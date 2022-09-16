ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Former All-Star catcher John Stearns dead at 71

By Associated Press
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b0q4Y_0hyWG7rg00

DENVER (AP) — John Stearns, a four-time All-Star catcher with the New York Mets, has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 71.

Stearns, who played football and baseball at the University of Colorado, died Thursday night in Denver, according to the Mets.

WWE Live Holiday Tour coming to Greensboro

He passed away less than three weeks after attending an Old Timers’ Day at Citi Field in New York that coincided with the Mets’ 60th anniversary. He was noticeably thin in his Mets jersey on Aug. 27 and waved to the crowd when he was introduced on the field.

“No one played the game with more spirit or determination than John Stearns,” Mets President Sandy Alderson said Friday in a statement. “He literally willed himself to attend Old Timers’ Day last month so he could visit friends and old teammates. Despite his illness, he even managed to step into the batting cage to take a few swings. His nickname, ‘Bad Dude’ couldn’t have been more appropriate.”

Stearns was a complete catcher. He could hit, run and throw out baserunners, nailing almost 38% of those who attempted to steal.

Stearns was a late draft pick as a defensive back by the NFL’s Buffalo Bills in 1973. The Philadelphia Phillies took him second overall that same year and he opted to play baseball.

With Bob Boone behind the plate for the Phillies, Stearns never really had a chance to play in Philadelphia after struggling early with his hitting. After appearing in one game for the Phillies in 1974, he was traded to the Mets as part of the multiplayer deal that sent relief pitcher Tug McGraw to Philadelphia.

Stearns played with the Mets from 1975-84 in a tenure that included frequent battles with injuries. He was named an All-Star in 1977, ‘79, ’80 and 82. He had a career batting average of .260 in 810 games with 152 doubles, 10 triples and 46 home runs. He also stole 91 bases, including a team-high 25 in 1978.

A former safety and punter in college, Stearns was solid and feisty. Pirates star Dave Parker sustained a broken collarbone in one collision with Stearns in 1978 and future Mets star catcher Gary Carter got into a fight with him after another collision at home in ’79.

One other incident Mets fans will remember is Stearns tackling one of two fans who ran on the field in 1980 and eluded authorities a little too long for his liking.

After retiring as a player, he served in a number of baseball jobs as a scout with Milwaukee, a bullpen coach for the Yankees, a minor league manager for Toronto and as a scout and coach for the Orioles.

He returned to the Mets as a coach in 2000 for two years under Bobby Valentine and later as a scout and minor league coach.

Stearns became an entertaining figure for a national audience when cameras and microphones memorably caught him shouting in the dugout, “The monster is out of the cage! The monster is out of the cage!” as Hall of Fame slugger Mike Piazza began breaking out of a hitting slump during the 2000 postseason.

“John was such a key part of our staff,” Valentine said. “He had a unique way of lighting a fire under the guys. Every time we spoke by phone, he kept telling me he was going to beat this thing. That was John Stearns to a tee.”

Stearns is survived by his son, Justin, brothers, Richard and William and his sister, Carla.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuntingtonNow

Bruce, Simbassa Capture Cow Harbor Race

Biya Simbassa and Steph Bruce won their respective top spots Saturday in the Great Cow Harbor race, leading a field of 5,000 runners through the streets of Northport. The race also served as the national 10k championship for USA Track & Field for the first time.
NORTHPORT, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Movies Filmed in Yonkers Win Three Emmy’s

Yonkers celebrates three Emmys for two productions with scenes shot locally. Video download: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/2dDl6uzicE. Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano watched the Emmy Awards on September 12 and celebrated three Emmy wins for two shows that shot scenes locally. The two productions that won awards were:. Severance: Two Emmys for Outstanding Music...
YONKERS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hall, NY
City
Denver, CO
City
Denver, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
fox5ny.com

Missing cow on Long Island gets wanted posters

NEW YORK - A cow has been on the run for weeks in Suffolk County after escaping a Manorville farm. The 750-pound cow named Vienna jumped over a fence and ran off from Jerry's Farm on Aug. 27th. She has been spotted several times but has eluded capture. The Strong...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Danish tourist shot in back in Manhattan

NEW YORK - A tourist visiting the city from Denmark was shot in Manhattan early on Sunday. The NYPD says it happened around 3:30 a.m. on 103rd St. and West End Ave. on the Upper West Side. The tourist was reportedly walking back to where he was staying after leaving a party.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Most-Complained-About NYPD Cop Retires, Avoiding Penalties

This article was originally published on Sep 19 5:00am EDT by THE CITY. An NYPD lieutenant who had been facing discipline for 52 substantiated allegations of misconduct is retiring instead — avoiding penalties in three cases and getting docked 64 vacation days in five others, THE CITY has learned.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Piazza
Person
Bobby Valentine
Person
Bob Boone
Person
Sandy Alderson
Person
John Stearns
Person
Tug Mcgraw
therealdeal.com

Nicole Kushner Meyer lists Lenox Hill co-op for $12M

Kushner Companies may be buying big in North Jersey and South Florida, but its top brass is selling in Manhattan. Nicole Kushner Meyer and her husband, Observer Media chairman Joseph Meyer, have listed their Lenox Hill co-op at 812 Park Avenue for $11.5 million. The couple purchased the home in 2013 for $8.5 million, records show.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

New Yorkers ready to help Hurricane Fiona-ravaged Puerto Rico

NEW YORK -- More than 1 million Puerto Ricans call New York state home.On Sunday night, many of them were waiting for word from their loved ones and mobilizing to help following the devastation from Hurricane Fiona, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.CBS2's Kevin Rincon spoke to New Yorkers with ties to the island.The strong winds associated with the storm have caused power outages almost a day before landfall. Some of the outages were reported before the storm even made landfall.READ MORE: Hurricane Fiona lashes Puerto Rico, knocks out power to entire islandRight now, the entire island is in the dark and many...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

The Regal Deli in Plainview is Closing

According to a post on Facebook Friday night, the owners of the Regal Deli in Plainview are not renewing their lease and plan to shut down the iconic Long Island Kosher Deli by the end of the year. Painview once the home of three (3) delis including Reuven's, Bloomy's and...
PLAINVIEW, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The New York Mets#Wwe Live Holiday Tour#Buffalo Bills#The Philadelphia Phillies
travelweekly.com

Wynn is pursuing a casino resort on Manhattan's west side

Related Companies and Wynn Resorts have partnered to pursue a casino license for the Hudson Yards neighborhood on the west side of Manhattan. The partners want to build a resort, entertainment and gaming destination in the Western Yards section, which is located next to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days

USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
queenseagle.com

Mayor picks QueensWay over new subway for abandoned rail line in Queens – for now

Should a rotting rail line snaking through Central and South Queens be resurrected as a park or a new subway line? Queens has its answer – for now. After years of advocacy from two, somewhat competing groups, a long-ignored, 3.5 mile stretch of abandoned rail that cuts through Central and South Queens will be turned into a linear park, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday afternoon.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
New York Mets
The Staten Island Advance

It’s ‘destroying the block’: Former NYC agency building is a North Shore eyesore

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sidewalk scaffolding looms over most of Stuyvesant Place between Hamilton Avenue and Wall Street. It’s done so for the better part of a decade. The green structure, marked with a Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) label, sits in front of what used to be the city Department of Health’s district health center in St. George. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia laid the building’s cornerstone in 1936.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

The near deaths of Sally Daz: Bronx mobster survived five attacks in a year before he was rubbed out on his son’s orders: prosecutors

The first attack on Sally Daz came more than a year before his murder — a man he’d never met stepped up to him in his Bronx driveway, asked him for a job, then punched him in the neck. The 71-year-old mobster, whose real name was Sylvester Zottola, operated in the criminal underworld — he built a $45 million Bronx real estate empire off his decades of work running illegal gambling machines for ...
BRONX, NY
rew-online.com

Major Luxury Rental Community Proposed for Harrison, NY

Two family-owned real estate companies presented plans to the Harrison Planning Board on Wednesday to transform a shuttered hotel site into a residential mixed-use community. Renaissance Harrison is the proposed transformation of the 28 acre-former Renaissance Westchester Hotel site into a vibrant residential community, including retail and cultural venues available to the public. Sponsored by long-term friends and partners, Rose Equities and Garden Communities envision a connected and thriving Teardrop neighborhood in Harrison, with Renaissance Harrison as its crown jewel.
HARRISON, NY
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
64K+
Followers
15K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy