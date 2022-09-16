ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Next Big Thing : Zurich, AIG, AXA, All: Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market 2022

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2022 -- Global Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Life, Pension,
Specialty Insurance Market Seeking Excellent Growth : UnitedHealthcare, Argo, Nationwide

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Specialty Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Malaysia Embedded Finance Markets and Investment Opportunities Report 2022: Insurtech Startups are Raising Funds to Focus on Further Product and Business Developments

Malaysia's Embedded Finance industry in the country is expected to grow by 74.5% on annual basis to reach. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 42.6% during 2022-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from. US$1,151.0 million.
Property & Casualty Insurance for Oil & Gas Sector Market May See a Big Move : Intact Financial, Berkshire Hathaway, Allianz, Liberty Mutual I

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- The Latest published a market study on. provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the. for Oil & Gas Sector space, as well as what our survey respondents— all outsourcing decision-makers— predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks the market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimate the size and trend analysis and identify gaps and opportunities.
Federato, First Solution To Unify Insurance Underwriting And Portfolio Management, Announces $15M Series A Investment

Software Platform Uses Unique Data Architecture and Reinforcement Learning-Based AI to Give Insurers a Complete View of Data for More Accurate, Informed Underwriting. /PRNewswire/ -- Federato, the insurance industry's first "RiskOps" platform, which aligns portfolio strategy and underwriting action, today announced it has raised. $15M. in Series A funding, led...
Allstate Announces August 2022 Implemented Auto Rates

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) NORTHBROOK, Illinois , Sept. 17 (TNSres) -- Allstate, a property and casualty insurance company, issued the following news release on. (NYSE: ALL) today announced implemented auto rates for. August 2022. . "Allstate continues to implement significant rate actions in the second half of 2022 in...
First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. Is a Prestigious Provider of Insurance in Ozone Park and Farmingdale, New York: Risk management solutions of diverse types can be acquired through First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. This agency strives to offer tailored insurance policies to each of its clients.

Lindenhurst, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2022 -- First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. is a local, independent insurance agency founded in 1987. Over the decades, they have established its position as one of the most prominent providers of. insurance in. Ozone Park. and. Farmingdale, New York. . This agency offers world-class...
Enact Mortgage Insurance Completes XOL Reinsurance Transaction as Part of its Diversified Credit Risk Transfer Program

RALEIGH, N.C. , Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced that its flagship legal entity,. Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation. , has secured approximately. $201 million. of additional excess of loss (“XOL”) reinsurance coverage. This credit...
STAIRCASE LAUNCHES PRODUCT TO AUTOMATE NON-DELEGATED MI UNDERWRITING

MI Underwriting tool helps private mortgage insurers make faster policy decisions at half the cost. /PRNewswire/ -- Staircase, the company building an integrated, digital infrastructure to accelerate tech-enabled mortgages, has launched MI Underwriting, a new tool that gives private mortgage insurers the ability to automate the underwriting of non-delegated mortgage insurance (MI) policies for lenders instantly and at half the typical cost.
Multi-Car Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants AXA, Allianz, AIG, Generali, PICC

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2022 -- Worldwide Multi-car Insurance Market In-depth Research Report 2022, Forecast to 2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2022-2027). The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Multi-car Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
Best’s Market Segment Report: South and Southeast Asian Reinsurers Improve Underwriting Performance, but Challenges Remain

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best notes that reinsurance companies in South and Southeast Asia (S/SEA) posted an improved combined ratio in 2021, although underwriting performance remains pressured with a continued reliance on investments to achieve bottom-line profitability. The new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Meeting Cost of Capital Elusive for South and...
Global Cyber Insurance Market to Reach $20.43 Billion by 2027

The cyber insurance market has a CAGR of 16.40% during the forecast period to reach. With the growing adoption of cloud-based technology among companies, cyber-crime cases have increased significantly. Data breach cases have also increased consequently in the last few years. According to IBM, the average overall cost of a data breach increased from.
Waterdrop Launches the WFind System

BEIJING , Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop Inc. (" Waterdrop ", the "Company" or "we") (NYSE: WDH), a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact, recently launched "Waterdrop Family Insurance Needs Diagnosis" ("WFind"), a system designed to help insurance brokers identify customer insurance needs based on information about their family members, income & expenses, and insurance demands.
Customers consider insurers as preferred providers for physical and financial wellness advice

Over two thirds of customers are interested in physical and financial wellness, yet only 8% of insurers have established the necessary capabilities. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Capgemini and Qorus’ inaugural World Life and Health Insurance Report, published today, reveals that customers consider insurers among the top two preferred providers1 for physical and financial wellness advice. However, most insurers do not focus on engaging customers and educating them on how to adopt and consistently use wellness solutions. Amid today’s macroeconomic and political uncertainties, as well as the ongoing pandemic, policyholders have become more aware of the importance of physical and financial wellness.
