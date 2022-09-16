Mrs. Jacqueline L. (Land) Franklin, age 69, of Louisburg passed away at her home on Friday, September 16, 2022. Mrs. Franklin was born in Norfolk, VA on July 22, 1953 to Kenneth William and Robbie Mae (Cox) Land. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Georgia in education to pursue a career in Education as a school teacher in the Franklin County school system where she touched many lives in her community. Jackie was preceded in death by her step son, Claude Thomas (Tommy) Coln.

LOUISBURG, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO