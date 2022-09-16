Read full article on original website
Related
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/19/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Robert Rush – Theft: Felony...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/16/22–9/19/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Natrona County Arrest Log (9/14/22 – 9/18/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
oilcity.news
Trial begins for Casper woman accused of aggravated vehicular homicide
CASPER, Wyo. — The trial of Yvonne Kessel, charged with aggravated homicide by vehicle, began Monday in Natrona County District Court. Kessel is charged in the death of Cruz Paulsen on the afternoon of Nov. 7, 2021. Emergency and police units were dispatched to the intersection of East 3rd and South Country Club Road around 4:01 p.m. for a report of an accident involving a motorcycle and a minivan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capcity.news
Wyoming trooper trial set for January 2023; probable cause affidavit to remain sealed
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Judge Campbell saw Wyoming State Trooper Gabriel Testerman for his arraignment in the Laramie County District Court today, Sept. 19. During this arraignment, Testerman put in a plea of not guilty, and a jury trial has been set for Jan. 10, 2023. Testerman appeared before Magistrate West in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim.
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (9/8/22–9/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo — Here are the week’s compiled recent arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested and the recommended charges against them. All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a...
oilcity.news
15 cases added to Wyoming Missing Persons database since start of summer; 12 involve minors
CASPER, Wyo. — Fifteen missing persons cases have been added to the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations missing persons database since the start of summer. Twelve of the missing people are males and three are females. Twelve of the 15 missing people added to the database this summer were also under the age of 18 at the time they were reported missing.
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/6/22–9/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 6 through Sept. 14. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
Prime suspect in North Casper shooting dies following confrontation with police
CASPER, Wyo. — The prime suspect in a North Casper shooting on Sept. 2 has died as a result of injuries sustained while fleeing from police later that evening, according to a release from the Casper Police Department. The department was notified of the death of Kenneth Marion, 68,...
oilcity.news
Casper attorney Anna Olson selected as Wyoming State Bar president-elect
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper attorney Anna Reeves Olson has been selected as the Wyoming State Bar’s president-elect, the organization said in a press release Monday. Reeves will step in as president for the Wyoming State Bar for the 2023–24 term following the 2022–23 term of new President Christopher H. Hawks. Hawks, an attorney from Jackson, is stepping in as president to succeed former President J. Kenneth Barbe of Casper.
oilcity.news
Summit Rest Area along I-80 in Wyoming to close for repairs, cleaning
CASPER, Wyo. — The Summit Rest Area along Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie in Wyoming will close on Thursday, Sept. 22 and Friday, Sept. 23, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The rest area, located near mile marker 323 east of Laramie, is closing to allow for...
Cheyenne NWS: Red Flag Fire Warning Issued For SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Fire Warning for most of southeast Wyoming for Monday. The warning area includes Cheyenne, Laramie, Wheatland, and Casper. Part of the Nebraska Panhandle is also included in the warning area. The agency posted this statement on its...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Casper Fire Took Multiple Hoses to Extinguish
There was a structure fire at approximately 10:45 PM last night on the 1000 block of Sussex, according to a Casper Fire-EMS news release. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the structure. "Firefighters gained access and used multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire. Occupants were home...
oilcity.news
Red Flag Warning to take effect at noon Monday in central Wyoming, including Natrona
CASPER, Wyo. — A Red Flag Warning is set to take effect in central and north central Wyoming at noon Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Unseasonably warm temperatures combined with strong winds and low humidity could create erratic fire behavior, the NWS in Riverton said.
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (9/9/22–9/15/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
oilcity.news
Family homeless after Saturday night house fire in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper family is homeless after fire damaged a house on Saturday night. According to a release from Casper Fire-EMS, a call for a structure fire at the 1000 block of Sussex arrived at about 10:45 p.m. Heavy smoke was found coming from the house when firefighters arrived.
oilcity.news
Cheyenne mayor: Proposed $1.1B meat-packing plant would be among largest in North America
CASPER, Wyo. — Cheyenne could be getting one of North America’s largest meat-packing plants, Mayor Patrick Collins said in his weekly “Mayor’s Minute” column. The proposed facility would be built in Cheyenne’s Swan Ranch Business Park, Collins said. “It is early in the process,...
county17.com
Shock, anger felt after sudden closure of Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy
CASPER, Wyo. — Candice Stevens spent years looking for the right education solutions for her son, Brekken Stevens, who is now 16. “He has ADHD and has a hard time focusing,” she said. He also started falling into the wrong crowds, even after switching schools and trying different youth programs.
Casper Man Will Spend Life Behind Bars
Jerald Thomas Fallon was charged with second-degree murder last year. A jury convicted him of the lesser-included offense of voluntary manslaughter. He appealed his conviction and argued the district court erred when it instructed the jury on voluntary manslaughter. He also contended the evidence was insufficient to sustain his conviction.
Have You Seen The Moose That’s Been Living Around Casper?
Living in Wyoming, you really can't be surprised by anything you may see. The state is full of interesting and fun creatures. Around Casper it's common to see antelope, deer, bear, elk, squirrel and rabbits. Moose aren't a common sight around Casper, but seeing them isn't out of the question.
Wake Up Wyoming
Casper, WY
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wakeupwyo.com
Comments / 0