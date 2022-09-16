Read full article on original website
Richard Harkness William – Obituary
Mr. Richard William Harkness, 63, of Wake Forest, NC passed from earthly to Eternal Life, Thursday, September 15, 2022, at his home with his loving wife Nancy, his beloved daughter Amelia and his adored grandchildren at his side. Richard was born September 17, 1958, in Cleveland, Ohio to Richard Arthur...
Jacqueline Franklin L. – Obituary
Mrs. Jacqueline L. (Land) Franklin, age 69, of Louisburg passed away at her home on Friday, September 16, 2022. Mrs. Franklin was born in Norfolk, VA on July 22, 1953 to Kenneth William and Robbie Mae (Cox) Land. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Georgia in education to pursue a career in Education as a school teacher in the Franklin County school system where she touched many lives in her community. Jackie was preceded in death by her step son, Claude Thomas (Tommy) Coln.
Curtis Davis Vance – Obituary
Curtis Vance Davis, 38, of Wake Forest passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. He was born in Wake County the son of Betty Young Davis and Toby “Yogi” Davis. "Big Country" loved to fish, as well as work on cars or anything with a motor for that matter. Curtis loved his family deeply.
Citizen Issue Reported: Flooding – Sat, 17 Sep 2022 12:30:12 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 17 Sep 2022 12:30:12 -0400: Flooding at Address: 524 E Juniper Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. In front of my house where they installed the under ground cable a few weeks back there is water coming out of the ground. For more information...
Citizen Issue Reported: Street Sign Down/Missing – Sat, 17 Sep 2022 17:17:15 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 17 Sep 2022 17:17:15 -0400: Street Sign Down/Missing at Address: 221 Yellow Poplar Ave Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Intersection Of New light and Ghoston. Two recently installed” No parking” signs were removed by people who illegally park. People illegally park at night right between the signs.
Citizen Issue Reported: Area Light Out – Sun, 18 Sep 2022 20:26:13 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 18 Sep 2022 20:26:13 -0400: Area Light Out at Address: 403 N College St Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Overhead light out, and several other lights on College st are barely working. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
