Restaurant With ‘Famous Wings’ Opens In Hudson Valley
A new eatery with "famous wings" and televisions "in every corner" is now open in the Hudson Valley. Logan’s Bar & Grille recently opened at 64 North Main Street in the Village of Liberty, New York. This Saturday, Sept. 24, the Greater Liberty Chamber of Commerce is hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Sullivan County's newest eatery.
Was a Coywolf Spotted on 9D in Beacon, NY?
One Hudson Valley resident shared a video on social media recently that had many people wondering if a coywolf was spotted in Dutchess County. On September 10th, Becky Lou Gordon shared a video in a Beacon-based Facebook group and wrote:. Coywolf spotted on 9D by the volunteer fire department today!...
Holy ‘Donnoli!’ Donut, Cannoli Mashup Rolls into Beacon, NY
The Donnoli has entered the chat. The Hudson Valley has become a hub for some of the best food in New York State. Foodies and influencers have traveled near and far to try some of the best dishes across the mid-Hudson region. Rossi's is a hot spot for influencers to...
What’s This Colossal Mystery Building In Goshen, NY?
It came out of nowhere. Driving home from Port Jervis, NY on I-84, there were beautiful rolling green hills and trees as far as the eye could see, until this hulking behemoth appeared from the landscape. Giant? Yes. Out of place? Absolutely. But what exactly is it?. Mystery Building in...
Hudson Valley Man Killed Days Before 30th Birthday, 1 Charged
A Hudson Valley man was allegedly driving drunk when he caused a head-on crash that killed a local man three days before his 30th birthday. Over the weekend New York State Police announced an arrest has been made following a fatal head-on crash in Sullivan County that occurred last Monday.
$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold At ‘Lucky’ Hudson Valley, New York Store
A Powerball ticket worth over $1 million was sold at a "lucky" store in the Hudson Valley. The New York State Lottery confirmed a second-prize ticket for the September 12 Powerball drawing was sold in Westchester County, New York. $1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Westchester County, New York.
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NY
Everyone should know where the best and local burger spots are in their neighborhood and I came bearing gifts with all the above when it comes to finding the most delicious burgers in Westchester County, NY.
One of New York’s Favorite Festivals Returns to Rhinebeck
One of the most popular festivals in New York State returns to the Dutchess County fairgrounds in Rhinebeck in a few weeks. I must admit, the first time I heard about the Sheep and Wool Festival, I thought it was just a small local festival. I was wrong. The Sheep and Wool Festival is one of the most popular festivals in New York State, and draws in tons of people.
Hudson Valley Bus Driver Killed In Crash, How You Can Help Family
A Hudson Valley father was killed when another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. A GoFundMe was started to help the victim's family. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Pleasant Valley, New York. On September 7, at approximately 5:50...
Beloved Ulster Organization Celebrates a Half Century of Giving
50 years is a long time. The world was a lot different back in 1972. There were no cell phones, no streaming or computers, and our television remote controls seemed like the most amazing technology ever. But one thing has not changed. And that’s People’s Place in Kingston and their commitment to the community. They’ve been giving for 50 years. That’s something to be thankful for and to celebrate.
Upstate NY city named one of the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S.
Just as this year’s official fall foliage reports have begun, an Upstate New York city has been named one of the best places in the U.S. to view the spectacular seasonal colors. According to a study done by Rocket Homes, three cities from each region of the United States...
Police Catch Over 50 Breaking Rules Walking In Hudson Valley, New York
Police in the Hudson Valley caught over 50 people breaking the rules in just a few hours. On Saturday, September 17, 2022, the Saugerties Police Department conducted a four-hour Pedestrian Safety Awareness and Enforcement detail in the Village of Saugerties. "The purpose of the awareness enforcement detail was to educate...
Hudson Valley Students Receive Scary School Shooting Threat
Hudson Valley students were told to stay home if they didn't want to "get lit up." On Thursday, Sept 15 around 12:45 p.m., officials from the Middletown School District were told about a concerning image someone received on a phone through Apple AirDrop. The message warned of a school shooting during Friday's pep rally.
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of September 19th
The Office for the Aging’s fall newsletter THRIVE60+ is being mailed to the thousands of local households on the OFA mailing list. It’s also available at libraries throughout Dutchess County, online at dutchessny.gov/aging, and in the front lobby at OFA headquarters at 114 Delafield St. in Poughkeepsie. In...
How Many Hudson River Crabs Can You Eat Before Being Poisoned?
It's blue crab season and many people are wondering if it's actually ok to eat them out of the Hudson River. You may be surprised by the answer. Blue crabs are highly sought-after shellfish prized for their buttery taste. This year, the price of Chesapeake Bay crabs has skyrocketed, forcing some crab lovers to opt for a do-it-yourself option.
Top 5 Places to Get Great Fajitas in the Hudson Valley
Here are the top 5 places to get fajitas in the Hudson Valley. I'll always remember having the best fajitas, personally, at Fresno's in Poughkeepsie. Fresno's Southwest Restaurant & Bar at the Poughkeepsie Galleria was the place to go for me back in the 90s. An order of their amazing fajitas and a Texas-size Budweiser really hit the spot.
Dear Hudson Valley Drivers: PLEASE Stop Doing This (It’s Illegal)
I promise I'm not a grumpy old man. As a matter of fact, stay on my lawn as long as you'd like. That being said, there's one driving trend that's getting worse and worse in the Hudson Valley, and it needs to stop before somebody gets hurt. Unfortunately, there's no...
Construction of Dutchess County Urban Rail Trail underway
POUGHKEEPSIE – Construction of the 2.7-mile Dutchess County Urban Rail Trail that will connect the city and town of Poughkeepsie is underway. The trail will run from Quiet Cove Park just north of Marist College into the city. The construction is developing an old rail bed from the Hudson...
Are Frogs Taking Over the Hudson Valley? I Think They Might Be
Have you ever had one of those days or weeks where you see something a few times and after you see it you say "HMMM, I've never seen that before?" It's happened to most of us a few times and after walking my dog the last couple of days I noticed something that I've never noticed before.
Newburgh-Beacon Bridge project almost complete
Following about two years of construction, traffic will soon be back to normal on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Tommy Meehan of New Windsor commutes to and from work over the bridge every day. He said it’s been a bit of a hassle throughout the last two years. “A couple times,...
