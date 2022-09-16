AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Life Alliance Reassurance Corporation; Affirms Credit Ratings of the Members of AAA Life Group

Read full article on original website
First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. Is a Prestigious Provider of Insurance in Ozone Park and Farmingdale, New York: Risk management solutions of diverse types can be acquired through First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. This agency strives to offer tailored insurance policies to each of its clients.
Lindenhurst, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2022 -- First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. is a local, independent insurance agency founded in 1987. Over the decades, they have established its position as one of the most prominent providers of. insurance in. Ozone Park. and. Farmingdale, New York. . This agency offers world-class...
Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Next Big Thing : Zurich, AIG, AXA, All: Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market 2022
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2022 -- Global Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Life, Pension,
P&C Industry Survey Shows Business Leaders Embracing Modern Core Systems for Operational Resiliency
San Mateo, CA , Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, a next-generation provider of cloud-native policy administration solutions, today released the results of its annual. Core Systems Survey. of North American property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The survey, conducted in the third quarter of 2022, reveals a vast majority...
REMINDER – 30 Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 14th Annual New York Maritime Forum September 21, 2022 in New York City
NEW YORK , Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior executives from 30 shipping companies will participate on panels and presentations at Capital Link’s 14th Annual. . The event is organized in partnership with DNB, and in cooperation with Nasdaq, NYSE, and. The Port Authority of NY & NJ.
Best’s Market Segment Report: South and Southeast Asian Reinsurers Improve Underwriting Performance, but Challenges Remain
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best notes that reinsurance companies in South and Southeast Asia (S/SEA) posted an improved combined ratio in 2021, although underwriting performance remains pressured with a continued reliance on investments to achieve bottom-line profitability. The new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Meeting Cost of Capital Elusive for South and...
Federato, First Solution To Unify Insurance Underwriting And Portfolio Management, Announces $15M Series A Investment
Software Platform Uses Unique Data Architecture and Reinforcement Learning-Based AI to Give Insurers a Complete View of Data for More Accurate, Informed Underwriting. /PRNewswire/ -- Federato, the insurance industry's first "RiskOps" platform, which aligns portfolio strategy and underwriting action, today announced it has raised. $15M. in Series A funding, led...
Global Life and Health Reinsurance Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031
Life And Health Reinsurance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026. The Business Research Company’s Life And Health Reinsurance Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026. LONDON. ,. GREATER LONDON, UK. ,. September 19, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to...
Multi-Car Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants AXA, Allianz, AIG, Generali, PICC
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2022 -- Worldwide Multi-car Insurance Market In-depth Research Report 2022, Forecast to 2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2022-2027). The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Multi-car Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
WaterStreet Announces NextGen P&C Policy Administration Platform
The new Policy Administration Software will offer increased flexibility and expand an already-strong range of services from the P&C insurance experts. Our enhanced platform has everything an insurer needs in an easy to navigate, One Stop Shop that we’re excited to say jumps our industry forward." -- Gregg Barrett.
Enact Mortgage Insurance Completes XOL Reinsurance Transaction as Part of its Diversified Credit Risk Transfer Program
RALEIGH, N.C. , Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced that its flagship legal entity,. Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation. , has secured approximately. $201 million. of additional excess of loss (“XOL”) reinsurance coverage. This credit...
Cruise Travel Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Seven Corners, Mapfre Asistencia, Royal Caribbean Group
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Cruise Travel Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Malaysia Embedded Finance Markets and Investment Opportunities Report 2022: Insurtech Startups are Raising Funds to Focus on Further Product and Business Developments
Malaysia's Embedded Finance industry in the country is expected to grow by 74.5% on annual basis to reach. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 42.6% during 2022-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from. US$1,151.0 million.
Haven Life Announces Expansion of Leadership Team with Strategic Hires
NEW YORK , Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- , a leading digital direct-to-consumer life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by. (MassMutual), has welcomed three new members to their leadership team. Sahang-Hee Hahn,. Matt Myers. , and. Kimberly Love. will join. Haven Life. as the company continues to redefine the...
Customers consider insurers as preferred providers for physical and financial wellness advice
Over two thirds of customers are interested in physical and financial wellness, yet only 8% of insurers have established the necessary capabilities. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Capgemini and Qorus’ inaugural World Life and Health Insurance Report, published today, reveals that customers consider insurers among the top two preferred providers1 for physical and financial wellness advice. However, most insurers do not focus on engaging customers and educating them on how to adopt and consistently use wellness solutions. Amid today’s macroeconomic and political uncertainties, as well as the ongoing pandemic, policyholders have become more aware of the importance of physical and financial wellness.
Insurance Compliance Software Market Is Booming Worldwide : Vertafore, Oracle, Rhoads Online, Xanatek
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Insurance Compliance Software Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Insurance Compliance Software. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for collecting, tracking, and storing system performance and event data for computing devices (USPTO 11429506): Assurant Inc.
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Brewer, Dustin (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11429506 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “When diagnosing computing issues, technicians or others may only be able to ascertain information about the computing device in its current state. This can make it difficult to determine whether the device is truly performing in a sub-standard way and, if so, what is causing the sub-standard performance. Accordingly, there is a need for improved systems and methods for assisting a user in assessing and/or improving the performance of computing devices.”
Global Cyber Insurance Market to Reach $20.43 Billion by 2027
The cyber insurance market has a CAGR of 16.40% during the forecast period to reach. With the growing adoption of cloud-based technology among companies, cyber-crime cases have increased significantly. Data breach cases have also increased consequently in the last few years. According to IBM, the average overall cost of a data breach increased from.
BBSI Appoints Joseph S. Clabby to its Board of Directors
VANCOUVER, Wash. , Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, has appointed. Joseph S. Clabby. as a director effective. September 16. . His appointment expands the board to nine members. Mr. Clabby.
STAIRCASE LAUNCHES PRODUCT TO AUTOMATE NON-DELEGATED MI UNDERWRITING
MI Underwriting tool helps private mortgage insurers make faster policy decisions at half the cost. /PRNewswire/ -- Staircase, the company building an integrated, digital infrastructure to accelerate tech-enabled mortgages, has launched MI Underwriting, a new tool that gives private mortgage insurers the ability to automate the underwriting of non-delegated mortgage insurance (MI) policies for lenders instantly and at half the typical cost.
Reinsurance Carriers Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 : Munich Reinsurance, Berkshire Hathaway, Transatlantic Holdings: Reinsurance Carriers Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title " Global Reinsurance Carriers Market Survey & Outlook. " is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Global Reinsurance Carriers offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities, growth pattern, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary sourced data and includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
