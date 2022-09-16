ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Best South Dakota Beards Battle It Out For Local Charity

If you're known to have a stylish beard or you like raising money for great local charities, there's one South Dakota competition you can't miss. Some of the best beards in the Sioux Empire and beyond travel to Bottoms Up in Corson for the annual event dedicated to showing off sweet facial hair.
5 Minnesota Towns With Absolutely Terrible Nicknames

Minnesota is often referred to as the "Land of Ten Thousand Lakes", but it also has around ten thousand nicknames for some of its most historic towns. Take a look at just five of these not so "Minnesota Nice" nicknames. 5 MN Towns With Terrible Nicknames. Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon...
Three of South Dakota’s Most Puzzling Cold Cases

South Dakota has definitely had its fair share of cold cases, murder mysteries, and missing person reports that remain unsolved to this day. Here are some of the most chilling cold cases in the state's history. Pamella Jackson & Cheryl Miller: This case goes all the way back to 1971,...
Where is South Dakota On Best & Worst States for Teachers List?

I'm not sure there is a place where the phrase overworked and underpaid doesn't apply to teachers. However, statistics tell us that there are places where teachers are less overworked and paid more. Those statistics come from the number-crunching scientists at WalletHub. To arrive at the results they did, WalletHub...
Which Countries Import the Most South Dakota Products?

It's a very big number for a state with a very small population. Estimates put exports of South Dakota products at well over $1 billion dollars annually and it's not just in agriculture. Things like beverages, spirits, and vinegar; nuclear reactors, boilers, and machinery; and optic, photo, medical, and surgical...
Raccoon in North Dakota Bar Leads to Rabies Scare

In South Dakota, we love nothing more than being able to poke fun at our neighbors in North Dakota. But sometimes a story comes across that leaves you wondering 'that didn't actually happen, did it?'. Well, this did. And it happened in the Peace Garden State. According to InForum.com, North...
Minnesota’s Most Dangerous Intersection is in the Most Unlikely Place

Anyone who's driven through the Twin Cities knows how important it is to be a defensive driver. The possibility of getting into a car accident is almost a daily occurrence. That being said, sometimes the most dangerous intersections are located in the most unlikely places. And the most perilous intersection in the entire state might be one you've never even heard of.
Why Is This “Move-In Ready” Iowa Home Only $50,000?

Location, location, location. I think that old real estate saying certainly applies here and it affects the price of this listing. This home in the small Mississippi River town of Fort Madison, Iowa seems to be in decent condition but, as you can see in the gallery below, it could use some freshening up.
Which Are Iowa’s Fastest Growing Cities?

So far in 2022, Iowa has not seen any sort of significant uptick in the overall population statewide - an increase of just 0.45 percent to a total of 3,219,171 residents. That's only good for the 28th biggest increase in America. But in various places throughout the Hawkeye State, there...
These Minnesota and Iowa Beers Are among the Best in America

Beer has been a universally loved beverage for centuries but there are certain varieties of the drink that definitely divide people. The subjects of craft brews, ciders, and seltzers have led to some pretty passionate discussions, but the biggest hot-button topic in the beer world these days boils down to three letters - IPA.
The Deepest Lake In Minnesota Isn’t Even A Real Lake, And It Was Used By NASA

The deepest lake on Minnesota shores is Lake Superior. However, the deepest inland lake in Minnesota isn't even really a lake. Lake Superior's deepest point is 1,332 feet. It's the deepest of the Great Lakes, coldest, and best (That's why it's Superior). The deepest inland lake in Minnesota is 450 feet deep. Can you imagine swimming in that? It would feel like hovering over an abyss.
Which South Dakota Attraction Is ‘Criminally Underrated’?

We are quite accustomed to South Dakota being overlooked when it comes to being a tourist attraction. It seems at times that if it wasn't for Mount Rushmore and the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that we wouldn't get any love at all from anyone outside the state. But that's not the...
South Dakota’s Becky Hammon Leads Las Vegas to First WNBA Title

The Las Vegas Aces are the WNBA champions for 2022. The team, led by coach, and South Dakota native, Becky Hammon defeated the Connecticut Sun 78-71 in a Game 4 victory. Hammond joins the ranks of just a handful of rookie coaches in the NBA to win the league title. And she's the first WNBA coach to do it.
