Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri tax cut plan continues to evolve under Capitol dome
JEFFERSON CITY — A Senate panel scrapped a plan Monday to give Missourians tax rebate checks but signed off on an income tax cut being pushed by Gov. Mike Parson. The Senate Appropriations Committee’s action was the latest step taken by lawmakers to comply with a call by Parson to reduce state income tax rates from 5.3% to 4.8%.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tennessee adjusts online sportsbook accounting requirements, leading to increase in taxes collected on earnings
(The Center Square) — After Executive Director Mary Beth Thomas and the Tennessee Sports Wagering Council took over the management of online sports betting in the state to start 2022, Thomas vowed to review how sportsbooks were reporting their earnings and therefore paying taxes. That accounting review led to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Changes needed to make a Pennsylvania hydrogen hub work
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania lawmakers aim to lure billions of federal dollars for a hydrogen hub to the commonwealth, the General Assembly would need to reform the legal and permitting process to make it happen. The intricacies of such action were center stage at a Senate Environmental...
KPVI Newschannel 6
How to weigh in on Georgia Power's proposed rate increase
ATLANTA -- Georgians will be able to voice their concerns about Georgia Power’s plans to raise electricity rates by 12% during a series of hearings beginning later this month before a final vote in December. The Georgia Public Service Commission has adopted new procedures that allow each person to...
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri legislators file 32 bills so far during special session
(The Center Square) – Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson called a special legislative session to focus on lengthening agricultural tax credits and reducing the state income tax, but legislators filed 32 bills on a wide range of issues. There were 10 bills filed in the House, but only three...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Michigan
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Michigan using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
State government slightly dials back its cut of the price of gasoline in Indiana
The declining wholesale price of gasoline in Indiana and across the country means Hoosiers will pay slightly less in state taxes on their gasoline purchases during the month of October. The Indiana Department of Revenue announced Monday that the applied 7% sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 22 cents...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Hampshire lawmakers uphold Sununu's vetoes
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire lawmakers have upheld Gov. Chris Sununu vetoes of several controversial bills, including proposals to weaken COVID-19 precautions, reduce the amount of trash going into landfills and blunt the authority of the governor's office. Meeting in Concord last Thursday, the Republican-controlled Legislature reconvened for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pritzker and Bailey tout endorsements
(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois governor are touting endorsements heading into the final weeks of the election season. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has scored endorsements from various labor groups. Monday, he was joined by Laborers' International Union of North America in Chicago for an endorsement. Earlier this month, he shared in a digital ad the endorsement of Operating Engineers Local 150.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ballot measure Proposition 30 would fund climate action, firefighting
With wildfires, poor air quality and record heat plaguing California, Sacramento environmental, labor, public health, business and elected leaders have launched a campaign for passage of Proposition 30, the California Clean Air Initiative. Leaders speaking in support of the measure in Sacramento were: Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento); Battalion Chief John...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New California law puts limits on employer drug testing and policies
(The Center Square) – California employers will soon be unable to disqualify job applicants or fire a worker based on off-the-job cannabis use under a new bill signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Experts say proving discrimination could prove difficult. Starting in 2024, Assembly Bill 2188 will make...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor puts brakes on latest sports betting push in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson shut the door Monday on efforts by the Missouri House to legalize sports betting. Lawmakers are back in the Capitol as part of a special session called by the Republican governor to deal with a cut in state income tax rates. Parson spokeswoman...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Recovery in Kentucky, but not all are the same
(The Center Square) – A recent analysis from the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy shows that the state was able to make up for all the jobs it lost at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in just 30 months. However, not all industries have recovered equally. Using seasonally...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Think tank: Hawaii's road usage charge for EVs could have twists and turns
(The Center Square) - A proposal that would implement a road usage charge in Hawaii may not take a smooth path, according to the Tax Foundation of Hawaii. The Hawaii Department of Transportation recommends a gradual shift to an RUC, according to a report released by the department in August. A majority of drivers that participated in the report said they supported replacing the gas tax with the RUC as soon as possible. The state has set a goal of a zero-transmission in the transportation sector by 2045, eliminating fossil fuel taxes.
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Dakota ranks 37th in analysis of religious freedoms
(The Center Square) - North Dakota ranked 37th among the 50 states for its preservation of religious liberties, according to a new report measuring statutory safeguards for the free exercise of religion. Religious Liberty in the States 2022, from the Center for Religion, Culture and Democracy, examines the states using...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Maine health-care workers appeal vaccine mandate ruling
(The Center Square) – A group of health-care workers who sued Maine over Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate are appealing a federal judge's ruling tossing out the case. A lawsuit, filed a year ago by the Florida-based Liberty Council, alleged that the vaccine requirement violates state and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Most North Carolina public employee associations lost members between 2020 and 2021
(The Center Square) — Most of North Carolina’s employee associations lost members between 2020 and 2021, according to a recent state auditor’s report. State Auditor Beth Wood issued a report last month detailing membership counts of domiciled employees’ associations, as required by state law. The report...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Dunleavy to seek federal assistance after storm batters western Alaska
(The Center Square) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy said on Monday that he would file for federal assistance after a typhoon that battered the western portion of Alaska over the weekend. The governor issued a state declaration of emergency on Saturday. The full impact of the storm, which brought heavy rain and high winds to the area, may not be known for days, Dunleavy said in a news release.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois grappling with nurse shortage which officials say will get worse
(The Center Square) – A shortage of nurses has been developing in Illinois for many years and officials say things could get worse. The COVID-19 pandemic caused nurses to retire or leave the profession, but there were regional shortages before then, especially in downstate rural Illinois. According to the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
South Dakota ranks 18th in analysis of state's religious liberties
(The Center Square) - A new report evaluating how well states are safeguarding religious liberty ranked South Dakota 18th among the 50 states. The Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy – which published the report with parent organization First Liberty Institute – said the project was undertaken to understand the current status of religious freedom in the nation.
Comments / 0