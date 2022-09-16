ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball Rallies In Fifth Set To Win CAA Opener

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A strong fifth set performance propelled the Elon University volleyball team to a win against North Carolina A&T in its CAA opener on Sept. 17. The Phoenix tallied 23 total blocks for its most in a match since 2015. With the victory, Elon improved to 3-7...
elonphoenix.com

Elon Softball Releases 2022 Fall Schedule

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University softball team announced its 2022 fall schedule on Monday, Sept. 19. The Phoenix will play seven exhibition contests with six of them being played at Hunt Softball Park. "We are very excited to begin our fall season," said Elon head softball coach Kathy...
elonphoenix.com

Men's Tennis Completes Duke Bonk Invitational

CARY, N.C. — Daniel Martin posted his first singles win of the fall and teamed up with Nicholas Campbell for a thrilling doubles victory as the Elon men's tennis team finished play Sunday at the Duke James Bonk Invitational. Playing in the A draw doubles consolation final, Martin and...
elonphoenix.com

Women’s Golf Leads After Day One at Elon Invitational

BURLINGTON, N.C. – With three players in the top six of the individual standings, the Elon University women's golf team leads following the first two rounds of the third annual Elon Invitational on Monday, Sept. 19 at the Alamance Country Club. Elon's A team combined for a 2-over par...
elonphoenix.com

Elon Batters Gardner-Webb In 30-24 Thriller

Elon, N.C. – In front of 8,126 fans packed into Rhodes Stadium, the Elon football team controlled the line of scrimmage in a 30-24 win over Gardner-Webb that avenged a loss to the Runnin' Bulldogs two seasons ago. With the win, Elon improved to 2-1 on the season, while Gardner-Webb fell to 1-2. Redshirt freshmanJalen Hampton ran the ball 34 times for 168 yards and the Elon defense held Gardner-Webb to just 54 yards rushing on 33 carries. The Phoenix had at least 200 yards rushing and receiving for the first time since a win over The Citadel in 2019.
elonphoenix.com

Late Goal Lifts Women's Soccer To Win At UNCG

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Freshman Ashlee Brehio scored the go-ahead goal in the 85th minute as the Elon women's soccer team wrapped up nonconference play with a thrilling 2-1 win over UNCG on Friday. The victory marked the Phoenix's second ever over its Triad rival. With the win, Elon improved...
elonphoenix.com

Women's Tennis Shines In Singles At Elon Fall Invitational

ELON, N.C. — Julie Ball, Helen Sarikulaya and Miray Konar each continued their undefeated runs through their respective singles flights as the Elon women's tennis team continued play in the Elon Fall Invitational on Saturday at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. Ball made quick work of her opponent, dispatching...
elonphoenix.com

Elon Men's Tennis Opens Fall Season At Duke

CARY, N.C. — Freshmen Oskar Antinheimo and Veljko Krstic each notched their first career singles wins and Antinheimo teamed up with Ben Zipay for two doubles victories as the Elon men's tennis team kicked off its fall season Friday at the Duke James Bonk Invitational. Krstic picked up his...
elonphoenix.com

Women's Golf Hosts Third Annual Elon Invitational on Monday and Tuesday

BURLINGTON, N.C. – The Elon University women's golf team is set to host its third Annual Elon Invitational this Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 19-20 at Alamance Country Club. A Donald Ross layout built in 1946 and rebuilt in 2000 and 2020, the course is a par-71 with a total yardage of 6,065.
elonphoenix.com

Phoenix Seize Three CAA Points on the Road at Delaware

NEWARK, Del. – The Elon University men's soccer team posted its third straight shutout as the Phoenix earned three Colonial Athletic Association points on the road in its 2-0 victory at Delaware on Saturday, Sept. 17. The victory improved the maroon and gold to 5-1 overall on the season...
