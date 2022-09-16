ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘RHOA’ Preview: Kenya Calls Marlo A ‘Sociopath’ During Heated Reunion Fight

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T0Bcd_0hyWNDku00
Image Credit: Scott Gries/Bravo

Get ready for an epic showdown between Marlo Hampton and Kenya Moore on the next episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE look at Part 2 of the season 14 reunion, where the drama between the peach-holders heats up. When Andy Cohen asks Marlo, 46, about the demise of her friendship with Kenya, 51, Marlo surprisingly name-drops their former co-star Porsha Williams.

“I get it now. She’s never forgiven me,” Marlo says about Kenya in the EXCLUSIVE clip below. “Only time she’s forgiven me is when she wanted me not to be Porsha’s friend.”

But Kenya doesn’t appreciate Marlo bringing up her former RHOA rival, who left the show after season 13. “Girl, please, you didn’t want to be Porsha’s friend. You threw Porsha under the bus,” Kenya claims.

Drew Sidora butts in to defend Kenya and backup her claims regarding Porsha. “You said you had an issue with me because I was friends with Porsha,” Drew says to Marlo, who pushes back on that. “No, no, no, no. I didn’t say I had an issue. I said I didn’t trust you because you was friends with everyone I wasn’t friends with,” Marlo says. “That’s what I said. I said I didn’t trust you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PuTI6_0hyWNDku00
Kenya Moore at the ‘RHOA’ reunion (Photo: Bravo)

Andy asks Marlo about her future with Kenya, but Marlo doesn’t there is one. “No, I think she’s done with me. I think it’s over,” Marlo says, before sarcastically mocking Kenya. “I’m gonna be so stressed out and sad. I am. I don’t know what I’m gonna do without Kenya.”

Kenya immediately fires back at Marlo and calls her a “sociopath”. And Kenya isn’t done there. “She thinks it’s funny and cute, but yet she wants to constantly talk about it all the time in the press and to everyone else and pretend that she’s a different person than she is,” Kenya says about her co-star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FXhpH_0hyWNDku00
‘RHOA’ cast at the season 14 reunion (Photo: Scott Gries/Bravo)

Then, Kenya drops a major bomb about Marlo that shocks Andy and the other ladies. She says, “Everything about you is fake Marlo. Your name is not even your real name. LaToya Hutchinson.” As Marlo confirms to Andy that she changed her name years ago, Kenya continues to use that against her.

“You changed your real name. You lied about everything on this show,” Kenya says, before referring to Marlo as LaToya Hutchinson again. Marlo’s initial response is to simply laugh off Kenya’s attacks. But we’re betting things get even more tense after that!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion Part 2 airs Sunday at 8PM ET/PT on Bravo.

Comments / 3

Related
urbanbellemag.com

Drew Sidora Drags Sheree Whitfield + Calls Her Relationship with Martell Holt Fake

Drew Sidora and Sheree Whitfield have been struggling to get along. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Sheree Whitfield and Drew Sidora have been clashing on the current season. It all started after Drew repeated what her assistant told her. He accused Sheree of not paying him while he worked for her. Drew repeated this to Kandi Burruss. And she questioned how she should approach this since she was just getting to know Sheree. Kandi then shared this with Kenya Moore. Then it made its way back to Sheree thanks to Kenya. So Sheree took it as Drew was coming for her unprovoked. Eventually, things only got messier because Sheree’s friend got involved.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Kandi Burruss Makes Shocking Accusations About Carlos King

Kandi Burruss confirmed she fell out with Carlos King. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss’ feud with Marlo Hampton worsened after Marlo appeared on Carlos King’s podcast. Marlo discussed multiple topics on “Reality with The King.” To no surprise, Marlo talked about Kandi. She said that she felt like Kandi had been coasting for way too long. She then went on to say that Carlos felt the same way when he was a producer for the show. Marlo said she decided to make Kandi work for her check. And she didn’t care about the fact that Kandi was one of the people who advocated for Marlo to receive a peach.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenya Moore
Person
Porsha Williams
Person
Andy Cohen
urbanbellemag.com

LAMH News: LaTisha Scott Called out + Martell Holt Discusses Sheree Whitfield

A new “Love and Marriage: Huntsville” trailer was dropped. The mid-season premiere of “Love and Marriage: Huntsville” is around the corner. The highlight of recent trailers was the rumored physical altercation between Martell Holt and Marsau Scott during an event. Fans have also seen the cause of the altercation which was a shouting match between Melody Holt and Miss Wanda.   And since the altercation, Melody, and Martell spent time on a vacation together with their children and fans wondered if the two were reconciling.
TV SERIES
bravotv.com

Mike Hill, Noelle Robinson, Bravo Family Show Cynthia Bailey Support Amid Her Mom’s Health Journey

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey is sharing an update on her mom, Barbara Morris, shortly after she confirmed her mom’s breast cancer diagnosis. Barbara went in for surgery this week and it was “successful,” according to the RHOA alum, who is feeling a lot of love from those who are close to her and in her extended circle as she shares what’s next for her mom.
ATLANTA, GA
urbanbellemag.com

Lil’ Mendeecees Confronts Yandy Smith About His Mother Being Attacked at LHHNY Reunion

Lil Mendeecees wants Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace to squash their beef. Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace’s beef is one of the most well-known storylines on “Love and Hip Hop New York.” As many LHHNY fans witnessed, Yandy clashed with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas Erika DeShazo, and Samantha as he dealt with ongoing legal issues. And the drama continued even though he was locked away in prison. To sum it up, it was a co-parenting mess.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Rhoa
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout

We knew the newest season of Real Housewives of New Jersey — coming soon to Bravo, would be intense, but after Teresa Giudice’s latest revelation, it’s looking like it’ll be more than just that. As Teresa was preparing to walk down the aisle to marry her prince charming, Luis Ruelas, several reports came out revealing […] The post Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Nicki Minaj slams ‘bitch’ Garcelle Beauvais: ‘I see why that white man left you’

Yikes. Nicki Minaj dragged Garcelle Beauvais in an expletive-filled rant during Monday’s episode of “Queen Radio” on Amazon. “This lady is on one of the ‘Real Housewives’ [shows] talking about, ‘Leave my son alone. Don’t leave comments under my son’s page,’” the rapper said, referencing how Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax received hateful comments via Instagram last month. “Bitch, if you can’t … stand the motherf–king heat, get out the kitchen, bitch.” Minaj, 39, appears to be feuding with the Bravo star over an old interview Beauvais, 55, conducted with Jennifer Hough, who accused the rapper’s husband, Kenneth Petty, of rape. Minaj and Petty, 44,...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: See the Shocking Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"

Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. A cold front has hit Aspen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast trip in the snowy Colorado locale continued on the Sept. 14 episode of the Bravo series, and just when fans thought they were going to have to wait another week to see the much-teased fallout between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, an ominous message appeared on the screen.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

'Still A Long Way To Go': Loni Love Shows Off Recent Weight Loss

"Take your time, make little changes," Love said. The work she's done has led to her shedding 37 pounds so far. Comedian, TV host and author Loni Love is sharing the results of what happens when you make healthy lifestyle changes — and an inspiring message for her fans and followers who need encouragement to make their own.
WEIGHT LOSS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
241K+
Followers
21K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy