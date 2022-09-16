ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Family members of missing 4-year-old still searching, seeking volunteers

The family of Lucian Munguia is still searching for the 4-year-old boy who went missing Sept. 10 at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. On Sunday, several family members set up a booth at the farmers market on South Third Street to spread the word and pass out flyers. Searchers are still operating out of Sarg Hubbard Park and family members are looking for volunteers to help in the search.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Search continues for 4-year-old boy missing a week from Yakima park

Family and community volunteers continue to search for 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, who was last seen a week ago at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. Lucian’s family is asking for more volunteers to help as law enforcement search and rescue teams have scaled back their efforts. Lucian, who has autism,...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: 17 year old missing since Saturday found

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 9/19/22. According to Yakima Police, the 17-year-old missing in Yakima since Saturday has been found and is home safe. 17-year-old Alexandra Tito was last seen wearing black jeans, a green "5 finger death punch" hoodie and carrying an olive green backpack. Alexandra left home around 2:30 p.m....
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
Yakima Herald Republic

Family members, volunteers hold vigil for missing 4-year-old in Yakima

A group of community members, mostly family members of missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, gathered for a vigil Saturday night at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. The family is leading search efforts for Lucian, who was last seen a week ago, Sept. 10. Lucian, who has autism, was last seen wearing...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Drive-by shooting, collision leave three dead in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police continue to search for the suspects responsible for the shooting death of a 21 year old female Friday night, September, 15. According to a Yakima Police Department press release, the drive-by shooting happened on S. 1st St and E. Yakima Avenue. Two cars were stopped at a red light when there was an exchange of gunfire.
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Police search for suspect in downtown Wenatchee burglary

Wenatchee Police are still searching for a suspect in a downtown burglary last week, and also the owner of tools that were later found and believed to have been stolen. The discovery of the tools came after a burglary report, a fleeing suspect and a later search of a vehicle and hotel room.
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Police need help finding a missing 11-year-old in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: September 16, 2022 5:00 p.m. Jonathan has been found and is home safe. Yakima Police would like to thank everyone who helped look for him. September 16, 2022 2:50 p.m. Yakima police are looking for Jonathan Robertson an 11-year-old last seen in the area of Wilson Middle...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

One person dead after shooting involving police officer near Toppenish

One person is dead after a shooting involving a Yakama Nation Tribal Police officer Saturday evening. The deceased was a male in his mid-50s, said Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice. The FBI and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting by a police officer just before 5 p.m. Saturday,...
TOPPENISH, WA
ifiberone.com

'Unicorn' elk located near Yakima

YAKIMA - It doesn't fit the mythical depiction of a unicorn, but biologists are referring to an animal that was discovered near Yakima on Sunday as a 'unicorn' elk. A story published by KIRO 7 posted photos of the animal with rare-looking antler growth this week. The television news station reports that the elk with an antler protruding from its forehead was spotted on a trail camera near Tampico on Sunday. Tampico is about 15 miles west of Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Three Die After Shooting and Crash in Yakima

Yakima Police are searching for suspects who fatally shot a 21-year-old woman in a gang related shooting Friday night in the area of South 1st Street and East Yakima Avenue. The shooting happened at the intersection of 1st and Yakima Avenue. Detectives say the shooting was reported at about 9:18...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

WA task force on missing Indigenous people stresses need for funding, family support

Relatives and friends of missing and murdered Indigenous people are encouraged to join monthly family talking circles held by a Washington task force. In a recent meeting, members of the Washington’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force stressed the need to do a better job of letting relatives and friends know resources are available. One way would be providing that information to those who join the family talking circles, which take place virtually. The next talking family talking circle begins at 4 p.m. Monday.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Military providing water to Yakima Valley homes after tests show it contaminated area's wells

Military training exercises contaminated the drinking water of nearly 100 homes in the Yakima Valley. New test results show that the drinking water wells near the Army’s Yakima Training Center are contaminated with chemicals that increase the risks of certain kinds of cancer and other health conditions. The military is now providing bottled water for drinking and cooking to those residences.
YAKIMA, WA

