The Associated Press

Recognize Appoints Muthu Kumaran as Operating Partner and Head of India Operations

NEW YORK & CHENNAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Recognize, a technology investment platform that is singularly focused on the technology services industry, announced today that Muthu Kumaran will join the firm as Operating Partner and head of India operations. Muthu expands Recognize’s ability to build best-in-class delivery and operations, and attract world class talent in support of Recognize portfolio companies. Recognize raised approximately $1.3 billion for its inaugural fund which closed in January. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005900/en/ Muthu Kumaran, Operating Partner & Head of India Operations, Recognize (Photo: Business Wire)
Benzinga

Investor Fear Eases Slightly As Investors Await Interest-Rate Decision

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some easing in the fear level among U.S. investors after the Dow Jones closed higher by around 200 points on Monday. The US Federal Reserve is set to start a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. The US central bank will announce its policy decision on Wednesday, with markets expecting a rate hike of at least 75 basis points.
