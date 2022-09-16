Read full article on original website
Morgan Stanley to pay $35 million to settle SEC charges it mishandled customer data
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A Morgan Stanley (MS.N) unit has agreed to pay $35 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges it repeatedly failed to safeguard personal information for millions of customers, the regulator said Tuesday.
Recognize Appoints Muthu Kumaran as Operating Partner and Head of India Operations
NEW YORK & CHENNAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Recognize, a technology investment platform that is singularly focused on the technology services industry, announced today that Muthu Kumaran will join the firm as Operating Partner and head of India operations. Muthu expands Recognize’s ability to build best-in-class delivery and operations, and attract world class talent in support of Recognize portfolio companies. Recognize raised approximately $1.3 billion for its inaugural fund which closed in January. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005900/en/ Muthu Kumaran, Operating Partner & Head of India Operations, Recognize (Photo: Business Wire)
Investor Fear Eases Slightly As Investors Await Interest-Rate Decision
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some easing in the fear level among U.S. investors after the Dow Jones closed higher by around 200 points on Monday. The US Federal Reserve is set to start a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. The US central bank will announce its policy decision on Wednesday, with markets expecting a rate hike of at least 75 basis points.
Oxford Industries Adds This Luxury & Modern Bohemian Brand; Boosts Outlook
Oxford Industries Inc OXM has completed the acquisition of Johnny Was, a California-based affordable luxury apparel brand, for $270 million. OXM expects the deal to be accretive to earnings in FY22. "The addition of the Johnny Was brand to the Oxford portfolio further diversifies our business across fashion points of...
