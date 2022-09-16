Read full article on original website
3 Tacoma officers involved in fatal shooting of assault suspect in August identified
Pierce County deadly force investigators have released the names of three Tacoma police officers who were involved in the fatal shooting of an assault suspect last month. Officers Jose Figueras, Zachary Hobbs and Christopher Munn were among the police who responded to a report that Peter T. Collins, 40, had assaulted his nephew in South Tacoma on Aug. 28, according to a news release from the Pierce County Force Investigation Team, a group of regional law enforcement agencies.
Fresh concrete snares stolen Mini Cooper, WA cops say. A kid and whiskey were inside car
A woman driving a stolen car with a bottle of whiskey in her hand and a 4-year-old child in the vehicle made a wrong turn in Lakewood on Monday, authorities said, driving into freshly poured concrete at an under-construction roundabout. The City of Lakewood said in a tweet the car...
How busy is Sea-Tac? Busy enough to plan a new airport. Where do you think it should be?
Washington state is planning its next airport. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is almost at capacity, the state Department of Transportation’s website says. The airport serves about 50 million passengers a year, a study from the Puget Sound Regional Council found. The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission will recommend its top two...
