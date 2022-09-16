ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
virginiasports.com

Farrell Takes Home a Pair of Weekly Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia kicker Brendan Farrell was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Specialist of the Week on Monday (Sept. 19). Additionally, Farrell was one of three kickers to be listed as a Lou Groza Award Star of the Week. Farrell is the first Cavalier to be recognized on...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

UVA Men’s Golfers Achieve No. 1 Ranking in Golfweek Poll

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – For the first time in its history, the Virginia men’s golf program is ranked as the top team in the nation. In its updated rankings published today, Golfweek has the Cavaliers atop its college golf standings. The rankings makes the UVA golf program the 13th...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
State
Kansas State
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Ashburn, VA
State
Tennessee State
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Charlottesville, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Football
State
Illinois State
Charlottesville, VA
Football
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
virginiasports.com

Hoos Happy to Win But Unsatisfied With Performance

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Sixty-one ticks of the scoreboard clock. That’s how much time the Virginia Cavaliers had to avoid an ugly loss Saturday after Old Dominion took a one-point lead at Scott Stadium. “More than enough time,” UVA wide receiver Keytaon Thompson said. Sure enough, after a momentum-changing...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Tops ODU, 16-14

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia drove the field in 1:01 and Brendan Farrell kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired in the 16-14 win over Old Dominion on Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers led for most of the contest before ODU drove the field with 3:06 remaining...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Cavaliers Rally To Take 3-2 Victory At No. 2 North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The No. 7 Virginia women’s soccer team (8-0-1, 1-0-0 ACC) opened ACC play with a furious rally, scoring three second-half goals to take down No. 2 North Carolina (7-2-0, 0-1-0 ACC) by a score of 3-2 at Dorrance Field on Saturday (Sept. 17). Lia...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leon Moore
Person
Chris Slade
Person
Bronco Mendenhall
virginiasports.com

Read the Monday Edition of the Shout and Roar Blog

Thank you for clicking on the Shout & Roar blog. Our purpose here is to give you a one-stop location to catch up on news about the Hoos from across the internet. We will publish new editions at 10 a.m. most weekday mornings, so please check VirginiaSports.com for new content.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Squash Announces 2022-23 Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia squash head coach Mark Allen announced the team’s 2022-23 schedule today, which features nine home dates as well as the 2023 Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Championships at the McArthur Squash Center. UVA’s men will play 15 matches with nine of those at home. The men’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
1061thecorner.com

CHS locked down for 40 minutes after false call

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – All clear at Charlottesville High School after about a 40-minute lockdown that started around 1:20 Monday afternoon with a dispatch of an active shooter. CPD received a call of a student hurt, and police, fire, and rescue inundated the Melbourne Road school in minutes. Officers entered the school and started a thorough search. About halfway through, scanner noise indicated that it could be hoax.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

168th State Fair of Virginia returns Sept. 23- Oct. 2

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The 168th State Fair of Virginia is back for annual fun for all Virginians!. The fair is a 10-day event kicking off Friday, Sept. 23 and runs until Sunday, Oct. 2, with live concerts, pig races, petting zoos, a big top circus and dozens of food vendors. There are also plenty of competitions with topics ranging from horticulture to culinary and creative arts.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cavaliers#Georgia Tech
WDBJ7.com

WATCH: Lockdown over at EC Glass High in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The lockdown at EC Glass High School has been lifted. School officials say students and staff are safe. EARLIER STORY: Dismissal Monday at EC Glass High School may not be happen until after 4 p.m. for all students, as a lockdown is in place. Lynchburg...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

All aboard!: Southern Caboose renovated to become Airbnb in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – All aboard the newest Airbnb in Lynchburg. The 1951 Southern Caboose was renovated on a Hill City property overlooking the James River and a local foundry, giving it an industrial vibe. Owners Amy and Marc Corbett said they bought it on Facebook Marketplace from West Virginia...
LYNCHBURG, VA
timesvirginian.com

ACHS grad Trent-Adams named university president

Dr. Sylvia Trent-Adams, a graduate of Appomattox County High School, has spent her entire career blazing new trails. Before joining The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth in 2020, she was the first Black woman to serve as Deputy Surgeon General of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps., then the first Black woman to rise to the level of Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health.
APPOMATTOX, VA
cbs19news

UPDATE: CPD has responded about the hoax 911 call

UPDATE: The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a hoax call about an incident at Charlottesville High School. On Monday, Charlottesville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Royal Gurley sent a message to families regarding the incident. Our high school had a difficult day today after local police received a hoax 911 call...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Germany
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville at high COVID transmission level

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID transmission level in Charlottesville is now high according to the CDC, with case numbers up 20% from where they were two weeks ago. Despite the increase in cases, UVA Health says hospitalization rates remain unchanged. It says the majority of cases are from the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Car overturns in crash on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A car overturned in a crash in Lynchburg on Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Lakeside Drive near the Sheetz and Aldi's grocery store. It is unclear what caused the crash, but ABC13 has reached out to determine a cause.
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC12

Former Virginia ABC employee pleads guilty in liquor leak case

A former Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority employee pleaded guilty to a felony computer trespassing charge after he was implicated in an unusual scheme to sell agency inventory data to buyers looking for early intel on which stores would have hard-to-find bottles of bourbon, ABC officials announced Monday. Edgar Smith...
MANASSAS, VA
NBC 29 News

Turning Hotter to End Summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our trend of warm days and pleasant nights will continue this weekend into the start of the new week ahead. Warmer than average through mid week. Hotter conditions and a little more humid for the last official full day of summer on Wednesday. Tracking an autumn...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy