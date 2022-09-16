Read full article on original website
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
2024 Ford Mustang Unveiled With New Looks, V8 Power And Jet-Inspired Cockpit
Over the past couple of weeks, Ford has shifted focus to the launch of the seventh-generation (internal codename S650) Mustang, teasing us with glimpses of new design elements and short clips of the V8 engine. We've also been treated to the noise of the new GT3 racer, but that's not important right now.
Mysterious Ford Mustang Is Packing 7.3-Liter Godzilla V8 And Manual Gearbox
For quite some time, muscle car fans on the internet have been perplexed by the very Mustang seen here. The unusually large hood bulge caused a stir, with some speculating it was a test mule for an even more powerful Mustang Shelby GT350. Others assumed a new Cobra Jet - the company's incredible turn-key dragster - was on the way.
fordauthority.com
Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival
Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
Ford Mustang Boss 302: As Fast as a 2022 Mustang GT?
The Ford Mustang Boss 302 is a benchmark in modern Mustang performance. The Boss Mustang was quick enough to run with a new Mustang GT. The post Ford Mustang Boss 302: As Fast as a 2022 Mustang GT? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
motor1.com
2023 Nissan Z meets Ford Mustang GT and Dodge Challenger in drag race
The new Nissan Z entered the sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
This New Electric ‘Flying Car’ Can Be Piloted With a Driver’s License—and It Will Fit in Your Garage
Miami-based Doroni has started to accept pre-orders for its “personal” flying machines. The company recently showed off the cockpit of its H1 aircraft at the EAA AirVenture in Wisconsin, using VR headsets to simulate takeoff, flight and landing. Doroni is going after a different market than most eVTOL manufacturers, which are building air taxis for intra-city use. Instead, it’s targeting personal pilots, much like the Jetson, with an aircraft it claims will be intuitive and much easier to fly than a helicopter or conventional airplane. Company officials yesterday said in a webinar that they plan to “democratize” general aviation with a...
2024 Ford Mustang’s Styling: the Good and the Bad
The new Ford Mustang has a fully redesigned exterior. However, it might take some getting used to for fans of the previous generations. The post 2024 Ford Mustang’s Styling: the Good and the Bad appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona Makes The Last Call With 807 HP
Dodge launched the fifth out of a series of seven “Last Call” models the company designed to say goodbye to the traditional Charger and Challenger as a new era is about to begin. After the Challenger Shakedown, Charger Super Bee, Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger models, the new Charger King Daytona made its debut at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. It will be limited to only 300 units and comes with an extra 10 horsepower over the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody - the model it is based on. The sixth model will be unveiled on September 21, 2022, while the last one will arrive at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. You can start placing your orders later in the fall of 2022 when we will also get details on the prices.
CNET
Listen to the 2024 Ford Mustang's V8 Just Before Its Debut
It's not very often that a new generation of Ford Mustang makes an appearance, so it's bound to be quite the event when Ford debuts the seventh-generation Mustang in front of a public audience during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. But before its Wednesday evening debut, Ford has a teaser that lets us hear that V8 sing.
Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Hits 203 MPH Top Speed On Autobahn With Ease
The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car?
The 3V Mustang and its retro styling was a popular start to the S197 generation. Further, the 2008 and 2009 Bullitt offer special edition alternatives to the GT. The post 3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Acura Integra Type S Spotted With Honda Civic Type R-Style Exhausts
The triple exhaust pipes give it away
Limited Edition Chrysler 300C Sold Out In Under 12 Hours
Joni Mitchell famously sang that you don't know what you got till it's gone. This is art imitating life perfectly, as illustrated by the limited edition Chrysler 300C, which made its debut three days ago. Chrysler set up a dedicated microsite to sell the car, and all customers had to do was select one of three colors, pay a deposit and wait.
Rare collection of Dinky Toys of 'exceptional magnitude and quality' to go under the hammer next week - and are expected to fetch over £250,000
One of the world's extensive collections of Dinky Toys model cars is set to go under the hammer and expected to sell for over a quarter of a million pounds. The collection of toys, amassed over a 35-year period are expected to fetch up to £250,000 at Vectis Auctions next week.
TEASED: New Ford Super Duty Coming This Month
The Ford F-250 Super Duty plus the F-350 and F-450 models are about to be replaced, according to an official social media teaser by Ford Trucks. In a short 11-second video, Ford shows off a few exterior details of the new heavy-duty truck, including the grille and headlight design. It's not much to go on, but we don't have much longer to wait until the truck is fully revealed. "The All-New Super Duty truck is coming. 9.27.22," Ford said in a caption on the video.
MotorTrend Magazine
This Custom 1969 Camaro Build Is So Good, Chevy Should’ve Built It!
If America had an automotive sweetheart, the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro would likely be a top contender. Few enthusiasts can gaze upon its illustrious lines and find fault in the stamped-steel skin. That takes skill. Though few possess the eye to take such a car to the next level, there are...
sneakernews.com
Supreme Ushers The Return Of The Nike Air Max TL 99
Supreme‘s penchant for touching on obscure and unexpected Nike models for its collaborations continues as we get a first look at the NY-based brand’s next project with Nike. Revealed is their own distinct take on the Air Max TL from 1998-1999, the second of a popular line of Air Max running footwear that debuted in the late 1990s. While the shoes debuted in late 1998, this model was primarily released in 1999 and is commonly referred to as the ’99 model.
Watch as Mercedes driver shows off to the crowd at a car meet – what happens next leaves the driver red-faced
THIS is the moment a Mercedes driver trying to impress a crowd at a car meet ends up rather red-faced. In the video, the driver of the black Mercedes-Benz C63S AMG can be seen racing off in an attempt to catch the eye of onlookers. The footage then cuts to...
Jeep Celebrates 30 Years Of Grand Cherokee With New Special Edition
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. If you were hoping for a mad special edition along the lines of the famous Trackhawk, we're sorry to disappoint. Jeep's 4xe models are proving far more lucrative, and the Wrangler is currently the best-selling plug-in hybrid in America. Therefore, it makes sense to base this celebratory edition on what's bound to become a top-selling hybrid.
