Lima man suspected of discharging a firearm outside his ex-girlfriend's house indicted by Allen Co. Grand Jury

hometownstations.com
Bench warrant issued for Quintez Burns after he fails to appear for trial
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The trial of a Lima man facing a felonious assault charge didn't start today, because he didn't show up for it. A bench warrant has been issued for 26-year-old Quintez Burns for failure to appear at his trial. Burns was facing one count of felonious assault for an alleged incident that happened about a year ago. Supposedly there was a fight following a basketball game at the YMCA that left a man seriously injured. Burns was scheduled to have a change of plea hearing earlier this summer but instead asked for a new attorney after, according to him, they didn't see eye to eye on his defense.
Lima woman faces at least one year in prison for gun offense
LIMA — A Lima woman faces at least one year in prison after pleading guilty Monday morning to a second-degree felony of improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation with a firearm specification. Shapria Daniel, 26, pleaded guilty after negotiations with her public defender Steve Chamberlain and Assistant Allen...
Lima man gets two years prison for attempted kidnapping, assault
LIMA — A local man will spend two to three years in prison for attempted kidnapping, a felony of the second degree, and attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. Christopher Bratton, 30, was sentenced Monday morning after pleading guilty to amended charges on Aug. 15. He will receive 150 days of jail time credit and is ordered to pay court costs, Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed said.
Court docs: Fort Wayne man fathered 15-year-old’s child
A Fort Wayne man accused of fathering a 15-year-old girl's child is now facing felony child sex misconduct charges, according to Allen Superior Court documents.
wktn.com
Grand Jury Returns 30 Count Indictment, Including 15 Counts of Rape, Against Alger Man
The September Grand Jury indicted an Alger man on 15 counts of rape, 5 counts of sexual battery and 10 counts of gross sexual imposition. 19 year year old Johnathan Shrader was arrested last week. According to court documents, the case dates back to late October of 2020 when the...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne woman charged with neglect, causing death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 24-year-old Fort Wayne woman has been charged with six counts of neglect of a dependent after a child in her care died. Court documents say police were called to an apartment on May 1 for reports of a child not breathing. First responders pronounced the child dead at the scene.
wktn.com
Potential threat at Crestview ECC resolved
CONVOY — The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office took into custody a man who was a potential threat to himself or others at Crestview Early Childhood Center in Van Wert County Monday morning. The man, who is not being identified as the incident is under investigation, was apparently...
peakofohio.com
Drunk driver falls asleep at the wheel; gun recovered
A drunk driver was arrested after he was found asleep at the wheel in the middle of the road in Bellefontaine. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was called out to Township Road 217, near Scott’s Equipment Rental, and located a vehicle in the westbound lane of TR 217, east of the railroad.
hometownstations.com
Ft. Jennings man killed in single motorcycle crash in Bath Township
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - A Ft. Jennings man was killed in a single motorcycle crash Saturday night. 42-year-old James Walker was pronounced dead at the crash scene near the intersection of Chapman and Bible Roads. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, around 5:38 p.m. Saturday. Walker didn't make a right-hand turn onto Bible Road and the motorcycle crossed the center line and off the left side of the road. Then Walker hit a mailbox and a fence, he was not wearing a helmet. Troopers say that speed appears to be a factor in the crash.
No injuries reported in Lima crash
LIMA — A car crash resulted in extensive front bumper damage to a four-door sedan on Jackson and Pearl Streets Monday afternoon. According to Lima Police, no one was injured in the crash, which is under investigation. No names of those involved were released, and the Lima Police Department did not release any details as to what led to the crash.
hometownstations.com
Sheriff holds press conference on June's deputy-involved fatal shooting, investigative documents released
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Information about the independent investigation into the June deputy-involved fatal shooting of a suspect who ran during a traffic stop was released. Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia and officials from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation talked about the June incident involving Deputy Izak Ackerman and Quincy Pritchett. Last week, a grand jury found that Ackerman was justified in the shooting of Pritchett.
Family calling on prosecutors to change charges filed against driver who hit 2 girls, killing 1
CLARK COUNTY — New charges could be on the way for a man investigators say hit two girls, killing one of them, while he was driving. The crash happened in May on Crabill Road in Green Township just outside of Springfield. A peaceful protest was held Friday afternoon where...
Lima man charged in Walmart incident identified
LIMA — The identity of the man taken into custody after the Lima Walmart incident last week has been released. Shane Davis, 37, of Lima, is charged with three counts of aggravated menacing for using a BB gun he obtained from inside the store to point at people inside, resulting in an evacuation, Lima Police Det. Steve Stechschulte said Thursday. At about 4:49 p.m. last Thursday, Lima Police officers responded to Walmart, 2450 Allentown Road, after receiving a call about a man with a gun.
Woman skips sentencing in Lima bar fight; man arrested
LIMA — A second Lima resident charged in a January bar fight that left a local man with extensive facial fractures failed to show up to court for sentencing Wednesday — the same day another man charged in the incident was arrested. Janicqua Bailey, 23, who is out...
wktn.com
Four Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
Four people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Jill E. Bradshaw was sentenced to minimum of three to a maximum of four years in prison on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, both with forfeiture specifications.
hometownstations.com
A Payne man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Van Wert County
Van Wert County, OH (WLIO) - The Van Wert Post is investigating a motorcycle crash that left a Payne man in critical condition Saturday night. The post says just after 8 pm, 48-year-old Jeremy Demoss was traveling east on US 224 and failed to negotiate a curve. Demoss traveled off the road, hit a ditch, and went into a corn field.
Van Wert motorcycle crash leaves one injured
VAN WERT — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash Saturday in Van Wert County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. At approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Jeremy Demoss, 48, of Payne was driving a black 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on U.S. Route 224 near Convoy Road when he failed to negotiate a curve. He then traveled off the right side of the roadway and through a ditch before entering a cornfield and overturning the motorcycle.
