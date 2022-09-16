MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after one person was injured in an early Sunday morning shooting on Azalea Road. According to police officials officers were dispatched to the Bank Night Life club around 2:26 a.m. Sunday to a call of shots fired near that location. When officers arrived they found on male victim with life threatening injuries from a gun shot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO