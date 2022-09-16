ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

This Is Arizona's Favorite Kind Of Music

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Music really is a universal language that can bring people together. And with tons of different music genres , people have plenty to bond over.

Wide Open Country determined each state's favorite genre of music. The website states that results are based off live performers' box office results across America.

According to the map, Arizona's favorite kind of music is metal . Other states loving that genre of music are North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, and Oklahoma.

The most popular kind of music in American is country , reigning supreme in 13 states. The website states, "Per an infographic shared on Engineer Boards by user Chattaneer PE , country music's the most popular music genre in just two Deep South states: Arkansas and Alabama. Country performs stronger in a different cluster of states: Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio. Twang also rules the roost in Alaska, Idaho, Utah, Nebraska, Wisconsin, New Hampshire and Connecticut."

Classic rock also performed well, being the favorite of 12 states. Other genres on the list include: pop, indie, alternative, rhythm and blues, electronic, and Latin.

Check out the full list of each state's favorite music genre on Wide Open Country's website .

Comments / 0

Local
Arizona Government
Phoenix, AZ
