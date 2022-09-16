Pierce County deadly force investigators have released the names of three Tacoma police officers who were involved in the fatal shooting of an assault suspect last month. Officers Jose Figueras, Zachary Hobbs and Christopher Munn were among the police who responded to a report that Peter T. Collins, 40, had assaulted his nephew in South Tacoma on Aug. 28, according to a news release from the Pierce County Force Investigation Team, a group of regional law enforcement agencies.

TACOMA, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO