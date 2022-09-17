Police Search For Pickup Truck Connected To Hit-Run CT Crash

Police are asking the public for help locating a pickup truck that allegedly fled a hit-and-run crash that injured two juveniles in Connecticut.

The crash took place in New Haven County around 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Wallingford, on Highland Avenue in the area of Johnson Road.

A preliminary investigation by members of the Wallingford Police revealed that three juveniles had been walking along Highland Avenue when two of the three were struck by a dark-colored pickup truck traveling west on Highland Avenue, said Sgt. Stephen Jaques, of the Wallingford Police.

The pickup truck fled the scene after the collision, Jaques said.

The two juveniles that were struck were transported by ambulance to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment of non-life threatening injuries, he added.

The evading vehicle is described as a newer model dark-colored -- possibly Ford F-150 -- full-size pickup truck with dark-colored rims and possible damage to the front passenger side/bumper area.

Anyone with information and/or surveillance video should contact the Wallingford Police Traffic Division at 203-294-2815.