Elon, N.C. – In front of 8,126 fans packed into Rhodes Stadium, the Elon football team controlled the line of scrimmage in a 30-24 win over Gardner-Webb that avenged a loss to the Runnin' Bulldogs two seasons ago. With the win, Elon improved to 2-1 on the season, while Gardner-Webb fell to 1-2. Redshirt freshmanJalen Hampton ran the ball 34 times for 168 yards and the Elon defense held Gardner-Webb to just 54 yards rushing on 33 carries. The Phoenix had at least 200 yards rushing and receiving for the first time since a win over The Citadel in 2019.

ELON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO