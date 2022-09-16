Read full article on original website
Divers search Yakima waterways, but no sign of missing 4-year-old
YAKIMA – More than 500 people have searched for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia by this time last week; searchers included law enforcement, search and rescue and community volunteers. But there are no new clues as to where the Yakima boy may be and now those search parties have dwindled;...
Family members of missing 4-year-old still searching, seeking volunteers
The family of Lucian Munguia is still searching for the 4-year-old boy who went missing Sept. 10 at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. On Sunday, several family members set up a booth at the farmers market on South Third Street to spread the word and pass out flyers. Searchers are still operating out of Sarg Hubbard Park and family members are looking for volunteers to help in the search.
Search continues for 4-year-old boy missing a week from Yakima park
Family and community volunteers continue to search for 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, who was last seen a week ago at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. Lucian’s family is asking for more volunteers to help as law enforcement search and rescue teams have scaled back their efforts. Lucian, who has autism,...
UPDATE: 17 year old missing since Saturday found
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 9/19/22. According to Yakima Police, the 17-year-old missing in Yakima since Saturday has been found and is home safe. 17-year-old Alexandra Tito was last seen wearing black jeans, a green "5 finger death punch" hoodie and carrying an olive green backpack. Alexandra left home around 2:30 p.m....
Family members, volunteers hold vigil for missing 4-year-old in Yakima
A group of community members, mostly family members of missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, gathered for a vigil Saturday night at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. The family is leading search efforts for Lucian, who was last seen a week ago, Sept. 10. Lucian, who has autism, was last seen wearing...
Drive-by shooting, collision leave three dead in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police continue to search for the suspects responsible for the shooting death of a 21 year old female Friday night, September, 15. According to a Yakima Police Department press release, the drive-by shooting happened on S. 1st St and E. Yakima Avenue. Two cars were stopped at a red light when there was an exchange of gunfire.
Police search for suspect in downtown Wenatchee burglary
Wenatchee Police are still searching for a suspect in a downtown burglary last week, and also the owner of tools that were later found and believed to have been stolen. The discovery of the tools came after a burglary report, a fleeing suspect and a later search of a vehicle and hotel room.
Police need help finding a missing 11-year-old in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: September 16, 2022 5:00 p.m. Jonathan has been found and is home safe. Yakima Police would like to thank everyone who helped look for him. September 16, 2022 2:50 p.m. Yakima police are looking for Jonathan Robertson an 11-year-old last seen in the area of Wilson Middle...
Suspect dies after being shot by Yakama Tribal Police officer west of Toppenish
TOPPENISH -- A suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting outside Toppenish Saturday. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office confirms they responded to the scene on the 6000 block of Fort Road shortly before 5pm Saturday. YCSO says a Yakama Nation Tribal Police officer was involved in a shooting with...
One person dead after shooting involving police officer near Toppenish
One person is dead after a shooting involving a Yakama Nation Tribal Police officer Saturday evening. The deceased was a male in his mid-50s, said Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice. The FBI and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting by a police officer just before 5 p.m. Saturday,...
Local cowboys step in to help deputies capture steer on the loose
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office had to enlist the help of some local cowboys on Saturday, September 17, to rope a steer that had gotten loose. According to a Facebook post, deputies were at Badger Road, Goose Gap and Dallas Road attempting to capture the steer shortly after 6 p.m.
'Unicorn' elk located near Yakima
YAKIMA - It doesn't fit the mythical depiction of a unicorn, but biologists are referring to an animal that was discovered near Yakima on Sunday as a 'unicorn' elk. A story published by KIRO 7 posted photos of the animal with rare-looking antler growth this week. The television news station reports that the elk with an antler protruding from its forehead was spotted on a trail camera near Tampico on Sunday. Tampico is about 15 miles west of Yakima.
Police investigating Friday night drive-by shooting that resulted in crash, three deaths
Yakima police are investigating a drive-by shooting that resulted in three deaths Friday evening. A 21-year-old woman was killed in a shootout at a downtown Yakima intersection and a mother and daughter were killed when their car was struck by one of the fleeing vehicles, according to a Yakima police news release.
Yakima drive-by shooting leads to crash that killed two innocent bystanders
YAKIMA, Wash. — Detectives are searching for information about the responsible parties in a drive-by shooting that resulted in the deaths of two other people who weren’t involved in the altercation. According to the Yakima Police Department (YPD), the drive-by shooting occurred on Sept. 16 around 9:18 p.m....
Three Die After Shooting and Crash in Yakima
Yakima Police are searching for suspects who fatally shot a 21-year-old woman in a gang related shooting Friday night in the area of South 1st Street and East Yakima Avenue. The shooting happened at the intersection of 1st and Yakima Avenue. Detectives say the shooting was reported at about 9:18...
WA task force on missing Indigenous people stresses need for funding, family support
Relatives and friends of missing and murdered Indigenous people are encouraged to join monthly family talking circles held by a Washington task force. In a recent meeting, members of the Washington’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force stressed the need to do a better job of letting relatives and friends know resources are available. One way would be providing that information to those who join the family talking circles, which take place virtually. The next talking family talking circle begins at 4 p.m. Monday.
YSCO search and rescue ends search for missing 4-year-old, mom asking for community help
"We want to be as thorough as possible," said Lt. Kyle Cameron with Yakima County search and rescue. "We're getting down to the point where we really don't have a lot more to search unfortunately." It's been nearly three days since four year old Lucian was last seen near Sarg...
Driver killed in late night head-on crash on Highway 240 north of Richland. 2 more hurt
The driver died before they could be taken to a hospital.
Missing Yakima boy the only child ‘in recent memory’ not to be found, YCSO says
YAKIMA, Wash. — While Yakima Police Department detectives continue to investigate, they’ve pulled back resources from other agencies assisting in the search for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia. That includes trained search and rescue teams with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, according to spokesperson Casey Schilperoort, who said this...
Military providing water to Yakima Valley homes after tests show it contaminated area's wells
Military training exercises contaminated the drinking water of nearly 100 homes in the Yakima Valley. New test results show that the drinking water wells near the Army’s Yakima Training Center are contaminated with chemicals that increase the risks of certain kinds of cancer and other health conditions. The military is now providing bottled water for drinking and cooking to those residences.
