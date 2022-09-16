Read full article on original website
Britain's financial watchdog says FTX may be operating in UK without authorisation
LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday cryptocurrency exchange FTX may be offering financial services or products in the UK without its authorisation. FTX is one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, raising its profile this year by acting as crypto's white knight, throwing lifelines...
Saudi Aramco chief is 'seriously concerned' that a rebound of the global economy will kill off any spare oil capacity
An economic rebound could absorb what little spare oil is out there and deepen the world's energy crisis, Amin Nasser warned on Tuesday.
Bitcoin Sept. 19 chart alert - Bears gain near-term control
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are lower and hit a three-month low in early U.S. trading Monday. A drop in prices below chart support at the previous September low has given the bears the overall near-term technical advantage and also suggests a new leg down in prices. Stay tuned!
US stocks slip as the Fed begins its policy meeting and the 10-year yield hits a fresh 11-year high
The Federal Open Market Committee began its highly anticipated two-day meeting on Tuesday.
Israel considers shutting copper networks in shift to fibre optics
JERUSALEM, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Israel is considering closing old copper networks and transferring all communications services to newer fibre optics infrastructure, communications minister Yoaz Hendel said on Tuesday.
Bitcoin hits a low of $18,265 as traders prepare for a week of rate hikes
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. As a result of the continued weakness, Bitcoin (BTC) briefly lost support at $19,000 and fell to an...
Company loses bid to recover payout for Dubai hotel fire
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An insurance company that was ordered to pay more than a billion dirhams in damages for a 2015 New Year’s Eve fire in Dubai has lost a civil lawsuit that it filed to try and recover the money. Two years after the massive fire rocked the Address Downtown hotel, Orient Insurance was ordered to pay Dubai’s state-backed developer Emaar 1.25 billion dirhams (more than $340 million) in a settlement. Emaar is behind projects like the world’s tallest skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa. Orient then filed a civil lawsuit in 2018 against the contractors who worked on the design, construction and maintenance of the hotel. It said they failed to implement fire safety requirements, contributing to the spread of the blaze. Orient Insurance asked the contractors to pay back the insurance claim it paid to Emaar. The case involved leading contractors including Belhasa JV, Arabtec, Mirage, and ALEC Engineering and Construction.
Wall Street opens lower as focus turns to Fed
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors positioned themselves for new economic projections and another large interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve this week to quell decades-high inflation.
