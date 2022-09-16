ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

mmanews.com

Man Receives Multiple Life Sentences For Murder Of MMA Fighter

A final verdict has been issued in a case concerning the murder of an MMA fighter in Florida several years ago. 25-year-old Aaron Rajman, a Boca Raton-based MMA fighter, was killed on July 3rd, 2017. According to West Palm Beach News, Rajman’s house was broken into by four individuals and the MMA fighter was shot and killed during the ensuing struggle.
BOCA RATON, FL
mmanews.com

PSA: Do Not Ever Send Any Emails To Nate Diaz

If you’re looking to get into contact with MMA star Nate Diaz, there’s one medium you ought to avoid…. At UFC 279 last weekend, Diaz added a fairy-tale ending to a memorable career inside the Octagon, submitting Tony Ferguson via guillotine choke in the pay-per-view’s main event.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Cory Sandhagen's TKO of Song Yadong after nasty cut at UFC Fight Night 210

Cory Sandhagen snapped his two-fight losing skid on Saturday when he defeated Song Yadong in the UFC Fight Night 210 main event. Sandhagen (15-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) got a much-needed win to put himself back on the right track in the bantamweight division when he beat Yadong (19-7-1 MMA, 8-2-1 UFC) by fourth-round doctor’s stoppage TKO in their headlining bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Canelo Alvarez banks over twice as much as Gennady Golovkin for last night’s trilogy fight in Las Vegas

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin earned massive paydays for their trilogy bout, but the gap is clear. Canelo and Golovkin went to battle for a third time on September 17. The action emanated from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The story of the fight was that Canelo was a step ahead throughout the majority of the fight, while “GGG” looked like his best days were behind him.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mmanews.com

Watch: The Best Faceoffs Of Nate Diaz’s UFC Career

Nate Diaz has had some exciting fights over the years, that included some intense face-offs. The time has finally come for longtime UFC fighter Nate Diaz to move on and leave the promotion. He had his last fight for the company, for now at least, last weekend at UFC 279. For almost a year, he was asking the UFC for one last fight to fulfill his contractual obligation, and finally, they answered.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Jose Aldo retires from UFC, may continue fighting in different combat sports

One of the greatest fighters in the history of the sport is reportedly retiring from mixed martial arts. According to Brazilian MMA news organization Combate, Jose Aldo has reached a deal with the UFC that allows him to walk away from his current contract, which had one fight left. With “Scarface” released by the organization, he’s reportedly free to try his hand at other combat sports like boxing or grappling.
UFC
mmanews.com

Canelo vs. GGG 3 Results & Highlights

The highly anticipated trilogy between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin went down on Sep.17, and MMA News is here to provide the live results. Canelo vs. GGG 3 took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire card streamed live on DAZN. While having a subscription to DAZN, boxing fans had to buy the main card for $64.99.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting tonight?

There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.In 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a majority-winner decision after the closest of contests.Following those middleweight...
LAS VEGAS, NV
mmanews.com

UFC Fighter Bought House With Opponent’s Missed-Weight Fine

UFC fighter Julian Erosa told of what his opponent’s missed weight has done for him in the past, specifically getting him a new house. The fighter is on one of the longest win streaks at catchweight in the UFC, now having four wins in the non-existent 150 lb division.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Jose Benavidez Sr. Rooting For GGG Against Canelo, Hoping GGG Gives David Benavidez A Title Shot

Jose Benavidez Sr. has officially landed in Las Vegas and fully plans on attending the third installment between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin this upcoming weekend. With 24 rounds and two highly controversial decisions, neither man feels completely satisfied with the way things have ultimately played out. In what appears to be the final meeting between them, fans and media members have flooded Sin City in an effort to observe these Hall of Fame fighters lock horns once more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mmanews.com

Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut In Jeopardy Just Days Before Fight

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg‘s first appearance in the boxing ring may be in doubt just days before the fight. Cyborg’s scheduled opponent at Fight Music Show 2, Simone Silva, is serving a 60-day medical suspension stemming from an Aug. 13 knockout loss. The fight takes place on Sept. 25, 43 days into the 60-day suspension.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

UFC Vegas 60 Results & Highlights: Sandhagen TKOs Yadong By Doctor Stoppage

UFC Vegas 60 took place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event saw top-ten bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong face off, while in the co-main, knockout artist Chidi “Bang Bang” Njokuani took on Gregory Rodrigues in a middleweight clash.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mmanews.com

Helwani: MMA Isn’t Using Chael Sonnen Properly

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has suggested that former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is being massively underused in mixed martial arts. Sonnen, who competed for gold at both middleweight and light heavyweight inside the Octagon, has been an ever-present on the MMA scene for the best part of two decades. Whilst he made his name playing the “bad guy” on the sport’s biggest stage, Sonnen has traded jibes for analysis since his UFC exit.
UFC
mmanews.com

Paulo Costa Explains Why He’s Against Move To 205lbs

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa isn’t planning on making a move to light heavyweight anytime soon despite recent weight-cutting issues. Costa defeated former middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, in the UFC 278 co-headliner last month. He got back in the win column following back-to-back losses to Marvin Vettori and UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya.
UFC
mmanews.com

Usman: It Would Be Sad To See Zhang With Strawweight Title

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has explained why it would be “sad” to see Zhang Weili return to the strawweight throne later this year. At UFC 274 this past May, Usman saw teammate and friend Rose Namajunas suffer defeat to Carla Esparza for the second time in her career. While the first meant she failed to capture the inaugural 115-pound title, the second led to her losing her grip on the belt, which she’d held for just over a year.
UFC

