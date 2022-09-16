ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Dropping Truth Bombs
3d ago

they spend their careers wrestling dudes in underwear with ball sweat in their faces.....a little lactation is probably a welcomed relief

Reply(3)
23
Chris Crawford
1d ago

WWE hall of fame? That means all hall of fames are fake then. The Rock will tell you how fake it is but it made him rich.

Reply(2)
3
Deadspin

Acknowledge him! No, not Roman Reigns — this guy

He’s professional wrestling’s rookie of the year. Logan Paul has shown an ability well beyond having his debut match only five months ago. He clearly has the work ethic to be a good wrestler, and Paul has the fan base on his own to make any WWE interaction newsworthy. To think the soon-to-be-official world title bout against Roman Reigns isn’t to prop him up in an environment where it wouldn’t be wasted, and therefore make a bunch of money, is foolish. The biggest rules that dictate professional wrestling are what puts asses in seats and makes those on the roster and in charge the most money. Everything else is secondary.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Star Wants To Return To NXT

Over the years fans have seen many NXT stars get called up to the main roster and some of them have gone on to achieve major success. Bianca Belair happens to be one of the names who has excelled on the main roster as she’s the current Raw Women’s Champion.
WWE
PWMania

Ronda Rousey Calls Shayna Baszler One of the Best Stars on WWE TV

Since they were both competing in MMA, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have maintained a close friendship over the years. Rousey heaped praise onto Baszler for being one of the best people on the show during a recent gaming stream. “You’re totally right about Shayna [Baszler] being one of the...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Plans To Bring Back Former Character To Replace Injured Star

Change it up. There are a lot of characters in WWE and sometimes you need to do something different to keep things interesting. That is not always the easiest thing to do, but occasionally something will be served up to WWE on a silver platter. It seems to be taking place again, as a WWE star is changing up his character in perhaps the easiest way possible.
WWE
411mania.com

Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli Are Now Engaged

In a post on Instagram, Mandy Rose revealed that she and former NXT wrestler Tino Sabbatelli are now engaged. While she didn’t say so outright, her hand, wearing an engagement ring, is shown prominently in the photos. She wrote: “My heart is so full.”
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Believes One Of Her WWE Matches Will Become A 'Cult Classic'

Ronda Rousey has an interesting choice for one of her matches that she believes will become a "cult classic." Rousey has been in quite a few high-profile matches dating back to her in-ring debut back in 2018 at WrestleMania 34, but one stands out from the pack in her mind.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Referee Charles Robinson Shares Video Of Him Getting Struck At Live Event

Senior WWE official Charles Robinson was accidentally struck in the face at a WWE live event over the weekend. The incident happened at "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" in Bakersfield, CA, where Drew McIntyre & New Day wrestled Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser) in a Six-Man Match. At one point during the match, McIntyre lifted Kaiser onto his shoulder and spun the Imperium member around, leading to Kaiser's boot striking Robinson in the face. Robinson would tumble out of the ring from the backlash as McIntyre proceeded to check on the WWE official. Robinson took to Twitter on Sunday to share a video from the incident, as seen below.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
wrestlinginc.com

Scotty 2 Hotty On The Move Linda McMahon Told Him To Never Do Again

Answering a fan question on the "Wrestling With Johners" podcast, WWE alumnus Scott Garland (aka Scotty 2 Hotty) said he is lucky to remember the finish to his Backlash 2000 match against Dean Malenko for the Light Heavyweight Championship, and that he dodged a bullet. "It was very dangerous and...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Owens Forms Alliance With Returning WWE Star On Raw

Long before Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano became household names in the world of pro wrestling, they were a tag team known as Panda Express on the indie circuit, specifically for the Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW) promotion. Owens and Gargano are now set to reunite in a match against Alpha...
WWE
The Spun

Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos

Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star's AEW Debut To Air Tonight On Dark: Elevation

One of the more surprising bits of news from wrestling last week was when Mascara Dorada, the Artist Formerly Known as Gran Metalik, made his AEW debut prior to last Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Albany, New York. Today, fans learned when the former WWE star's debut match would air. In a tweet early Monday morning, AEW unveiled the card for tonight's episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation." And among the eight match card is Dorada's debut, which will see him go one-on-one with Chaos Project's Serpentico.
ALBANY, NY
wrestlinginc.com

Maria Kanellis Recalls How John Cena Reacted To Her Not Drinking At Parties

Maria Kanellis' first WWE run lasted from 2005 until her release in 2010, a time when John Cena was on top of the world. The two Superstars even had the opportunity to team up in mixed tag team action against Edge and Lita in 2006, defeating the now Hall of Famers. Cena did not just have Kanellis' back in the ring, however, as the former 24/7 Champion recalled how he reacted to her not drinking at parties when she had to be up early the next day.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Close To Ending In-Ring Career

AEW has a number of talented wrestlers on their roster, but you never know when it might be time for someone to hang up their boots and leave their in-ring career behind. Christopher Daniels started competing in the ring in 1993 and he’s currently 52 years old. The former ROH World Champion recently indicated that his in-ring career is coming to an end when he posted the following on Twitter:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Usos Add Another Impressive Milestone To Their Achievements List

The Usos have enjoyed a lot of success during their WWE careers, but the twin tag team — made up of Jimmy and Jey Uso — is enjoying their best run as a duo at the moment. Jimmy and Jey were crowned as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions earlier this year after defeating Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in a "Winner Takes All" match on an episode of "SmackDown." However, the titles they held before adding the "Raw" Tag Team straps to their collection have allowed the team to reach another major career milestone.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brian Pillman Jr. Comments On AEW All Out Brawl

The bedlam following the All Out 2022 press conference has been on many AEW fans' minds since the event occurred on September 4. This has led to many members of the AEW roster being asked what personal knowledge they have of the situation, and many have been either tight-lipped or generally unaware of the situation themselves.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star Comments On Possibility Of Roman Reigns Vs. The Rock

Roman Reigns has been calling himself the Head of the Table, but fans have long speculated that Reigns' cousin, The Rock, could take exception to that moniker if he ever returns to WWE. In the mean time, one member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster has weighed in on the potential mega showdown between the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the man known simply as The Great One.
WWE

