused the crash, but ABC13 has reached out to determine a cause.
NBC12
Former Virginia ABC employee pleads guilty in liquor leak case
A former Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority employee pleaded guilty to a felony computer trespassing charge after he was implicated in an unusual scheme to sell agency inventory data to buyers looking for early intel on which stores would have hard-to-find bottles of bourbon, ABC officials announced Monday. Edgar Smith...
NBC 29 News
Turning Hotter to End Summer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our trend of warm days and pleasant nights will continue this weekend into the start of the new week ahead. Warmer than average through mid week. Hotter conditions and a little more humid for the last official full day of summer on Wednesday. Tracking an autumn...
