Colorado State

Hot 104.7

Best South Dakota Beards Battle It Out For Local Charity

If you're known to have a stylish beard or you like raising money for great local charities, there's one South Dakota competition you can't miss. Some of the best beards in the Sioux Empire and beyond travel to Bottoms Up in Corson for the annual event dedicated to showing off sweet facial hair.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Troopers Needed! South Dakota Suffering Highway Patrolman Shortage

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is desperately looking for a number of men and women right now that are willing to join their team. According to Dakota News Now, SDHP has seen over two-dozen officers leave the agency this year alone, leaving the highway patrol struggling to find qualified candidates that are willing to help patrol South Dakota's roads and highways.
POLITICS
Hot 104.7

Is Iowa One of the Best States for Teachers To Work In?

As someone who could never be a teacher, I want to give a special shoutout to teachers across the country today. I don't know how they do it. Molding the minds of young kids and trying to help prepare them for the real world is a responsibility not everyone can do.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

5 Minnesota Towns With Absolutely Terrible Nicknames

Minnesota is often referred to as the "Land of Ten Thousand Lakes", but it also has around ten thousand nicknames for some of its most historic towns. Take a look at just five of these not so "Minnesota Nice" nicknames. 5 MN Towns With Terrible Nicknames. Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Where is South Dakota On Best & Worst States for Teachers List?

I'm not sure there is a place where the phrase overworked and underpaid doesn't apply to teachers. However, statistics tell us that there are places where teachers are less overworked and paid more. Those statistics come from the number-crunching scientists at WalletHub. To arrive at the results they did, WalletHub...
EDUCATION
Hot 104.7

Which Countries Import the Most South Dakota Products?

It's a very big number for a state with a very small population. Estimates put exports of South Dakota products at well over $1 billion dollars annually and it's not just in agriculture. Things like beverages, spirits, and vinegar; nuclear reactors, boilers, and machinery; and optic, photo, medical, and surgical...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State

Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Raccoon in North Dakota Bar Leads to Rabies Scare

In South Dakota, we love nothing more than being able to poke fun at our neighbors in North Dakota. But sometimes a story comes across that leaves you wondering 'that didn't actually happen, did it?'. Well, this did. And it happened in the Peace Garden State. According to InForum.com, North...
MADDOCK, ND
Hot 104.7

Minnesota’s Most Dangerous Intersection is in the Most Unlikely Place

Anyone who's driven through the Twin Cities knows how important it is to be a defensive driver. The possibility of getting into a car accident is almost a daily occurrence. That being said, sometimes the most dangerous intersections are located in the most unlikely places. And the most perilous intersection in the entire state might be one you've never even heard of.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Why Is This “Move-In Ready” Iowa Home Only $50,000?

Location, location, location. I think that old real estate saying certainly applies here and it affects the price of this listing. This home in the small Mississippi River town of Fort Madison, Iowa seems to be in decent condition but, as you can see in the gallery below, it could use some freshening up.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Which Are Iowa’s Fastest Growing Cities?

So far in 2022, Iowa has not seen any sort of significant uptick in the overall population statewide - an increase of just 0.45 percent to a total of 3,219,171 residents. That's only good for the 28th biggest increase in America. But in various places throughout the Hawkeye State, there...
IOWA STATE
