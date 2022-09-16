Read full article on original website
Death notices for Sept. 13-14
Alan Asher Grubman, age 82, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Alan was born September 17, 1939. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Stanley McCumsey, age 89, of Bradley, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Stanley was born May 6, 1933. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
Paso Robles celebrates first grassroots Mexican Independence Day Festival
The organizations Mujeres de Accion and Latino Outreach Council hosted the first Mexican Independence Day Festival in Paso Robles.
The American Legion Post 534 Celebrates its 3rd Annual Summer Concert Series in Orcutt
The American Legion Post 534 continued to celebrate its 3rd annual summer concert series Today in Orcutt with live music and a BBQ. The post The American Legion Post 534 Celebrates its 3rd Annual Summer Concert Series in Orcutt appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Free laundry pop-up in Grover Beach
As the cost of detergent and other supplies continues to rise, the Laundry Project eases the financial burden of laundry for people in need.
Paso Robles man killed in a jet crash in Reno, video
A Paso Robles man was killed when the jet he was racing in the Reno Air Races on Sunday crashed. During the third lap, 61-year-old Aaron Hogue went high around the Guy Pylon, according to a video of the event. It then appeared he was having trouble with his jet, “Ballista,” before it crashed into the ground and burst into flames.
Rangers don't expect latest rainfall to make much difference at Lopez Lake
Some of the impacts of the low levels include community water usage—along with recreational use for swimming, boating, and fishing.
CHP locates at-risk missing person last seen in Atascadero
Michael Larson was found in Santa Barbara County.
Morro Bay Bird Festival will be flying high again
Over 140 events at the 2023 Morro Bay Winter Bird Festival. Are you a birder? Then Morro Bay is the place for you on January 13-17, 2023, when you can join more than 600 fellow birders at the best yearly event on the Central Coast, the Morro Bay Winter Bird Festival.
Parents whose son died in fall from SLO parking structure seek answers: ‘Justice for Tommy’
“We will never be at peace with the with the way he died,” Thomas Jodry’s father said of his son. “We’ll never forget this day.”
Missing man found in Santa Barbara County
The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday
Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
UPDATE: Man reported missing located in Santa Barbara County
California Highway Patrol posted an alert saying Michael Larson, 76, was last seen at about 12 p.m. Saturday in Atascadero.
Porsche Speedsters cruising into town for Saturday event
Public invited to check out the cars at Estrella Warbirds Museum. – Members of the 356 Porsche Speedsters club are traveling through Paso Robles once again. They arrived in town on Wednesday and will be leaving on Sunday. While in Paso Robles they are using the Paso Robles Inn as...
How investigators ended MS-13’s reign of killing and terror in the Santa Maria Valley
“We had people dying every couple weeks and nothing to go on. We had to do something to stop the violence,” one investigator said.
New county health center opens in Paso Robles
Clinic brings together public health, behavioral health services. – County of San Luis Obispo Behavioral Health and County of San Luis Obispo Public Health clinics are now together under one roof at a new facility in Paso Robles, offering a wide range of services to those who live or work in northern San Luis Obispo County. The new facility is located at 805 4th Street, with parking nearby.
Two Orca Pods Spotted Off California's Pismo Beach
One of the pods included a calf and it appeared the mother was teaching it to hunt.
Two patients transported to hospital after rollover accident in San Luis Obispo
Two patients were transported to a local hospital after being involved in a rollover accident in San Luis Obispo on Sunday night. The post Two patients transported to hospital after rollover accident in San Luis Obispo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Hey Paso Robles, have you been to Della’s?
Try delicious craft cocktails, wood-fired pizzas, entrées, and more. – As if the owners of the wildly successful The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar didn’t have enough on their plates, Maggie Cameron and Eric Connolly opened another restaurant last year, right next door in downtown Paso on 13th Street. And right amid on-and-off lockdowns and a major staff shortage. Some might say they’re crazy – I say they’re brilliant.
Testimony at the Kristin Smart trial is repeatedly bringing jurors to tears
Disturbing testimony and charged cross-examinations have emotions running high at the Kristin Smart murder trial.
Santa Maria woman identified as pedestrian killed on Highway 101 in Nipomo
The CHP has identified the woman struck and killed while attempting to cross Highway 101 in Nipomo last weekend as 30-year-old Amanda Figueroa, of Santa Maria. Shortly before 7 p.m. on Sept. 10, Figueroa was attempting to cross Highway 101 south of Tefft Street, heading from the east side of the highway to the west. Taylor Michio, 21, of Santa Monica, was driving northbound in a Toyota Prius at about 70 mph when the vehicle in front of him suddenly swerved to the right.
