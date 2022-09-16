sikka.ai Announces Annual User Summit With Exclusive Track Geared Towards the Life Insurance Underwriting Industry

Read full article on original website
Malaysia Embedded Finance Markets and Investment Opportunities Report 2022: Insurtech Startups are Raising Funds to Focus on Further Product and Business Developments
Malaysia's Embedded Finance industry in the country is expected to grow by 74.5% on annual basis to reach. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 42.6% during 2022-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from. US$1,151.0 million.
Savitsky Satin Bacon & Bucci Rebrands as Ground Control Business Management
NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, today announced that Savitsky Satin Bacon & Bucci (SSBB) has rebranded as Ground Control Business Management. The. Los Angeles. -based firm, led by. Chris Bucci. , CEO, serves high-net-worth individuals, including entertainment industry executives, entertainers and...
Insurance Suites Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : Code Objects, LexisNexis, Applied Systems: Insurance Suites Software Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title " " is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Insurance Suites Software. offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities,...
P&C Industry Survey Shows Business Leaders Embracing Modern Core Systems for Operational Resiliency
San Mateo, CA , Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, a next-generation provider of cloud-native policy administration solutions, today released the results of its annual. Core Systems Survey. of North American property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The survey, conducted in the third quarter of 2022, reveals a vast majority...
Federato, First Solution To Unify Insurance Underwriting And Portfolio Management, Announces $15M Series A Investment
Software Platform Uses Unique Data Architecture and Reinforcement Learning-Based AI to Give Insurers a Complete View of Data for More Accurate, Informed Underwriting. /PRNewswire/ -- Federato, the insurance industry's first "RiskOps" platform, which aligns portfolio strategy and underwriting action, today announced it has raised. $15M. in Series A funding, led...
Property & Casualty Insurance for Oil & Gas Sector Market May See a Big Move : Intact Financial, Berkshire Hathaway, Allianz, Liberty Mutual I
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- The Latest published a market study on. provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the. for Oil & Gas Sector space, as well as what our survey respondents— all outsourcing decision-makers— predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks the market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimate the size and trend analysis and identify gaps and opportunities.
Allstate Announces August 2022 Implemented Auto Rates
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) NORTHBROOK, Illinois , Sept. 17 (TNSres) -- Allstate, a property and casualty insurance company, issued the following news release on. (NYSE: ALL) today announced implemented auto rates for. August 2022. . "Allstate continues to implement significant rate actions in the second half of 2022 in...
First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. Is a Prestigious Provider of Insurance in Ozone Park and Farmingdale, New York: Risk management solutions of diverse types can be acquired through First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. This agency strives to offer tailored insurance policies to each of its clients.
Lindenhurst, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2022 -- First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. is a local, independent insurance agency founded in 1987. Over the decades, they have established its position as one of the most prominent providers of. insurance in. Ozone Park. and. Farmingdale, New York. . This agency offers world-class...
Haven Life Announces Expansion of Leadership Team with Strategic Hires
NEW YORK , Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- , a leading digital direct-to-consumer life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by. (MassMutual), has welcomed three new members to their leadership team. Sahang-Hee Hahn,. Matt Myers. , and. Kimberly Love. will join. Haven Life. as the company continues to redefine the...
Global Cyber Insurance Market to Reach $20.43 Billion by 2027
The cyber insurance market has a CAGR of 16.40% during the forecast period to reach. With the growing adoption of cloud-based technology among companies, cyber-crime cases have increased significantly. Data breach cases have also increased consequently in the last few years. According to IBM, the average overall cost of a data breach increased from.
Acrisure Acquires B2Z Insurance to Further Expand Digital Capabilities
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Acrisure , a fintech leader that operates a top-10 global insurance broker and the largest independent Real Estate Services company in America, today announced it has acquired. B2Z Insurance. , a digitally native company that helps business owners obtain customizable insurance coverage in minutes. The acquisition of B2Z...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for collecting, tracking, and storing system performance and event data for computing devices (USPTO 11429506): Assurant Inc.
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Brewer, Dustin (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11429506 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “When diagnosing computing issues, technicians or others may only be able to ascertain information about the computing device in its current state. This can make it difficult to determine whether the device is truly performing in a sub-standard way and, if so, what is causing the sub-standard performance. Accordingly, there is a need for improved systems and methods for assisting a user in assessing and/or improving the performance of computing devices.”
Global Life and Health Reinsurance Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031
Life And Health Reinsurance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026. The Business Research Company’s Life And Health Reinsurance Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026. LONDON. ,. GREATER LONDON, UK. ,. September 19, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to...
Patent Issued for Dynamic driving metric output generation using computer vision methods (USPTO 11430228): Allstate Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Aragon, Juan Carlos (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11430228, is. Allstate Insurance Company. (. Northbrook, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information...
Enact Mortgage Insurance Completes XOL Reinsurance Transaction as Part of its Diversified Credit Risk Transfer Program
RALEIGH, N.C. , Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced that its flagship legal entity,. Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation. , has secured approximately. $201 million. of additional excess of loss (“XOL”) reinsurance coverage. This credit...
Amerisure Named a Super Regional Property/Casualty Insurer™ by Insurance Journal For 16th Consecutive Year
For the 16th consecutive year, Amerisure has been named a Super Regional Property/Casualty Insurer by. have been on the list since they began in 2007. "We are proud to once again be named to the Super Regional Property/Casualty Insurer list," said. Matt Ford. ,. Amerisure's. senior vice president of Field...
PolicyMe Raises $18M to Scale Its Product Suite and B2B2C Distribution
- Insurance industry leaders RGAX, Securian Financial and Siriuspoint join existing investors. in life insurance coverage sold to date, the Canadian insurtech company will accelerate its release of new insurance product offerings, with its critical illness product slated for release in early Q4. - The funding will also be used...
MIB Announces Partnership with DigitalOwl to Tailor Electronic Medical Data for Use in Life Insurance Underwriting
BRAINTREE, Mass. , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIB, the life insurance industry's most trusted and secure partner for data-driven risk management and digital services announced an agreement with DigitalOwl, a provider of innovative AI-powered data analysis software, to present electronic medical data in an underwriting-driven format. MIB clients will be able to obtain medical records across multiple electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), and patient portals, including a user-friendly, standardized output tailored to the needs of the life insurance industry.
Multi-Car Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants AXA, Allianz, AIG, Generali, PICC
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2022 -- Worldwide Multi-car Insurance Market In-depth Research Report 2022, Forecast to 2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2022-2027). The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Multi-car Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
Patent Issued for Energy conversion monitoring devices, systems, and methods (USPTO 11426093): Reveal Biosensors Inc.
-- Reveal Biosensors Inc. ( San Jose, California , United States ) has been issued patent number 11426093, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote:. “Field. “Disclosed are sensor devices, systems, and methods for monitoring oxygen-related...
