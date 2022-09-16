Read full article on original website
Related
supertalk929.com
Female Suspect Wanted In Connection To Abduction Captured
In an update to a story we’ve been covering today, a woman wanted in connection to abducting, beating and strangling a victim last week has been captured. Washington County, Virginia County Sheriff Blake Andis says Madeline Mae Shortt was apprehended over the weekend in Buchanan County. Shortt, is accused along with 35 year old Joshua Dean Mosley, who’s already been captured of abducting the victim, beating and strangling him and forcing the victim to give his wallet, phone, firearm, and bank account information at knife point. The victim told authorities he had been lured into a house where he was held for more than eight hours.
supertalk929.com
Gray, Tennessee man arrested after attacking victim with knife
A Gray, Tennessee man was jailed Monday on a domestic assault charge after he allegedly cut a victim with a knife during an altercation. Police say 39 year old Antonio Moore broke in through a window and began fighting with the victim at a residence on Ben Jenkins Road. The...
supertalk929.com
Supplies of meth and heroin with a $72,000 street value seized by Wythe County police
Three people are in custody in Southwest Virginia and supplies of meth and heroin with a street value of $72,000 have been seized by law enforcement. The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office dubbed the arrests Operation Queenpin following several months of tracking a mini-drug cartel that ended with a raid on Castleton Road.
KPD: School lockdowns lifted after possible nearby shooting
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A possible shooting incident near the intersection of Cypress and Ash streets closed six Kingsport City Schools (KCS) properties on Monday “out of an abundance of caution,” according to KCS and Kingsport Police Department (KPD) officials. Leaders revealed that the incident, which was reported at 1:15 p.m., did not occur at […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
supertalk929.com
Two Injured In Accidental Shooting, Forces Lockdown Of Six Kingsport Schools
Two people were injured after an accidental shooting that forced the lockdown of six Kingsport City Schools in the vicinity of the incident. Police got the call Monday around one pm and responded to Elm and Ash Street, adjacent to the Fort Henry Mall. Johnson, Lincoln, and Jefferson Elementary, along with Robinson Middle, School, Dobyns Bennett and the Palmer Center all went into lockdown until it was lifted just before two pm. The injuries the two received in the shooting appeared to be non life threatening. Kingsport Police are continuing the investigation.
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Man Arrested For Allegedly Choking, Throwing Female Victim To Ground
A Johnson City man is arrested and was to be arraigned after allegedly choking a female victim, then throwing her to the ground. Police responded to 8 Village Ct in reference to a domestic assault call. Following an investigation, JCPD says Alexander C. Cook is now charged with aggravated domestic assault . The female victim received injuries to her face during the incident.
wcyb.com
Kingsport City Schools put on lockdown after alleged shooting
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities confirm several Kingsport City schools were put on lockdown as police responded to an alleged shooting incident Monday. Police say, at 1:15 p.m. Kingsport Police Department Patrol Officers and Detectives responded to an alleged shooting incident at the intersection of Cypress and Ash Streets.
Kingsport Times-News
Breaking and updated: Accidental shooting leaves two with non-life-threatening injuries, causes lockdowns of six Kingsport schools
KINGSPORT — An accidental shooting that injured two people and led to the lockdown of six schools remains under investigation by the Kingsport Police Department, but it resulted in what officials called "non-life-threatening" injuries. Initially reported as an "alleged shooting incident," the shooting resulted in six Kingsport City Schools...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcyb.com
Abingdon man killed in motorcycle crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, one man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday. Authorities said while going around a curve, a motorcycle headed southbound on US Highway 421 at Patty Branch Road ran off the right side of the road and hit several trees. The motorcycle and the driver ended up going down an embankment and into the lake.
supertalk929.com
Jonesborough man arrested after attacking tree service worker
A Jonesborough man was arrested after reportedly attacking a tree service employee while they were working. A report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Randall Bailey, 57, is charged with aggravated assault after the incident in the 500 block of Cherokee Mountain Road. Bailey reportedly used his pickup...
Motorcyclist travels off road, into South Holston Lake in fatal crash: THP
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Abingdon motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon when his vehicle left the road, crashed into trees and fell into South Holston Lake, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The driver, identified as Zachary Jonas, 34, had been traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 421 near Patty Branch Road […]
THP: SUV hits, kills woman in Crossroads parking lot
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman died Sunday after an SUV crashed into her in the Crossroads parking lot off State Route 81 (Highway 81). A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) revealed that the crash, which occurred around 4:50 p.m., involved three vehicles and left four others — including one juvenile — […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kingsport Times-News
Virginia State Police warns of scam using old Norton business name
NORTON — The Virginia State Police is warning those shopping online for heavy construction or farm equipment to beware of purchasing from any company using a Norton address or the name “Guyan” in its web or email address. For the past several weeks, according to VSP spokesperson...
Virginia man had 30,000 Fentanyl pills shipped to him from California
A Virginia man pleaded guilty to federal drug charges and was sentenced to three and a half years in prison last week after he ordered 30,000 Fentanyl pills from California and distributed them throughout Southwest Virginia.
Bluff City Police: missing 14-year-old found safe
UPDATE September 17, 8:40 p.m.: According to the Bluff City Police Department, Ryan has been located and is now safe at home. BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bluff City Police Department is asking for information on the location of a missing 14-year-old boy. According to the release, Ryan Clayborne Peterson, 14, was discovered missing […]
wcyb.com
Man killed in Washington County, Virginia motorcycle crash, police say
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man was killed in a crash in Washington County Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to Campground Road, 1.5 miles north of Island Road. Police said a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by 48-year-old Jackie E. Mayo was going north on Campground Road when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a fence.
Motorcycle crash kills Bristol man: VSP report
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning killed a Bristol man, Virginia State Police (VSP) announced in a crash report. Police responded to Campground Road near Island Road at 7:13 a.m. and found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle had been traveling north on Campground Road when it ran off the right side […]
Johnson City Press
Five Kingsport school facilities on lockdown
KINGSPORT — An incident under investigation by Kingsport Police has resulted in five city schools being placed on lockdown. Dobyns-Bennett High School, Palmer Center, Robinson Middle and Johnson and Lincoln elementary schools were put on lockdown early Monday afternoon, Assistant Superintendent Andy True said.
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Police Nab Felon On Drug Charges Following Stop
A Felon wanted out of Gray, Tennessee is behind bars after Johnson City Police discover the woman at a North Roan Street parking early Thursday morning in possession of numerous drugs and drug paraphernalia. Summer R. Bentley was stopped in the parking lot on an arrest warrant out of Washington County, Tennessee. Following a search of Bentley’s vehicle, police discovered Bentley with Felony Possession of Meth, Possession of Pot, various pills and an assortment of drug paraphernalia. Bentley was arraigned in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
Augusta Free Press
Smyth County man sentenced in Southwest Virginia fentanyl distribution case
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A Smyth County man who ordered approximately 30,000 fentanyl pills from California and sold them in Southwest Virginia was sentenced Friday to 42 months in federal prison. Zachary Ryan Hutton, 21, of Marion, will also pay the...
Comments / 0