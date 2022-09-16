ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sleepy Hollow, NY

yonkerstimes.com

Movies Filmed in Yonkers Win Three Emmy’s

Yonkers celebrates three Emmys for two productions with scenes shot locally. Video download: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/2dDl6uzicE. Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano watched the Emmy Awards on September 12 and celebrated three Emmy wins for two shows that shot scenes locally. The two productions that won awards were:. Severance: Two Emmys for Outstanding Music...
YONKERS, NY
visitsleepyhollow.com

Apple Picking

Wilkens is the closest place to pick your own, just 14 miles from Sleepy Hollow. They sell a wide variety of apples, pumpkins and peaches. Don't miss their own bakery and apple cider pressed on site. There is a seasonal corn maze to wander and a winery producing from the farm's own grapes. There is also a country market, showcasing local crafts. About 20 miles from Sleepy Hollow, allow around 30 minutes travel time.
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
travellemming.com

5 Day Hudson Valley Itinerary for 2022 (The Perfect Planner)

If you’re looking for an epic Hudson Valley itinerary for your upcoming New York trip, then you’ve come to the right place. New York’s Hudson Valley region along the Hudson River is a hot spot for prime restaurants, art, and expansive natural beauty, but the sheer number of things to see and do can make planning a trip difficult.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

Disturbing threats to NYC teen drag star lead to cancelation of ‘fun-filled’ event at NYPL

It was advertised as a “fun-filled afternoon” in a Bronx library with a “local celebrity/author who encourages you to embrace your own uniqueness.”. Instead, the free event planned at the Morrisania Library starring drag artist Desmond Napoles was canceled after the teenaged celebrity received hate-filled and violent threats — a trend that has led to many other family-oriented LGBTQ events being canceled across the nation.
BRONX, NY
myrye.com

Playland Beach Goes to the Dogs October 8th

Playland Beach goes to the dogs on Saturday, October 8th. Ask any dog owner in Rye and Playland Beach is a favorite dog destination through the winter when dogs and their owners are bouncing off the walls at home. It is an off leash, run them until they are tired, dog destination.
RYE, NY
101.5 WPDH

SUNY New Paltz Student Admits to Grisly Murder of Mother

After insisting he was innocent, a SUNY New Paltz student has admitted to murdering his mother and discarding her in a trash bag. In 2019 Jared Eng was attending college in the Hudson Valley when his mother was found stuffed in a garbage bag with her throat slashed. Paula Chin was stabbed in the neck and bludgeoned several times on the head before being discovered at a home in New Jersey. Investigators say the murder occurred at her Tribeca home and the body was transported from the crime scene in an attempt to cover it up.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Page Six

Bruce Lynn, publicist for the nightclub Limelight, has died at 67

Bruce Lynn, the publicist for the nightclub Limelight, has died at 67. Lynn was born in Manhattan and grew up in New Jersey before returning to the city to work in the theater business. He found success as a publicist representing nightlife impresario Peter Gatien’s stable of superclubs including Limelight, Palladium, the Tunnel, Club USA and others in the 1980s. That position put Lynn at the heart of the Club Kid scene, which produced stars including Michael Alig, Amanda Lepore, RuPaul, and Lady Bunny. Indeed, he helped the community to navigate the 1996 killing of Club Kid Andre Melendez at the hands...
MANHATTAN, NY
Secret NYC

NYC’s German-American Steuben Parade Returns This Weekend

The annual German-American Steuben Parade returns to NYC on Saturday, September 17th. The first parade marched on Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood, Queens in the 50s, and this year’s event marks its 65th anniversary! New Yorkers are invited to join in the festivities celebrating German, Austrian and Swiss-American culture and traditions. The parade will feature 14 colorful floats, dance groups, marching bands, and traditional garb, otherwise known as Trachten. Here’s everything else you need to know about the parade: The German-American Stueben Parade honors the accomplishments of German immigrants in the U.S. and NYC. It originated in 1957 as a way for German immigrants and German-Americans to uphold their homeland traditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsTimes

Johnny Depp to play alongside Jeff Beck at Port Chester concerts

After previously announcing a pair of shows at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre earlier this month, English guitarist Jeff Beck has revealed that he will be joined by actor and musician Johnny Depp at both Port Chester shows on Oct. 7 and 8. The Capitol Theatre announced on Friday via social...
PORT CHESTER, NY
101.5 WPDH

Police: Hudson Valley Urged to do These 6 Things Every Night at 9

In light of recent crime events, Hudson Valley police are instructing all residents to do six important things at 9pm each night in order to keep themselves safe. Police are urging all residents to run down a checklist of safety measures each evening aimed at preventing them from being a victim of crime. The routine was designed in the spring as a way to thwart thieves by giving residents an easy-to-follow set of instructions that will make it more difficult for thieves to target.
NEWBURGH, NY

