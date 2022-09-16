Over two thirds of customers are interested in physical and financial wellness, yet only 8% of insurers have established the necessary capabilities. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Capgemini and Qorus’ inaugural World Life and Health Insurance Report, published today, reveals that customers consider insurers among the top two preferred providers1 for physical and financial wellness advice. However, most insurers do not focus on engaging customers and educating them on how to adopt and consistently use wellness solutions. Amid today’s macroeconomic and political uncertainties, as well as the ongoing pandemic, policyholders have become more aware of the importance of physical and financial wellness.

