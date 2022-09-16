Two people were injured after an accidental shooting that forced the lockdown of six Kingsport City Schools in the vicinity of the incident. Police got the call Monday around one pm and responded to Elm and Ash Street, adjacent to the Fort Henry Mall. Johnson, Lincoln, and Jefferson Elementary, along with Robinson Middle, School, Dobyns Bennett and the Palmer Center all went into lockdown until it was lifted just before two pm. The injuries the two received in the shooting appeared to be non life threatening. Kingsport Police are continuing the investigation.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO