15-year-old stabbed at Mobile apartment complex: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a stabbing at an apartment complex that left a 15-year-old in the hospital. Officials said officers were called to Summer Place Apartments on Sept. 18 after receiving reports of someone being stabbed. Officers found two people when they arrived, the victim and a […]
Mobile man shot several times during argument at home
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot three times during an argument at a Sweetwater Drive home early Monday morning. MCSO said they also found drugs and paraphernalia at the house. MCSO said the victim identified the shooter as Patrick Picardy, and told MCSO that Picady shot him […]
WEAR
Police: Milton homeowner shoots suspicious person who charged at him
MILTON, Fla. -- A Milton homeowner shot a suspicious person Sunday night who charged at him in his backyard, according to Milton Police. The police department says the incident happened around 6:50 p.m. in the 5500 block of Dogwood Drive. Officers were called to the area for a suspicious person complaint.
Woman accused of setting Circle K employee on fire will not stand trial
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The woman accused of setting a Circle K employee on fire will not stand trial, according to court records. Following a psychological evaluation, Betty McFadden, 30, was deemed mentally unable to stand trial. McFadden was charged with attempted murder after one woman was set on fire in March of 2022. […]
Deputies search for vehicle burglary suspect in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a burglary suspect after several vehicles were broken into Saturday night in Destin. Deputies were called to Emerald Heights neighborhood after several cars were burglarized. Investigators reviewed security footage, showing a man pulling on the door handles. Deputies believe the man pulling on […]
Sports bar fight ends with one man shot in forehead, another in jail
An Alabama man was reportedly shot in the forehead Saturday outside a sports bar. Police said Gary Patterson, 48, of Foley, Alabama, was shot in the wee hours of Saturday morning and is amazingly expected to survive. Foley police and deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the...
WEAR
Family honors man's death with balloon release in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The family of the man killed in Wednesday's shooting at the Oakwood Terrace Apartments held a balloon release to honor his memory. The Escambia County Sheriff's office says they found 40-year-old Laderik Fountain outside the door of an apartment. The medical examiner's office confirmed that he...
niceville.com
Valparaiso man is accused of pointing a gun at partygoers
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A Valparaiso man is accused of pointing a gun at partygoers in Walton County, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. Over the weekend, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said it was called to a home on Margaret Boulevard in DeFuniak Springs after a 9-1-1 call about a man pointing a gun at partygoers.
WALA-TV FOX10
One person injured in early Sunday morning shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after one person was injured in an early Sunday morning shooting on Azalea Road. According to police officials officers were dispatched to the Bank Night Life club around 2:26 a.m. Sunday to a call of shots fired near that location. When officers arrived they found on male victim with life threatening injuries from a gun shot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
WEAR
Man wanted for burglarizing vehicles in Destin neighborhood
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are looking for a man who burglarized several vehicles in a Destin neighborhood. Okaloosa County deputies responded to several vehicle burglaries on Saturday in the Emerald Heights neighborhood in Destin. Deputies posted a man seen in photos burglarizing a vehicle and pulling on door handles...
WEAR
Medical Examiner confirms man killed at Escambia County apartments died from gunshot
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The man killed Wednesday at the Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Escambia County died from a gunshot wound, the Medical Examiner’s Office confirms Friday. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at the apartment complex on Truman Avenue. The man died from his injuries at the hospital. The...
Missing, endangered 38-year-old: Escambia Co. Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Alonzo Anthony Wright, 38, was last seen at around 6:20 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 on the 2700-block of N. Q St., according […]
1st responders pull person from vehicle, crash on I-65 near Sam’s Club
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A busy day for Mobile first responders. Crews responded to a crash on the I-65 Service Road near Sam’s Club just after noon on Sunday, Sept. 18. First responders from MFRD and the Mobile Police Department blocked the roadway to help. A car crashed into a ditch between the service road […]
WEAR
81-year-old Texas man dies in drowning in Destin
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An 81-year-old Texas man died in a drowning Sunday in Destin. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the man was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11 a.m. Deputies say the man was then located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down.
WEAR
18-wheeler overturns in crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola Monday afternoon involving an overturned 18-wheeler. Th crash took place on Scenic Highway near I-10 around 2:45 p.m. There is currently no word on injuries involved. Portions of the road are currently blocked off. This...
Man wanted for questioning only, homicide investigation: Escambia Co. Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is wanted for questioning only in reference to a homicide that happened at the Oakwood Terrace Apartment complex in Pensacola, Fla. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 according to a Facebook post from ECSO. Lakendrick Jiles Holmes has been booked into the Escambia County Jail on two separate occasions, in […]
WEAR
Police: Missing South Carolina couple may be in Fort Walton Beach area
GREENVILLE, SC -- Police are searching for a South Carolina couple that has been missing for over a week. The Greenville Police Department tells WEAR News they have received reports the couple may be in the Fort Walton Beach area. According to police, the missing couple is Terry Chermak and...
niceville.com
Niceville police arrest 19, write 106 traffic tickets in August: report
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The Niceville Police Department responded to 3,207 calls for police assistance during August 2022, the city manager’s office has announced. According to the report, Niceville police issued 50 traffic crash reports involving 103 vehicles. The estimated amount of damage to the vehicles involved and the related property was estimated at $277,901.
Former head of Mobile Co. COVID-19 response team arrested after police chase
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Mobile County Health Department employee was arrested after Mobile Police said he led officers on a chase following a crash. Scott Chavers, 54, was arrested Thursday, Sept. 15 after officers stopped a vehicle at Westbound I-10 near Virginia Street. Officers believed the vehicle was involved in a crash that […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Admitted Mobile killer got sweetheart deal; now he faces 20 years on probation revocation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The triggerman in a 2015 murder-for-hire plot is back in jail. Adam Miller took a plea deal from Mobile County prosecutors in 2019, admitting that he fatally shot Ke’lei Morris and agreeing to testify against co-defendant Steven Mason in exchange for a split 20-year sentence that included three years behind bars and probation.
