ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Media Credentials Application now open for Georgia Senatorial Debate

By Dajhea Jones
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cTRdk_0hyWMJ1300

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Nexstar Georgia Senatorial Debate with candidates incumbent Raphael Warnock (D) and Hershel Walker (R) will have availability for media representatives during the live event scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

If you would like to receive media credentials to enter, please fill out the following form.

If there are any questions, please call 704-944-3372 or email tlowderlawrence@nexstar.tv. The deadline for media R.S.V.P. is Friday, Oct. 7 by 9 p.m.

Georgia Senatorial Debate Media Credential Request

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
The Citizen Online

Flat Creek Baptist pastor Saefkow nominated to head Ga. Baptist Convention

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Fayetteville pastor Josh Saefkow, a champion of the Cooperative Program and current chairman of the Georgia Baptist Executive Committee, will be nominated to serve as president of the Georgia Baptist Convention at an annual meeting set for Nov. 13-15 in Augusta. Buford First Baptist Church Lead...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgians want protection for Okefenokee

ATLANTA – A poll shows the majority of Georgians want action taken to protect the Okefenokee from mining proposals. Majority of Georgians Say Governor Should Immediately Protect the Okefenokee from Risky Mining. Clergy, scientists, local governments, and elected officials have spoken out for protecting the Okefenokee swamp from risky...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Government
wuga.org

Abrams Slams Kemp on Healthcare, Education, and Abortion

Stacey Abrams took advantage of a visit to Athens to lash out at Governor Brian Kemp for what she characterized as failures of leadership. Speaking at a Saturday rally of the United Campus Workers of Georgia, the Democratic nominee for governor sought to tie Kemp more closely to a trio of hot-button issues: the closure of one of Atlanta’s two Level 1 Trauma Centers, rising higher education costs, and the enactment of Georgia’s Heartbeat Law in the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Youngkin holding Arizona events for Lake

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) is headed to Arizona next month to stump for Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Youngkin’s office confirmed to The Hill the governor is traveling to Arizona to boost the Trump-endorsed Lake, a prominent supporter of the former president’s false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, in her race […]
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Raphael
WRBL News 3

Walker, Warnock debate happening in Plant Riverside

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Plant Riverside will be the site for the Georgia Senatorial Debate between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Hershel Walker. The debate will happen at District Live at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. So far, this is the only debate both candidates have agreed to participate in ahead of […]
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia schools receives National Blue Ribbon

ATLANTA – Six Georgia schools were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for overall academic progress and performance among students. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including six schools in Georgia. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
GEORGIA STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

GAF to Build $146 Million Manufacturing Plant in Georgia

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF Materials will...
VALDOSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Wsav#R S V P#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Sports
Albany Herald

How to weigh in on Georgia Power's proposed rate increase

ATLANTA -- Georgians will be able to voice their concerns about Georgia Power’s plans to raise electricity rates by 12% during a series of hearings beginning later this month before a final vote in December. The Georgia Public Service Commission has adopted new procedures that allow each person to...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Are there big cats in Georgia?

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Big cat sightings in other states that have been caught on camera have people in Georgia talking. Some people insist they have seen them here. J.R. Gill and his wife live in Midway, which is south of Savannah. Earlier this summer, Gill discovered something had killed...
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Walton County has three cities in Top 50 Cities with the fast-growing home prices in Georgia

Stacker News Media recently compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. In the report, cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12-month period ending July 2022. The charts for the report were created using Matplotlib for 587 cities and towns in Georgia.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy