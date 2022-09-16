50 years is a long time. The world was a lot different back in 1972. There were no cell phones, no streaming or computers, and our television remote controls seemed like the most amazing technology ever. But one thing has not changed. And that’s People’s Place in Kingston and their commitment to the community. They’ve been giving for 50 years. That’s something to be thankful for and to celebrate.

KINGSTON, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO