ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Orlando Weekly

President Joe Biden to visit Orlando, stump for Dems later this month

President Joe Biden will be in Orlando Sept. 27 for a Democratic National Committee rally, according to the White House. Biden's speech will include information on how attendees can take action to support Florida's Democratic candidates on the November ballot, according to the Florida Dems website. The event will last from 4-9 p.m. 2022 marks a very high-stakes election year for Florida, with a near-guaranteed nailbiter of a gubernatorial election. The latest AARP poll shows a close race between Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis and Democrat challenger Charlie Crist, where DeSantis holds a slight lead:  garnering 50% of support from potential voters as opposed to Crist's 47%. Biden recently criticized DeSantis' role in the relocation of migrants to Martha's Vineyard - an inhumane and politically driven move that DeSantis planned as a form of protest against Biden's border policies. “Instead of working with us on solutions, Republicans are playing politics with human beings, using them as props,” Biden said. Biden's latest attempt to visit Florida in July was cancelled after he tested positive for COVID-19. 
ORLANDO, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis Embarks on Nationwide Tour To Endorse GOP Candidates, and Receives a ‘Mixed’ Welcome

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Fresh from having gained coverage in the national news for shipping 50 illegal immigrants from Florida to Martha's Vineyard by plane, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has now embarked on a nationwide tour in support of other GOP candidates across the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Orlando, FL
Elections
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis holds a 23-to-1 cash advantage on Charlie Crist

The Republican reports $115M in cash-on-hand to the Democrat's $5M. Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to hold a dominating lead in fundraising over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. Even as his campaign shipped millions to the Republican Party of Florida, the Republican incumbent sits ready to deploy $115 million in cash on hand.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Charlie Crist
CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: Hate in the Sunshine State

Jim takes a deep dive into just-released disturbing data from the Anti-Defamation League, which examines the extremist and anti-Semitic trends and incidents in Florida from 2020 to the present. The ADL report, which points to a significant increase, reveals what it claims is fueling unrest and violence.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the last year, there have been more than 2,500 instances of books being pulled from shelves in schools across America as conservative groups coordinate efforts to target books for numerous reasons, typically related to race or gender themes. Some of those efforts got their start...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

What if Massachusetts’ governor flew prisoners to The Villages?

Regarding the sending of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Gov. DeSantis seems to have forgotten that airplanes fly in both directions. What if the governor of Massachusetts decided to pardon a few carefully selected — and not *too* violent — prisoners there and ship them to Florida?. Come...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#State Of Florida#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Hold Orlando Rally On#Artemis#Social Security#Democrats
villages-news.com

More than 100 golf carts gather for MAGA Club rally in The Villages

The Villages MAGA Club held a golf cart rally Sunday afternoon. The club, which has split from Villagers for Trump, offered some familiar themes as members showed their support for Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. More than 100 golf carts gathered for the event which traveled from...
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
westorlandonews.com

New Kissimmee Postmaster Named

Frank Stallworth has come a long way from a casual carrier in Central Islip, New York, to Kissimmee Postmaster. His career began in 1987, and he traveled South to Maryland, North Carolina, and finally Florida as he climbed the postal ladder, becoming a clerk, supervisor, and manager before his latest appointment as postmaster.
KISSIMMEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy