The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
4 New Cars Faster Than a Ford Mustang GT
The Ford Mustang GT is a performance bargain with a lot to offer. However, cars like the Chevy Camaro ZL1 and Toyota GR Supra 3.0 will outrun it with ease.
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: Fastest 5-Oh
Ford hasn't introduced a new named subbrand variant of its pioneering pony car since the Bullitt edition first appeared for 2001. The seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang ends this long drought with the powerful new Mustang Dark Horse model. This is no mere appearance package with cold-air induction good for a handful of extra ponies and pound-feet; the Dark Horse represents a serious performance upgrade that lays the foundation for Ford Blue's combustion vehicle racing efforts. These will range from amateur classes up through global GT4, GT3, NHRA, Australian Supercar, and NASCAR. In so doing, Dark Horse is itself a small family of hotter fastback Mustangs, with an offering of optional performance upgrades to suit one's personal need for speed, style, and comfort.
Chrysler Built The Hellcat Powered Jeep Wrangler Everybody Wanted, But Never Sold It
The Jeep Wrangler is such a popular vehicle that it has birthed an entire subculture. You can scarcely drive without seeing a Wrangler. For good or bad, the Dodge Hellcat series of vehicles also enjoy an immense level of popularity. It's no wonder that Dodge comically decided to cram a 707-horsepower supercharged V8 into almost their entire product line.
Ford Mustang GT3 Race Car Sounds Absolutely Insane In New Teaser
In January of this year, news broke of a new Ford Mustang GT3 racer. Then, Ford Performance released a singular image, which you can see below the embedded tweet. It showed what appears to be a Mustang with a wing fit for a race car. The factory-backed racer will enter competition in 2024 with IMSA. Now, we've heard the Ford racer for the first time, or at the very least, what is very likely the Ford Mustang GT3 race car. Ford teased the sound of the new car as part of the buildup to the official launch of the next-gen Mustang, which will debut on September 14 in Detroit.
1971 Ford Mustang Is A Severely Underappreciated Pony Car
This muscle car-inspired Mustang sports a potent V8 and some iconic styling. The early 1970s were a pretty interesting time for the American muscle and pony cars we all know and love. On one hand you had the soon-to-be gas crisis which, as we all know, would essentially demolish the performance industry for a few years. However, consider the incredible innovations that were made between 1970 and 1972 that made the cars pretty iconic to American audiences across the nation. One particularly good example of this was the Ford Mustang which had a reputation for looking good and being really fast for its time. If you need some proof, you need only look at this 1971 Ford Mustang in all of its glory.
Amazing Collection of 165 Unrestored Classic Cars Is Hitting the Auction Block
Dick Hutchison Auction and Real Estate LLCPatina is a key word here.
2024 Ford Mustang Engines: New EcoBoost and V-8 Options, Zero Electrification
There is officially a seventh generation Ford Mustang, and the newest pony car—codenamed S650—comes powered by a choice of three gas-burning engines. Real engines! No electrification! These engines are even all new or highly revised. Can we get a hallelujah?! The InEVitable electrified and autonomous future is bearing down on us, but soul-enriching internal-combustion, capable of delivering far more than A-to-B transportation, is still very much alive at Ford Blue. Let's take a deeper dive into the three engines on offer in the 2024 Ford Mustang and see how they've adapted to survive into a Tier 3/LEV III emissions future, clawing back some power that was recently lost in the name of emissions.
2024 Ford Mustang Engine Options Don’t Disappoint
The 2024 Ford Mustang promises V8 power as well as fuel-sipping EcoBoost powerplants. That's not a far departure from the previous sixth-generation cars.
2024 Ford Mustang’s Styling: the Good and the Bad
The new Ford Mustang has a fully redesigned exterior. However, it might take some getting used to for fans of the previous generations.
2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona Makes The Last Call With 807 HP
Dodge launched the fifth out of a series of seven “Last Call” models the company designed to say goodbye to the traditional Charger and Challenger as a new era is about to begin. After the Challenger Shakedown, Charger Super Bee, Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger models, the new Charger King Daytona made its debut at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. It will be limited to only 300 units and comes with an extra 10 horsepower over the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody - the model it is based on. The sixth model will be unveiled on September 21, 2022, while the last one will arrive at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. You can start placing your orders later in the fall of 2022 when we will also get details on the prices.
Dodge Challenger: First of 7 ‘Last Call’ Limited-Editions Revealed
Dodge is releasing 7 of the 'Last Call' Limited-edition Dodge Challengers. This is what we know of the first of 7.
Listen to the 2024 Ford Mustang's V8 Just Before Its Debut
It's not very often that a new generation of Ford Mustang makes an appearance, so it's bound to be quite the event when Ford debuts the seventh-generation Mustang in front of a public audience during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. But before its Wednesday evening debut, Ford has a teaser that lets us hear that V8 sing.
Ford's New Mustang Inspired by Fox Body Design
Ford's designers found inspiration for the new Mustang in an old Mustang.
3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car?
The 3V Mustang and its retro styling was a popular start to the S197 generation. Further, the 2008 and 2009 Bullitt offer special edition alternatives to the GT.
3 of the Most Interesting New Features on the 2024 Ford Mustang
The all-new 2024 Ford Mustang comes with a lot of tech-savvy features. Here are three of our favorites.
See All the New 2024 Ford Mustang Paint Colors
Despite recent trends making it seem all the more unlikely, we've actually been blessed with another generation of the iconic Ford Mustang, returning again with its growling 5.0-liter V-8 and available manual transmission for a seventh generation. A large part of the Mustang's ongoing legacy is the continuous churn of new or reintroduced paint colors offered from model to model, year to year, mixing it up in interesting ways—and it's no different for the new car.
The New Ford Mustang Reveal Attracted Car Lovers From Across America
This year's Detroit Auto Show is somewhat underwhelming - given the state of the car industry we're not overly surprised. But Ford injected life into the Motor City last night with its Mustang Stampede spectacle, a special reveal event for the all-new 2024 Ford Mustang. The company invited hundreds of Mustang owners from all six previous generations to cruise from its headquarters in Dearborn to Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit.
Ford Super Duty Next-Gen Truck Teased, Will Debut on September 27
The next generation of the Ford Super Duty pickup trucks will be revealed on September 27. Ford announced the heavy-duty truck's reveal date with a short teaser video posted today on its social media accounts. The 11-second clip provides a clear glimpse of the new Super Duty's headlight design, but...
Ford Rolls Out New Commercial Vehicle to Challenge Tesla
It's no secret that Ford Motor Co. (F) has been busy developing its battery electric vehicle models to compete against the industry leader Tesla (TSLA) , as well as a whole lineup of competitors, including General Motors (GM) , Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Hyundai, Rivian (RIVN) , and Nio (NIO) .
