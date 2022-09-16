Read full article on original website
President Joe Biden to visit Orlando, stump for Dems later this month
President Joe Biden will be in Orlando Sept. 27 for a Democratic National Committee rally, according to the White House. Biden's speech will include information on how attendees can take action to support Florida's Democratic candidates on the November ballot, according to the Florida Dems website. The event will last from 4-9 p.m. 2022 marks a very high-stakes election year for Florida, with a near-guaranteed nailbiter of a gubernatorial election. The latest AARP poll shows a close race between Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis and Democrat challenger Charlie Crist, where DeSantis holds a slight lead: garnering 50% of support from potential voters as opposed to Crist's 47%. Biden recently criticized DeSantis' role in the relocation of migrants to Martha's Vineyard - an inhumane and politically driven move that DeSantis planned as a form of protest against Biden's border policies. “Instead of working with us on solutions, Republicans are playing politics with human beings, using them as props,” Biden said. Biden's latest attempt to visit Florida in July was cancelled after he tested positive for COVID-19.
