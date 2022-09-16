Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
BeDell Center receives Rotary donation
The RiverBend East Rotary Club has made a $2,700 donation to the William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center in Wood River to upgrade the school sensory room. The money has been used to purchase some larger items to create a calming environment which regulates the emotions of students with severe and profound disabilities.
advantagenews.com
Apprenticeship hub gets $5.8 million grant
The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Madison County and the St. Louis region workforce innovation areas a four-year,$5.8 million grant to be a part of the Apprenticeship Building America program. Madison County Employment and Training will administer the grant, which aims to register at least 750 new apprentices across the region.
advantagenews.com
L&C offers free construction course, starts Monday
If you are considering a construction career, Lewis and Clark Community College is offering a free pre-apprenticeship construction course that starts Monday. You will receive expert training, a stipend, tools, personal protective equipment, construction-specific math instruction, as well as guidance in exploring construction careers, and job placement assistance. Adult Education...
advantagenews.com
Rev. Donald Clark
Rev. Donald M. Clark, 92, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on September 17, 2022 at his home. Donald was born December 16, 1929 in Gideon, Missouri, to Everett and Pearl (McGowan) Clark. On August 26, 1948, Donald and Elsie Schuessler were married in Arkansas. Don was ordained as a...
edglentoday.com
Madison County Chief Deputy Jeff Connor endorses Jennifer Korte for State Representative
EDWARDSVILLE - Chief Deputy and candidate for Sheriff Jeff Connor is endorsing Jennifer Korte for State Representative in the 112th District based on her strong support for law enforcement. “It is imperative we have people serving in Springfield who are willing to take a stand in support of law enforcement,”...
advantagenews.com
Donald Miller
Donald E. Miller, age 76, of Cottage Hills, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Bria of Wood River. He was born September 9, 1945, in Alton, the son of Robert Miller and Dorothy (Mook) Mudd. Donald was in the Army from 1965 to 1967. He was in banking for...
advantagenews.com
James Northcutt
James Edward Northcutt, 56, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 at St. John Hospital in Springfield. Born in Alton on June 25, 1966, he was the son of Ronald Larry, I and Viola (McCane) Northcutt. He is survived by a daughter, Amber Nicole Northcutt of Alton; son, Joseph Ufert of...
edglentoday.com
Woman Sentenced to 45 Months Imprisonment for Theft from Metro East Charity, Identity Theft
EAST ST. LOUIS – U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe announced today that Kenesha Burlison, 40, of St. Louis, Missouri, was sentenced to 45 months in prison in connection with her theft from her former employer, an East St. Louis charity, and aggravated identity theft. Burlison served as the Director...
advantagenews.com
Alton principals honored by Illinois Principals Association
A pair of principals in the Alton School District have been recognized by the Illinois Principals Association. Michael Bellm, Alton High School Principal, was named the 2022 "High School Principal of the Year" for the southwest region while John Ducey, Lovejoy Elementary Principal, received the Herman Graves Award which recognizes outstanding service to the association.
advantagenews.com
Carolyn Kopp
Carolyn Sue Kopp, 90, of Glen Carbon and formerly of Granite City and Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at 7:46 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon. She was born November 13, 1931 in Glenallen, Missouri, a daughter of the late Carroll Benjamin and Mildred (McLane)...
mymoinfo.com
JCSO: Leave the police work to the professionals
(Hillsboro) Vehicle thefts across the region are still taking place frequently, and with the advances in technology, some victims may have trackers on their vehicles and can easily find out where that stolen vehicle is located. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says while that may be true, leave the investigation work to the law enforcement professionals.
advantagenews.com
Wood River seeks grant for turf baseball field
The Wood River City Council is considering applying for a grant that could help bring artificial turf to the infield and other much needed improvements to Dwiggins Field at Sixth Street Park. The plan was introduced to the council by Parks and Recreation Director Jason Woody Monday night as a collaborative effort with East Alton Wood River High School and other grantors.
Alleged serial killer charged with murders of 4 women 30 years after their bodies were found across St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The families of Brenda Pruitt, Sandra Little, Robyn Mihan and Donna Reitmeyer now know the identity of an alleged serial killer who put their bodies inside various containers and packages more than 30 years ago — and police are hoping to add the family of a yet-to-be-identified woman to that list.
KMOV
Woman accused of stealing over $180K from East St. Louis charity
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A 40-year-old woman accused of stealing over $180,000 from a Metro East charity was sentenced Monday. Kenesha Burlison, 40, of St. Louis, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from Call for Help and identity theft. From 2016 to 2020, Burlison was the Director of Human Relations for the charity that helps people dealing with homelessness, poverty and other personal crises like mental health issues and sexual assault.
advantagenews.com
Howard Landon
Howard Austin Leslie Landon, 87, passed away on September 15, 2022 in Jerseyville. He was born on July 17, 1935 to Leslie Austin & Kathleen (Barnes) Landon at the Landon family farm on the south side of Jerseyville. He married Carolyn “Sue” McClary on November 26, 1960 in Jerseyville and together they shared over 60 years of marriage. Howard was the Director of the Tax Department at Abbott Laboratories in Chicago. Sue and Howard returned to Jerseyville in 1992 and established the Homeridge Bed & Breakfast. Howard was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where he was an elder, he was the County Board Chairman, member of the Republican Party, member of Westlake Country Club, member of ATO Fraternal Organization, and the Tri-County Antique Club. Howard is survived by his children: Craig Landon and Lynn (Rocky) Poglajen, both of Jerseyville; his grandchildren: Grant Currie (fiancé: Veronica Coyte-Webster) of California, Neal Currie of Colorado, and Caleb Currie of St. Louis; his sister: Jean Wallace; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Vivian Landon, Charles (Cindy) McClary, Larry (Donna) McClary, Katherine McClary-Smith, and Liz (Tom) Stanfill; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers: Herb Landon and William (Georgina) Landon, and his brothers-in-law and sister-in-law: Harold Wallace and JoAnn (Leonard) Martin. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022 from 11:00 am – 12:00 (noon) at Alexander Funeral Home. Funeral will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 12:00 (noon) at Alexander Funeral Home. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery and Pastor Jeff Ott will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jerseyville First Presbyterian Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.
advantagenews.com
Duck Pluckers raises more than $200-thousand for new ambulance
The 13th annual Duck Pluckers, Deer Skinners & Fish Hookers Ball raised a record amount of money last weekend for a new ambulance for Alton Memorial Hospital. The Alton Memorial Hospital Services Foundation raised $203,000 – at least 50 percent more than any other year. More than 350 people...
advantagenews.com
Edward Cornell
Dr. Edward Hugh Cornell, 89, died at 8:10 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born January 8, 1933 in Chicago, IL the son of the late Hugh Monet and Helen Amanda (Kopelke) Cornell. He was raised in Park Ridge and attended Northwestern University’s Fienberg School of Medicine, where he earned a Doctor of Medicine in General Surgery (1958), achieving first in his class. He completed his internship at Cook County Hospital (1959) and residency at the Edward Hines Jr. Veterans Hospital (1963). On September 17, 1960 in Glenview, IL he married Antoinette Claire Baer. He served in the U.S. Air Force, stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana. He relocated in 1965 with his family to Alton, Illinois, where he was the onsite Medical Doctor for Shell Oil Company and partnered in practice with Dr. Robert Anschuetz. Dr. Cornell played many roles over the years, including acting as the Chief of Staff and Chief of Surgery for Alton Memorial Hospital as well as practicing general surgery at both St. Anthony’s Hospital and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Alton. He practiced medicine for 42 years, retiring in June of 2003. He was widely respected for his work, beloved by the numerous patients and families he cared for, and was recognized with Alton Memorial’s prestigious Chairman’s Award, among other honors. He had very high standards and was generous with his knowledge, educating those around him, always. He was devoted to his work and took pride in providing the best care possible. He used to say ‘God was the great physician. I’m just trying to help.’
advantagenews.com
Gloria McDaniel
Gloria Jean "Jeanie" McDaniel, 79, of Edwardsville, IL passed away at home surrounded by her family on September 17, 2022, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. She was the daughter of Albert Lee and Delorse Maxine Wilson Berry. Jeanie was born on April 9, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan but grew up in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, a town where she met and married her husband, Robert William McDaniel. Jeanie's hobbies included oil painting, interior design decorating, flower arranging and reading. Her family, friends and hobbies brought her much joy and she will be dearly missed and always remembered.
Alestle
Freshman nursing student killed in crash Sunday
An SIUE freshman nursing student was killed in a car crash Sunday morning. University leaders announced the death of Emily Allen, 18, of Belleville, Illinois, on Monday. Allen was a first-year nursing major and honors student living in Woodland Hall, and a 2022 graduate of Belleville West High School. “My...
wmay.com
Illinois Locations Among Sites Being Renamed To Remove Derogatory Term
Two Illinois sites are among hundreds around the country being renamed to remove a term for Native American women that is now seen as derogatory. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to lead a federal cabinet agency, ordered the changes at 650 sites. They include Laughing Squaw...
