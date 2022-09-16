Rebecca Boire-West admits that she is “addicted to learning.” She is also not afraid of change. Boire-West had a successful career in the pharmaceutical industry that was no longer fulfilling her, so she became a Zumba instructor and then a personal trainer, then decided to go to massage therapy school when her children were teenagers. She is now a medical massage therapist and certified health coach and owns Body in Balance in Plattsburgh.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO