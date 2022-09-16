Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann scratched from UFC Fight Night 210 after weight miss

Aspen Ladd’s inability to make weight has caused another one of her fights to be canceled.

Ladd (9-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) came in two pounds heavy for her scheduled women’s bantamweight bout with Sara McMann (13-6 MMA, 7-6 UFC) at UFC Fight Night 210 on Saturday at the UFC Apex, and as a result the bout has been scrapped.

UFC officials announced the news following Friday’s UFC Fight Night 210 official weigh-in session.

It’s a bad look for Ladd, who has a well-documented history of poor weight cuts. In September 2018, Ladd missed weight and had a fight with Leslie Smith canceled after Smith declined to fight an overweight opponent. She had a frightening scene of trembling on the scale ahead of a July 2019 bout with Germaine de Randamie, which she ultimately hit the mark for, but suffered a quick TKO loss.

More recently, Ladd missed weight for a October 2021 fight with Macy Chiasson, which was canceled. She then competed at women’s featherweight for one fight – which she lost to Norma Dumont – before moving back down. She made women’s bantamweight for an April fight with Raquel Pennington before this latest incident.

