Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – On September 17, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that in January 2022, the Caddo Parish Constable’s Office requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) to investigate an accusation of fraud by a public officer. The public official was named Mooringsport Mayor William Chester Coffman, 54.
q973radio.com
Here’s What Shreveport-Bossier Residents Could Buy With $25,000
In case you haven’t heard, our $25,000 Payoff is here and it’s kind of a big deal. Allow me to explain…. Every single weekday, you have TEN chances to win $25,000. Every single hour from 8:10 AM – 5:10 PM, you have a chance to win a hundred bucks instantly, and of course, get entered into the grand prize drawing of $25,000. Just by listening to Q97.3!
How Many Mail-in Ballots in Shreveport Are Wrong?
Hundreds of mail-in ballots in Caddo Parish are wrong and elections officials are working to correct the goof-up. Louisiana Commissioner of Elections Sherri Wharton-Hadskey tells KEEL News from what she has been able to learn is that 813 incorrect ballots were sent out by the Registrar of Voters Office in Caddo Parish. The Registrar will now contact all of those folks to let them know they will be getting a corrected ballot and the first one will not count.
Where are the Best Haunted Attractions in the Shreveport-Bossier Area?
We're so glad you asked! Not only do we have the top five haunted attractions in the Shreveport-Bossier City area listed below, but we also have a full listing of Halloween events for you to enjoy with the family!. However, first, we need to discuss the haunted attractions... Science says...
KTBS
Jefferson PD reports pedestrian 'partially hit' by train Sunday evening
JEFFERSON, Texas — The Jefferson Police Department is investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was struck by a train Sunday evening around 6 p.m. According to Jefferson Police Chief Florentino Perez, the incident occurred at the Union Pacific Crossing at Watson Street. “Upon arrival, officers were able to...
Is This Major Retail Chain Closing its Shreveport-Bossier Stores?
A major national retail chain previously announced that it would be shutting down operations at 150 of its locations. Now we know which stores will be the first to close, including one right here in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA. According to CNBC, major retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond has announced...
ktoy1047.com
Man leads multiple agencies on chase into Louisiana
Deputies from Harrison attempted to stop a stolen vehicle from Dallas around 8:30 p.m. on I-20. The driver fled from the stop, leading police on a chase through Gregg and Smith counties before turning east. Deputies from those counties, as well as police from Longview, Hallsville, and Waskom, joined the pursuit before the driver crossed into Louisiana.
Shreveport School Receives National Recognition
The U.S. Department of Education today announced seven schools in Louisiana have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The winning Louisiana schools located in several parishes across the state, including Caddo, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Lafayette, St. Landry, and St. Tammany parishes. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
Here Are the Best Ways to Cut Your Grocery Bill at Louisiana Stores
In Louisiana, we are getting a little relief at the pump, but not much help at the grocery store. Experts have a few tips that might help cut your food costs. Gasoline prices are down by more than 10% from record high prices in June when the nationwide average hit $5 dollars a gallon. The average price is now $3.70 a gallon according to the American Automobile Association, the national average is now $3.70 for a gallon of regular, but food prices continue to hit hard. Many families are having to make tough choices while shopping for food.
KTBS
Mobile home owners protest skyrocketing lot rent
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Manufactured home owners in Forest Estates say their complaints about doubling rent for their lots aren't being heard or answered. So they staged a protest outside the leasing office at the vast park in southwest Shreveport. "It's not fair!" declared one woman, as about 70 homeowners gathered...
With a Name Like Bluebell, She’s Got to be the Sweetest Pup Ever
Have you ever noticed that pets either live up to their name or the complete opposite? Well, with a name like Bluebell, this gorgeous pup has got to be the sweetest and she's available for adoption in Shreveport. Meet Bluebell! She's a gorgeous, 5-year-old Feist, which is a rare breed...
Caddo Parish Holding Voter Registration Drive
Mid-term elections and local elections will be here before you know it. Election day is Tuesday, November 8th. The last day to register to be able to vote are as follows:. In person or by mail, Tuesday October 11th, 2022, you can register online until Tuesday October 18th, 2022. Caddo Parish Registrar of Voters is holding a voter registration drive allowing people to register to vote at Shreve Memorial Library branches starting today, and running through Friday, September 23rd.
KTBS
Audit: Former DeSoto DA may have misused public funds
MANSFIELD, La. – Former DeSoto District Attorney Gary Evans may have misappropriated more than $120,000 during his last year in office, including spending taxpayer money on his failed re-election campaign. Another $800,000 transferred from a diversion fund into the general fund is also being questioned. That’s according to an...
outdoorsfirst.com
Red River Presents New Puzzle For Bassmaster Central Open
SHREVEPORT, La. — The Red River boasts a pair of Bassmaster Classics to its history, but this fishery will present a very different picture than those 2009 and 2012 events as anglers take on these storied waters for the St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open at Red River presented by Mossy Oak Fishing.
Shreveport Cedar Grove House Party Ends With 3 Women Shot
On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10:28pm Shreveport Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of W. 72nd in Cedar Grove in reference to a shooting involving multiple victims. Upon arrival SPD located 3 women suffering from gunshot wounds. All 3 women were transported by SFD Medics to Oschner...
KTBS
House party turns violent in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Three women were shot at a house party in Shreveport over the weekend. It happened in the 600 block of W. 72nd Street in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. Police say after an argument, one group of women left the party only to return in a blue Honda Accord.
KTAL
Ochsner LSU Health defends Shreveport health insurance plans
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One of the region’s largest healthcare providers on Friday weighed in on the debate over the City of Shreveport’s health insurance coverage plans for employees and retirees. Ochsner LSU Health plays a major role in the region’s health care. As the City of...
Bossier Sheriff Wants To Meet You on National Night Out
So, let's set the record straight. National Night Out is actually the first Tuesday in August, but whomever came up with that date has obviously never spent a summer in Louisiana!. That's why here in Northwest Louisiana, we decided a number of years ago to stall our party until the...
q973radio.com
Bed Bath and Beyond in Bossier Is CLOSING For Good!
We currently have have two Bed, Beth and Beyond’s in the Shreveport-Bossier area – and we’re about to have just one!. Earlier this month Bed Bath and Beyond announced they were closing stores and laying employees off. They put out a list of stores they would be closing, and the Bossier Bed Bath and Beyond is on it!
KTBS
Missing woman reported in Cass County
ATLANTA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a missing woman. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County deputies were searching Sunday morning for the 64 year old who walked away from home and was possibly near 1121 CR 3214 and Highway 77 in Atlanta.
Kiss Country 93.7
Shreveport, LA
