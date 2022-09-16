Read full article on original website
Best South Dakota Beards Battle It Out For Local Charity
If you're known to have a stylish beard or you like raising money for great local charities, there's one South Dakota competition you can't miss. Some of the best beards in the Sioux Empire and beyond travel to Bottoms Up in Corson for the annual event dedicated to showing off sweet facial hair.
Westword
Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't
According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
Troopers Needed! South Dakota Suffering Highway Patrolman Shortage
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is desperately looking for a number of men and women right now that are willing to join their team. According to Dakota News Now, SDHP has seen over two-dozen officers leave the agency this year alone, leaving the highway patrol struggling to find qualified candidates that are willing to help patrol South Dakota's roads and highways.
KDVR.com
Colorado counties voters getting less partisan
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s counties haven’t gotten more partisan since the beginning of the year. They’ve gotten less partisan. The state’s politics are heating up in advance of November’s 2022 midterm elections. Colorado’s races include U.S. Senate and House races that will play key roles in determining national political power. Races are attracting millions in out-of-state dollars looking to swing elections toward one party or another.
Bed Bath & Beyond Reveals List Of Store Closures: See The Arizona Locations
Here's the initial list of Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing in Arizona.
Cafe Rio Plans More Colorado Expansion
The lauded Mexican grill is in the early stages of negotiation regarding more Centennial State locations
South Dakota’s Most Searched Conspiracy Theory is BONKERS
Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? And while some hold more truth than others, The Mount Rushmore State's most searched conspiracy theory is pretty wacky. U.S. Direct recently unveiled its list of the most searched conspiracy in every state. Lizard People, Black Helicopters, and the New World Order were among the favorites in most states, but the people of South Dakota took a different route.
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
5 Minnesota Towns With Absolutely Terrible Nicknames
Minnesota is often referred to as the "Land of Ten Thousand Lakes", but it also has around ten thousand nicknames for some of its most historic towns. Take a look at just five of these not so "Minnesota Nice" nicknames. 5 MN Towns With Terrible Nicknames. Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon...
Convenience store robbed in northeast Colorado Springs, suspect at large
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect robbed a convenience store early Saturday morning on the northeast side of town and got away, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the suspect entered the store with a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing. The area was checked but the The post Convenience store robbed in northeast Colorado Springs, suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
Four Colorado Cities Make List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Four Colorado cities have made it onto a list of the most expensive places for renters. While this news is disappointing, it isn't surprising — earlier this year, rent.com reported that renting in parts of the Centennial State could cost you over $2,000 a month. Here's what you need...
Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested early Saturday morning in Colorado Springs after threatening to shoot restaurant staff with a gun, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the woman was an angry customer and threatened staff at a restaurant in the 500 block of S. Circle Drive around 3:30 The post Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Final heat wave of summer abruptly ends mid-week
The transition between summer and fall is coming up this week and summer will go out with a surge of heat. On the Jetstream map we have a building ridge of hot high pressure backing into the front range of the Rockies. This will lift high temperatures over the state especially over the eastern half of Colorado.Temperatures over most of Colorado will be at least 10 degrees above normal including in the Denver metro area where at least 90 degrees is expected in most neighborhoods Monday afternoon.Tuesday will be almost as warm in most places and with some occasionally gusty wind, the fire danger will be elevated in many areas especially across the Eastern Plains.Tuesday night a cold front will swing thru the state with much cooler temperatures and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms moving in.High temperatures will be dropping below normal by mid week with more than a third of the state feeling the chill of fall on Wednesday.The Autumnal Equinox or First Day of Astronomical Fall is on Thursday at 7:03 pm.
These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado
Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
KRDO
South Decon station closed indefinitely at Lake Pueblo State Park
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced the South Decon station at Lake Pueblo State Park is closed indefinitely. According to CPW, this closure is due to water issues. All watercraft, including boats, must go to the North Decon Station. CPW said the closure was caused...
Where is South Dakota On Best & Worst States for Teachers List?
I'm not sure there is a place where the phrase overworked and underpaid doesn't apply to teachers. However, statistics tell us that there are places where teachers are less overworked and paid more. Those statistics come from the number-crunching scientists at WalletHub. To arrive at the results they did, WalletHub...
Three of South Dakota’s Most Puzzling Cold Cases
South Dakota has definitely had its fair share of cold cases, murder mysteries, and missing person reports that remain unsolved to this day. Here are some of the most chilling cold cases in the state's history. Pamella Jackson & Cheryl Miller: This case goes all the way back to 1971,...
2022 IAFF Fallen Firefighter Memorial this weekend in Colorado Springs
For the first time since the start of the pandemic, fire fighters from across the world gathered in Colorado Springs to memorialize those lost due to service to their communities.
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Attraction Will Leave You Speechless
The Mount Rushmore State is full of amazing sights to see and things to do. Whether it's traveling through the majestic Black Hills, staring up at the sheer awesomeness of Mount Rushmore, or experiencing the beautiful isolation of the Badlands. But if you want to get away from the crowds and find a spot all to yourself, you need to visit South Dakota's most underrated attraction.
This Awesome Colorado Hidden Gem Donut Shop Is Literally ‘Off The Hook’
If you're a Colorado donut lover or just a lover of super cool and unique local restaurants and cafes, you've got to check out this awesome local Colorado donut shop. For the most part, bearing any health or diet restrictions, donuts can bring a smile to any person's face. I mean seriously, how happy are you when someone rolls into work with a box of donuts to share? I was sick all this last weekend and wanted a cheat treat for breakfast and my little guy and I decided it felt like a donut kind of day. We stopped by the local Winchells in town only to find it closed for construction. Luckily for us, there was another option just blocks away. We'd never heard about this place or even knew it existed until this past weekend but we're glad we found it because it was awesome!
Pueblo police looking for suspect in a robbery
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of a robbery at J.R.’s County Store on Sunday, Sept. 18. PPD said that the robbery occurred in the afternoon on Sunday at J.R.’s Country Store at 2402 South Prairie Avenue. PPD asks if you have any information […]
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
Comments / 1