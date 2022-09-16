PADUCAH — Monday was the first day of Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal’s parole hearing. On Dec. 1, 1997, Michael Carneal shot eight students, killing three and injuring five. He was sentenced to life in prison, but he is now eligible for parole after 25 years. Carneal was 14 at the time of the shooting. He is now 39 years old. He is the first school shooter eligible for parole in Kentucky. If his parole is granted, that would be a first as well — and the decision could influence similar cases in the future.

