Specialty Insurance Market Seeking Excellent Growth : UnitedHealthcare, Argo, Nationwide

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Specialty Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Multi-Car Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants AXA, Allianz, AIG, Generali, PICC

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2022 -- Worldwide Multi-car Insurance Market In-depth Research Report 2022, Forecast to 2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2022-2027). The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Multi-car Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
Property & Casualty Insurance for Oil & Gas Sector Market May See a Big Move : Intact Financial, Berkshire Hathaway, Allianz, Liberty Mutual I

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- The Latest published a market study on. provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the. for Oil & Gas Sector space, as well as what our survey respondents— all outsourcing decision-makers— predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks the market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimate the size and trend analysis and identify gaps and opportunities.
Allstate Announces August 2022 Implemented Auto Rates

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) NORTHBROOK, Illinois , Sept. 17 (TNSres) -- Allstate, a property and casualty insurance company, issued the following news release on. (NYSE: ALL) today announced implemented auto rates for. August 2022. . "Allstate continues to implement significant rate actions in the second half of 2022 in...
First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. Is a Prestigious Provider of Insurance in Ozone Park and Farmingdale, New York: Risk management solutions of diverse types can be acquired through First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. This agency strives to offer tailored insurance policies to each of its clients.

Lindenhurst, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2022 -- First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. is a local, independent insurance agency founded in 1987. Over the decades, they have established its position as one of the most prominent providers of. insurance in. Ozone Park. and. Farmingdale, New York. . This agency offers world-class...
Enact Mortgage Insurance Completes XOL Reinsurance Transaction as Part of its Diversified Credit Risk Transfer Program

RALEIGH, N.C. , Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced that its flagship legal entity,. Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation. , has secured approximately. $201 million. of additional excess of loss (“XOL”) reinsurance coverage. This credit...
MLTPLY Launches New Insurtech-as-a-Service Company Proxima

DALLAS FORT WORTH, Texas , Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MLTPLY, a company that helps insurtech entrepreneurs quickly bring their ideas to market, today announced the formation and launch of Proxima, an insurtech startup that offers technology and talent tailored for the insurance industry. Built by proven insurtech leaders known...
Best’s Market Segment Report: South and Southeast Asian Reinsurers Improve Underwriting Performance, but Challenges Remain

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best notes that reinsurance companies in South and Southeast Asia (S/SEA) posted an improved combined ratio in 2021, although underwriting performance remains pressured with a continued reliance on investments to achieve bottom-line profitability. The new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Meeting Cost of Capital Elusive for South and...
Unemployment Insurance Market Next Big Thing : Protective Life, Allied, Paisabazaar

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Unemployment Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Patent Issued for Dynamic driving metric output generation using computer vision methods (USPTO 11430228): Allstate Insurance Company

-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Aragon, Juan Carlos (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11430228, is. Allstate Insurance Company. (. Northbrook, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information...
Savitsky Satin Bacon & Bucci Rebrands as Ground Control Business Management

NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, today announced that Savitsky Satin Bacon & Bucci (SSBB) has rebranded as Ground Control Business Management. The. Los Angeles. -based firm, led by. Chris Bucci. , CEO, serves high-net-worth individuals, including entertainment industry executives, entertainers and...
STAIRCASE LAUNCHES PRODUCT TO AUTOMATE NON-DELEGATED MI UNDERWRITING

MI Underwriting tool helps private mortgage insurers make faster policy decisions at half the cost. /PRNewswire/ -- Staircase, the company building an integrated, digital infrastructure to accelerate tech-enabled mortgages, has launched MI Underwriting, a new tool that gives private mortgage insurers the ability to automate the underwriting of non-delegated mortgage insurance (MI) policies for lenders instantly and at half the typical cost.
