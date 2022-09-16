SJ Bark in the Park festival promises doggone good fun for attendees on two legs … or four

Read full article on original website
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco BaseKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
Mountain View gives families $12,000 through new guaranteed income programBeth TorresMountain View, CA
Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA BakehouseDinh LeeSan Jose, CA
Young Mother Tragically Murdered in San CarlosAnthony J LynchSan Carlos, CA
SFist
Famed Owner of Semi-Secret Berkeley Backyard Hot Tub Dies While In Hot Tub
The longtime proprietor of a free-to-the-public, extra-hot hot tub behind a home on Essex Street in Berkeley was found dead by a hot tub patron over the weekend, and it appears he died doing what he loved, soaking in the tub. The old-fashioned, four-foot deep wooden hot tub was an...
Bay Area man plans to complete 30 acts of kindness before turning 30 years old
Bryan Tsiliacos is making it his mission to complete 30 acts of kindness before turning 30 next year.
Eater
The Hottest New Cocktail and Wine Bars in the East Bay
The East Bay bar scene is heating up and with it comes a bevy of bars that are serving good times alongside a selection of strong cocktails, wine, and beers. There are new natural wine spots, beer gardens, and rooftop spaces to kick back at and have a drink — there’s even a mezcal-focused spot if that’s your thing — with many places featuring a just-as-enticing food menu to boot. Here are 10 of the newest bars in the East Bay to visit.
SFStation.com
Soul Food Festival
We are thrilled to be throwing this year's event featuring shopping, food, and music. Featuring some of the most talked about and unique food trucks from CA and other parts of the country. VENDORS. Featuring various retail, craft and entertainment vendors from all around. Also we will have health and...
Grab A Beer At These Lively Oktoberfest Celebrations In The Bay Area
Oktoberfest 2022 starts this weekend and there are plenty of opportunities in the Bay Area to eat, drink, and party like a German. Oktoberfest started in Munich, Germany in 1810 to celebrate the wedding of the crown prince of Bavaria. Though Munich is still home to the most famous festival, Oktoberfest is celebrated across the globe and is synonymous with beer-fueled parties, traditional German garb, and general frivolity. Simply put, Oktoberfest is a very fun time. Whether or not you plan to don the traditional lederhosen or dirndl, there are plenty of Oktoberfest celebrations to enjoy in the Bay Area. Not to be outdone, Radhaus in SF’s Fort Mason is celebrating every single day of Oktoberfest with special events, gifts, and discounts.
Pass the Remote: Directorial debut of ‘The Room’s’ Greg Sestero, plus SF’s South Asian film festival
The East Bay native who costarred in what many happily consider to be one of the worst films ever — 2003’s talk-back-at-the-screen laugh riot “The Room” — aims to pull his variation of a Tommy Wiseau (“The Room’s” enigmatic and hilarious actor, writer and director) by also directing, writing and starring in a film.
Berkeley man who welcomed the public at his backyard hot tub dies
A Berkeley man known for welcoming the public to his hot tub died doing what he loved best, officials said.
Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA Bakehouse
CA Bakehouse is a mom-and-pop bakery located in Vietnam Town near Downtown, San Jose. They were previously called Century Bakery and were the original creators of the green waffle which is made of pandan, a plant popular in many Asian desserts for its slightly sweet flavor and aroma, and for the beautiful green color it creates.
KTVU FOX 2
Rain causes mess on area roadways, tree falls on San Jose home
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Pockets of heavy rain blanketed the Bay Area on Sunday, causing a mess on area roadways, while high winds brought some trees. In San Jose, a homeowner faced a close call after a tree came down on his roof. "Fifteen minutes before this happened I was...
Asian American rally organizer attacked by homeless woman in San Francisco neighborhood
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco rally organizer said she was hurt in an unprovoked attacked in the Portola neighborhood in broad daylight on September 2nd.Selena, a San Francisco resident, who prefers to keep her last name private, shared photos of her recovering in the emergency room.She helped organize a rally to protest a proposed cannabis dispensary at 2490 San Bruno Ave. She said after she wrapped up the community event attended largely by the Chinese community around 10:40 a.m., a woman not affiliated with the rally appeared. "She said 'FU' and then she started coming right at me, started pulling...
Flower Piano: San Francisco Botanical Garden blooms into a multi-stop concert hall
The 55-acre expanse of the San Francisco Botanical Garden in Golden Gate Park is bound to be awash in color at any time, given the 8,000 varieties of plants, flowers and trees from around the world coming in and out of bloom over the course of a year. But beginning this weekend, from Friday through Tuesday, there will be a special and ephemeral budding of black-on-white, as in ebony and ivory, as the annual musical extravaganza known as Flower Piano again invites lovers of both music and nature to stroll the garden grounds — stopping to smell the flowers and tune in to some lovely strains of sound.
sfstandard.com
Take a Psychedelic Trip in the City without Taking Drugs
One thing that always strikes me about books like Michael Pollan’s How to Change Your Mind is the challenge of reporting on the psychedelic experience itself. Mind-altering destinations elude description, and all we can really do is sketch their outlines in charcoal. And so it is during our afternoon...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Tree Fall Accident Injures Three Women in San Jose
Falling Tree Accident at Almaden Quicksilver County Park. A San Jose tree accident injured three women when it fell recently. The women were hiking at Almaden Quicksilver County Park when the oak crashed down, trapping the three women underneath sometime before 10:00 a.m., according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. The injured women were transported by first responders to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. Two suffered moderate injuries while the trauma to the third was considered minor.
Tradition beats heat: Stockton Greek Festival celebrates 63rd year dishing up food and fun
Saint Basil Greek Orthodox Christian Church welcomed visitors from around Stockton and the Bay Area over the weekend for its 63rd annual Greek Festival. The church has been celebrating and promoting Greek customs and traditions since 1959. According to festival chairman Tom Chiarchianis, Stockton’s Greek Festival was the second one...
scu.edu
Humans of Santa Clara: Ananth Menon ’26
“The first time I heard about Santa Clara was in my junior year of high school, and someone in my math class said Santa Clara is a pretty campus. I was sick of the snow in Cleveland, and so I looked it up and saw the photos, and that Santa Clara gets 300 days of sunshine every year. I visited with my mom, and she thought it was beautiful too, except she worried I was never going to study. But we met a finance professor, at the Career Center, who talked to us for a couple of hours. He was so interested in students; he really cared. The other colleges we were looking at just gave us pamphlets and brushed us off. On April 29, the day before college decision day, we have college shirt day at my high school, and you’re supposed to wear the shirt of the university you want to attend. The only school where we bought a shirt was at Santa Clara, so that’s what I wore. I guess it was meant to be. I’m studying finance because I’d like to understand private equity, hedge funds, and private banking and make enough money so I could open a small, local business, maybe a cafe, because I really like that calm atmosphere. At the Leavey School of Business, I think you get a general understanding of all aspects of business. I’d like to play an intramural sport, like basketball. I’m 5’11, 6 ft. with shoes on. I’m also interested in multi-cultural organizations, like the South Asian group, and doing community service. It’s a good way to meet friends. I couldn’t bring a lot of stuff with me on the plane, so I brought 2.5 weeks worth of clothing. My sister still had the bedding she used when she was in college, and she gave it to me. I thought, 'Why not re-use it?’”
Young owl rescue caught on video
LOS ALTOS HILLS, Calif. (KRON) — Some firefighters got creative in the recent rescue of a young owl, according to a tweet from Santa Clara County Fire Department. SCCFD found an owl trapped inside of a basketball hoop in Los Altos Hills, and it wasn’t a scenario that any of the crews had trained for […]
Unidentified ‘Karen’ seen taking down flags of Latin American countries in viral video
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Unified School District is looking into a viral video that appears to show a woman taking down the flags of several Latin American countries at an elementary school. The video, first posted to Instagram account The Black Bay Area, appears to show that the incident occurred at Havenscourt Middle […]
climaterwc.com
Sequoia High alums celebrate
The Sequoia High School Alumni Association held its fifteenth annual picnic and barbecue fundraiser on Aug. 20. All alumni were invited; representatives attended from the classes of 1944 through 1998. Campus tours were led by principal Sean Priest, and the day included performances by the school’s choir and cheerleaders. A classic car show delighted more-seasoned alums, who remembered driving the flashy sets of wheels when they were new. As in past years, Bruce Utecht, Class of 1985, served as master of ceremonies.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Walnut Creek, CA — 15 Top Places!
In addition to its stunning wide green fields, rich foliage and Mediterranean-like weather conditions, Walnut Creek has become a popular destination for foodies or people that are just plain hungry. Even though Walnut Creek is just a short drive from some of California’s major towns, you don’t have to leave...
KSBW.com
Hollister dog theft victim says stolen French Bulldog was pregnant
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Amanda Hightower is desperate to get back her stolen French Bulldog Milani. The 11-month-old pup was stolen from her home Thursday in an armed robbery that left the Hollister woman mentally shaken and physically bruised. Hollister Police say the theft happened around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday...
