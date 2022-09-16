ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

WKRG News 5

15-year-old stabbed at Mobile apartment complex: Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a stabbing at an apartment complex that left a 15-year-old in the hospital. Officials said officers were called to Summer Place Apartments on Sept. 18 after receiving reports of someone being stabbed. Officers found two people when they arrived, the victim and a […]
WKRG News 5

Mobile man shot several times during argument at home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot three times during an argument at a Sweetwater Drive home early Monday morning. MCSO said they also found drugs and paraphernalia at the house. MCSO said the victim identified the shooter as Patrick Picardy, and told MCSO that Picady shot him […]
WEAR

Police: Milton homeowner shoots suspicious person who charged at him

MILTON, Fla. -- A Milton homeowner shot a suspicious person Sunday night who charged at him in his backyard, according to Milton Police. The police department says the incident happened around 6:50 p.m. in the 5500 block of Dogwood Drive. Officers were called to the area for a suspicious person complaint.
WKRG News 5

Deputies search for vehicle burglary suspect in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a burglary suspect after several vehicles were broken into Saturday night in Destin.  Deputies were called to Emerald Heights neighborhood after several cars were burglarized. Investigators reviewed security footage, showing a man pulling on the door handles. Deputies believe the man pulling on […]
WEAR

Family honors man's death with balloon release in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The family of the man killed in Wednesday's shooting at the Oakwood Terrace Apartments held a balloon release to honor his memory. The Escambia County Sheriff's office says they found 40-year-old Laderik Fountain outside the door of an apartment. The medical examiner's office confirmed that he...
niceville.com

Valparaiso man is accused of pointing a gun at partygoers

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A Valparaiso man is accused of pointing a gun at partygoers in Walton County, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. Over the weekend, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said it was called to a home on Margaret Boulevard in DeFuniak Springs after a 9-1-1 call about a man pointing a gun at partygoers.
WALA-TV FOX10

One person injured in early Sunday morning shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after one person was injured in an early Sunday morning shooting on Azalea Road. According to police officials officers were dispatched to the Bank Night Life club around 2:26 a.m. Sunday to a call of shots fired near that location. When officers arrived they found on male victim with life threatening injuries from a gun shot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
WEAR

Man wanted for burglarizing vehicles in Destin neighborhood

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are looking for a man who burglarized several vehicles in a Destin neighborhood. Okaloosa County deputies responded to several vehicle burglaries on Saturday in the Emerald Heights neighborhood in Destin. Deputies posted a man seen in photos burglarizing a vehicle and pulling on door handles...
WKRG News 5

Missing, endangered 38-year-old: Escambia Co. Deputies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Alonzo Anthony Wright, 38, was last seen at around 6:20 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 on the 2700-block of N. Q St., according […]
WEAR

81-year-old Texas man dies in drowning in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An 81-year-old Texas man died in a drowning Sunday in Destin. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the man was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11 a.m. Deputies say the man was then located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down.
WEAR

18-wheeler overturns in crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola Monday afternoon involving an overturned 18-wheeler. Th crash took place on Scenic Highway near I-10 around 2:45 p.m. There is currently no word on injuries involved. Portions of the road are currently blocked off. This...
niceville.com

Niceville police arrest 19, write 106 traffic tickets in August: report

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The Niceville Police Department responded to 3,207 calls for police assistance during August 2022, the city manager’s office has announced. According to the report, Niceville police issued 50 traffic crash reports involving 103 vehicles. The estimated amount of damage to the vehicles involved and the related property was estimated at $277,901.
