ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wfncnews.com

Richard Harkness William – Obituary

Mr. Richard William Harkness, 63, of Wake Forest, NC passed from earthly to Eternal Life, Thursday, September 15, 2022, at his home with his loving wife Nancy, his beloved daughter Amelia and his adored grandchildren at his side. Richard was born September 17, 1958, in Cleveland, Ohio to Richard Arthur...
WAKE FOREST, NC
wfncnews.com

Jacqueline Franklin L. – Obituary

Mrs. Jacqueline L. (Land) Franklin, age 69, of Louisburg passed away at her home on Friday, September 16, 2022. Mrs. Franklin was born in Norfolk, VA on July 22, 1953 to Kenneth William and Robbie Mae (Cox) Land. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Georgia in education to pursue a career in Education as a school teacher in the Franklin County school system where she touched many lives in her community. Jackie was preceded in death by her step son, Claude Thomas (Tommy) Coln.
LOUISBURG, NC
wfncnews.com

Curtis Davis Vance – Obituary

Curtis Vance Davis, 38, of Wake Forest passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. He was born in Wake County the son of Betty Young Davis and Toby “Yogi” Davis. "Big Country" loved to fish, as well as work on cars or anything with a motor for that matter. Curtis loved his family deeply.
WAKE FOREST, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
Lynchburg, VA
Obituaries
City
Lynchburg, VA
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Obituaries
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Street Sign Down/Missing – Sat, 17 Sep 2022 17:17:15 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 17 Sep 2022 17:17:15 -0400: Street Sign Down/Missing at Address: 221 Yellow Poplar Ave Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Intersection Of New light and Ghoston. Two recently installed” No parking” signs were removed by people who illegally park. People illegally park at night right between the signs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy