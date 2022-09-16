ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

kitco.com

Britain's financial watchdog says FTX may be operating in UK without authorisation

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday cryptocurrency exchange FTX may be offering financial services or products in the UK without its authorisation. FTX is one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, raising its profile this year by acting as crypto's white knight, throwing lifelines...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Bitcoin Sept. 19 chart alert - Bears gain near-term control

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are lower and hit a three-month low in early U.S. trading Monday. A drop in prices below chart support at the previous September low has given the bears the overall near-term technical advantage and also suggests a new leg down in prices. Stay tuned!
CURRENCIES
The Associated Press

Company loses bid to recover payout for Dubai hotel fire

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An insurance company that was ordered to pay more than a billion dirhams in damages for a 2015 New Year’s Eve fire in Dubai has lost a civil lawsuit that it filed to try and recover the money. Two years after the massive fire rocked the Address Downtown hotel, Orient Insurance was ordered to pay Dubai’s state-backed developer Emaar 1.25 billion dirhams (more than $340 million) in a settlement. Emaar is behind projects like the world’s tallest skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa. Orient then filed a civil lawsuit in 2018 against the contractors who worked on the design, construction and maintenance of the hotel. It said they failed to implement fire safety requirements, contributing to the spread of the blaze. Orient Insurance asked the contractors to pay back the insurance claim it paid to Emaar. The case involved leading contractors including Belhasa JV, Arabtec, Mirage, and ALEC Engineering and Construction.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Wall Street opens lower as focus turns to Fed

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors positioned themselves for new economic projections and another large interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve this week to quell decades-high inflation.
STOCKS

