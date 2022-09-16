Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott Inhumane and Anti-AmericanTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
Related
yonkerstimes.com
Movies Filmed in Yonkers Win Three Emmy’s
Yonkers celebrates three Emmys for two productions with scenes shot locally. Video download: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/2dDl6uzicE. Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano watched the Emmy Awards on September 12 and celebrated three Emmy wins for two shows that shot scenes locally. The two productions that won awards were:. Severance: Two Emmys for Outstanding Music...
Halloween In Sleepy Hollow Country! Would You Take This Mysterious House Tour?
This Halloween season you are invited to Sleepy Hollow country for an evocation of the many otherworldly myths & mysteries that have permeated the most unique home in New York State, the Armour Stiner Octagon House. For years, local rumors have swirled around the Octagon House in Irvington, NY, implying...
visitsleepyhollow.com
Apple Picking
Wilkens is the closest place to pick your own, just 14 miles from Sleepy Hollow. They sell a wide variety of apples, pumpkins and peaches. Don't miss their own bakery and apple cider pressed on site. There is a seasonal corn maze to wander and a winery producing from the farm's own grapes. There is also a country market, showcasing local crafts. About 20 miles from Sleepy Hollow, allow around 30 minutes travel time.
travellemming.com
5 Day Hudson Valley Itinerary for 2022 (The Perfect Planner)
If you’re looking for an epic Hudson Valley itinerary for your upcoming New York trip, then you’ve come to the right place. New York’s Hudson Valley region along the Hudson River is a hot spot for prime restaurants, art, and expansive natural beauty, but the sheer number of things to see and do can make planning a trip difficult.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Disturbing threats to NYC teen drag star lead to cancelation of ‘fun-filled’ event at NYPL
It was advertised as a “fun-filled afternoon” in a Bronx library with a “local celebrity/author who encourages you to embrace your own uniqueness.”. Instead, the free event planned at the Morrisania Library starring drag artist Desmond Napoles was canceled after the teenaged celebrity received hate-filled and violent threats — a trend that has led to many other family-oriented LGBTQ events being canceled across the nation.
NewsTimes
Ridgefield teacher, selfless volunteer dies from COVID-19: 'She always put people ahead of her'
RIDGEFIELD — Whatever task she was involved in, Jennifer Hawkins Mason, a longtime teacher at Ridgefield Public Schools, gave 110 percent, said her colleagues, friends, family and those for whom she volunteered. "She's not one that ever had something falling through the cracks. You step back and say, 'How...
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NY
Everyone should know where the best and local burger spots are in their neighborhood and I came bearing gifts with all the above when it comes to finding the most delicious burgers in Westchester County, NY.
myrye.com
Playland Beach Goes to the Dogs October 8th
Playland Beach goes to the dogs on Saturday, October 8th. Ask any dog owner in Rye and Playland Beach is a favorite dog destination through the winter when dogs and their owners are bouncing off the walls at home. It is an off leash, run them until they are tired, dog destination.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SUNY New Paltz Student Admits to Grisly Murder of Mother
After insisting he was innocent, a SUNY New Paltz student has admitted to murdering his mother and discarding her in a trash bag. In 2019 Jared Eng was attending college in the Hudson Valley when his mother was found stuffed in a garbage bag with her throat slashed. Paula Chin was stabbed in the neck and bludgeoned several times on the head before being discovered at a home in New Jersey. Investigators say the murder occurred at her Tribeca home and the body was transported from the crime scene in an attempt to cover it up.
NYPD Shut Down City, Bridge for His Funeral and Named a Street After Him
Irish American restaurateur Jimmy Neary's life story embodies everything that's good about the city he loved and the country that adopted him.
Bruce Lynn, publicist for the nightclub Limelight, has died at 67
Bruce Lynn, the publicist for the nightclub Limelight, has died at 67. Lynn was born in Manhattan and grew up in New Jersey before returning to the city to work in the theater business. He found success as a publicist representing nightlife impresario Peter Gatien’s stable of superclubs including Limelight, Palladium, the Tunnel, Club USA and others in the 1980s. That position put Lynn at the heart of the Club Kid scene, which produced stars including Michael Alig, Amanda Lepore, RuPaul, and Lady Bunny. Indeed, he helped the community to navigate the 1996 killing of Club Kid Andre Melendez at the hands...
What’s This Colossal Mystery Building In Goshen, NY?
It came out of nowhere. Driving home from Port Jervis, NY on I-84, there were beautiful rolling green hills and trees as far as the eye could see, until this hulking behemoth appeared from the landscape. Giant? Yes. Out of place? Absolutely. But what exactly is it?. Mystery Building in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYC’s German-American Steuben Parade Returns This Weekend
The annual German-American Steuben Parade returns to NYC on Saturday, September 17th. The first parade marched on Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood, Queens in the 50s, and this year’s event marks its 65th anniversary! New Yorkers are invited to join in the festivities celebrating German, Austrian and Swiss-American culture and traditions. The parade will feature 14 colorful floats, dance groups, marching bands, and traditional garb, otherwise known as Trachten. Here’s everything else you need to know about the parade: The German-American Stueben Parade honors the accomplishments of German immigrants in the U.S. and NYC. It originated in 1957 as a way for German immigrants and German-Americans to uphold their homeland traditions.
NewsTimes
Johnny Depp to play alongside Jeff Beck at Port Chester concerts
After previously announcing a pair of shows at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre earlier this month, English guitarist Jeff Beck has revealed that he will be joined by actor and musician Johnny Depp at both Port Chester shows on Oct. 7 and 8. The Capitol Theatre announced on Friday via social...
Police: Hudson Valley Urged to do These 6 Things Every Night at 9
In light of recent crime events, Hudson Valley police are instructing all residents to do six important things at 9pm each night in order to keep themselves safe. Police are urging all residents to run down a checklist of safety measures each evening aimed at preventing them from being a victim of crime. The routine was designed in the spring as a way to thwart thieves by giving residents an easy-to-follow set of instructions that will make it more difficult for thieves to target.
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY city named one of the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S.
Just as this year’s official fall foliage reports have begun, an Upstate New York city has been named one of the best places in the U.S. to view the spectacular seasonal colors. According to a study done by Rocket Homes, three cities from each region of the United States...
natureworldnews.com
$1000 in Exchange for Collecting Used Cans From the Streets of New York — Would You Do It?
People in New York are collecting used cans and bottles from the streets as a living. Some are earning $600, while some take home as much as $1000. A bag of used bottles and cans may be nothing more than waste to the majority of people, but to the Queens family members led by Jeanett Pilatacsi, they represent a source of income.
News 12
Loved ones honor Mets legend Buddy Harrelson at Walk to End Alzheimer's
One team honored a Long Island legend Sunday at the ninth annual Walk to End Alzheimer's in North Babylon. The event at Belmont Lake State Park was part of the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research. About 1,500 Long Islanders made strides to raise money and help...
Hudson Valley Students Receive Scary School Shooting Threat
Hudson Valley students were told to stay home if they didn't want to "get lit up." On Thursday, Sept 15 around 12:45 p.m., officials from the Middletown School District were told about a concerning image someone received on a phone through Apple AirDrop. The message warned of a school shooting during Friday's pep rally.
fox40jackson.com
On National Dance Day, ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ hosts learn to Irish dance
Cohosts Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth of “Fox & Friends Weekend” put on their dancing shoes on Saturday morning and learned some Irish dance moves to celebrate National Dance Day. “All morning long we’re celebrating National Dance Day today,” said Hegseth, while Campos-Duffy noted that they...
Comments / 0