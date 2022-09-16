Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah doctor dies at age 52
PADUCAH — A Paducah doctor has died at the age of 52. Dr. Patrick Finney was a native of Memphis, Tennessee, who graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in 1995. He completed his internal medicine residency in North Carolina. Finney then moved to Paducah, where he...
dailyegyptian.com
Culture Column: Dave’s Bagels brings flame-grilled flavor to Southern Illinois
Dave’s Bagels is a local food stand that has been around for almost two years and is bringing a new flavor to the boiled dough concoctions. David Waun, co-founder, said the stand specializes in grilled bagels with a variety of toppings and specialty options. David Waun said he and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beth, Marshall County take home 1st Region girls championships
PADUCAH, KY -- It was a Marshall County Lady Marshal sweep at the 1st Region Girls Golf Championship on Monday afternoon at the Country Club of Paducah. Lady Marshal freshman Trinity Beth won her second region championship with the round of the day, finishing with a 1-under 71. Beth won her other region championship back in 2020.
wpsdlocal6.com
9/19 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send your big fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
KFVS12
Vehicles and visitors fill Downtown Cape Girardeau for car show
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There were some pretty awesome vehicles that rolled into Downtown Cape Girardeau this weekend. The vehicles took center stage as they attracted visitors from across the area to visit the 44th Manifolds on Main Street Car Show on Sunday. There were more than 250 vehicles...
SB Nation
The art of the college football upset
What do Southern Illinois head coach Nick Hill and Epeius have in common?. That answer is simple: both engineered the vehicles for massive upsets. Epeius, the craftsman behind the wooden horse that would store hundreds of Greek soldiers that surprised Troy and won the Trojan War. Hill is the head coach of the Southern Illinois Salukis, who went into Evanston and defeated Northwestern 31-24, their first win over a Big Ten school since 2006, when Hill was the quarterback.
wpsdlocal6.com
Salukis upset Northwestern, 31-24
(SIU Athletics) - Few outsiders gave Southern Illinois a chance. The odds were stacked against an 0-2 FCS team, down two starters on its offensive line, and facing Big Ten Northwestern on the road. The Salukis (1-2) believed in themselves, though, and proceeded to dismantle the Wildcats (1-2), 31-24, behind...
Daily Northwestern
Football: Price: After an unacceptable loss to Southern Illinois, Northwestern has a lot of soul searching to do
Predicting any sports game is nearly impossible, but there’s always one certainty — upsets can happen. Particularly for college football, this was the case last week, as No. 8 Notre Dame found themselves on the losing side in their contest against Marshall or Appalachian State’s fanbase taking over the College Station streets after beating No. 6 Texas A&M, only to name a few.
kbsi23.com
$21 million project underway in Paducah, KY
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The vision for Paducah’s city block project is to improve a block of the city’s downtown. Weyland Ventures, a partner with the city of Paducah, attended the city commissioner’s meeting on Sept. 13, where Moriah Gratz, the CEO of Weyland Ventures, gave an update for the project saying,
KFVS12
Renovations continue in Downtown Marion to attract more visitors
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Things are heating up in downtown Marion as nearly the entire square is under renovation. From bringing in a new restaurant like a steakhouse, to an intimate music venue that’ll seat around 100 people, bakery, luxury apartments and a face lift to the iconic clock tower, private investors and city leaders are working to attract more people downtown.
KFVS12
Vienna, Ill. aviation program takes off
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Under the direction of instructor Wade Stewart, Vienna High School started an aviation pipeline program in partnership with Southern Illinois University School of Aviation. The partnership allows Vienna students to take courses that have been aligned with the SIU program. AVT112, which is aircraft electricity, and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local leaders discuss west Kentucky's inland waterways in D.C.
WASHINGTON — Inland waterways are a major economic driver in Paducah and McCracken County that creates thousands of jobs. During its annual D.C. Fly-In, the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is discussing the economic success of our waterways at the federal level. The chamber's annual visit involves a host...
wpsdlocal6.com
Parole hearing for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal begins
PADUCAH — Monday was the first day of Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal’s parole hearing. On Dec. 1, 1997, Michael Carneal shot eight students, killing three and injuring five. He was sentenced to life in prison, but he is now eligible for parole after 25 years. Carneal was 14 at the time of the shooting. He is now 39 years old. He is the first school shooter eligible for parole in Kentucky. If his parole is granted, that would be a first as well — and the decision could influence similar cases in the future.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, September 18th, 2022
Odin Police have arrested 45-year-old Teddy Brown of Locust Street in Centralia for the production of cannabis. 21-year-old Anthony Dickerson of West Bond in Patoka was arrested by Central City Police for driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest, and child endangerment. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Stephanie Thomas...
KFVS12
Woman accused of shooting neighbor in leg
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois woman is accused of shooting her neighbor in the leg. Sandra Walker, 50, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and other firearm offenses. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a 911 call around 4:50 p.m....
CBS Sports
How to watch Northwestern vs. Southern Illinois: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: Southern Illinois 0-2; Northwestern 1-1 The Southern Illinois Salukis are staring down a pretty large 13.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's game. It will be a battle of North versus South Saturday as the Northwestern Wildcats square off against SIU at Ryan Field at noon ET. The...
Drug ring busted in western Kentucky: 23 charged, nearly $400,000 in value recovered
An 18-month investigation sparked from the rise in fentanyl overdoses has bared fruit for the Paducah Police Department. "We have violent felonies making lots and lots of money," Laird said. "I don't think that's a good combination."
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged in shots fired incident outside Marion, Illinois, bar
MARION, IL — Police in Marion, Illinois, have arrested a 53-year-old man accused of firing a gun in the parking lot of a local bar. Police responded around 12:07 a.m. Sunday to a report that shots had been fired outside Pookie’s Beer, Burgers & Bocce in the 100 block of North Madison Street in Marion.
Albany Herald
25 years after a school shooting shook Kentucky, a scarred community grapples with the shooter's upcoming parole hearing
It was never lost on Missy Jenkins Smith, even at a young age, that she was lucky to be alive. She remembers the moment, nearly 25 years ago at Heath High School in Paducah, Kentucky, when she first lost feeling in her legs after a bullet pierced her chest and she dropped to the ground.
