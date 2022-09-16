ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins

Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jerry Jones Reacts To Cowboys' Shocking Win Sunday

Jerry Jones was impressed by his Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys shocked the Bengals, 20-17, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Dallas is now 1-1 on the season, following a season opening loss to the Buccaneers, during which Dak Prescott suffered a serious hand injury. Jones was impressed...
DALLAS, TX
Dak Prescott
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals coach had 1 complaint after loss to Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a complaint after his team’s 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Taylor was annoyed that the officials got a call wrong in the fourth quarter. Cowboys punter Bryan Anger delivered a 42-yard punt that put the Bengals at the 17 with just over 12:30 left in the game. The ball appeared to hit the huge videoboard that hovers over the field at AT&T Stadium, but the officials said it did not.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Jets coach has great quote about Myles Garrett

The New York Jets will visit the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, which means they’ll have to deal with edge rusher Myles Garrett. That’s certainly no easy task as Garrett has established himself as one of the best in the game. Jets head coach Robert Saleh isn’t shying...
NBC Sports

Stephen A.: 'Plausible' 49ers regret Lance move by Thanksgiving

Stephen A. Smith believes that it is not out of the realm of possibility the 49ers, sooner rather than later, come to regret the decision to start Trey Lance. On Friday's episode of "First Take," Smith along with fellow ESPN analysts Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears discussed the 49ers' quarterback situation with Lance as the starter and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo serving as the backup.
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ plan for Michael Gallup before activating him, revealed

Michael Gallup could return to the Dallas Cowboys as early as this week, but he has to pass certain benchmarks before the team gives him the greenlight. The return of the Cowboys wideout, who is recovering from an ACL tear he sustained last season, has been a hot topic recently after executive VP Stephen Jones said that it’s “certainly possible” he suits up against the New York Giants in Week 3. However, while possible, head coach Mike McCarthy clarified that the veteran still has a lot of work to do.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head

Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
