Video: Cory Sandhagen, Song Yadong face off for UFC Fight Night 210 main event

By Mike Bohn, Ken Hathaway
 3 days ago
LAS VEGAS – The stage is set for the UFC Fight Night 210 main event between Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong.

After both bantamweight contenders made weight on Friday morning, they engaged in a traditional pre-fight faceoff at the UFC Apex, where Saturday’s event that streams entirely on ESPN+ will unfold.

Sandhagen (14-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC) and Yadong (19-6-1 MMA, 8-1-1 UFC) both kept things professional during the staredown, but the intensity was obvious as both men are keen to emerge victorious from the crucial contest.

Watch the faceoff between Sandhagen and Yadong in the video above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 210.

