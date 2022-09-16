Lima man suspected of discharging a firearm outside his ex-girlfriend's house indicted by Allen Co. Grand Jury

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The trial of a Lima man facing a felonious assault charge didn't start today, because he didn't show up for it. A bench warrant has been issued for 26-year-old Quintez Burns for failure to appear at his trial. Burns was facing one count of felonious assault for an alleged incident that happened about a year ago. Supposedly there was a fight following a basketball game at the YMCA that left a man seriously injured. Burns was scheduled to have a change of plea hearing earlier this summer but instead asked for a new attorney after, according to him, they didn't see eye to eye on his defense.

LIMA, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO