Read full article on original website
Related
Lady Roadrunners Announce Basketball 2022-2023 Roster
State Fair Community College Lady Roadrunners Head Basketball Coach Nicole Collier recently announced the team’s roster for the 2022-2023 season. The group will include four players from last year’s team. Quincenia Jackson was a First-Team All-Region 16 and First-Team Missouri Community College Athletic Conference All-Conference as a freshman....
Your Kiddo Can Cheer With the Warrensburg H.S. Cheerleaders
If you have a young grade school student who aspires to be a cheerleader when they're in high school, they can get a taste of that by performing with the Warrensburg High School cheerleading squad. The Warrensburg High School cheerleaders are holding a cheer clinic for grade school students who...
GUESA USA Stepping Up To Help Former Golden Corral Employees
Losing your job through no fault of your own because a business has decided to close the location you work at, or decided to right-size their workforce can be a difficult thing to go through. It can be even more confusing and difficult when it's unexpected. So this gesture from GUESA USA posted on Facebook, while seemingly small, might be a big deal to the former employees and their families of Golden Corral in Sedalia.
Free Lunch For First Responders Gets Great Response at Centennial Park
A first responders lunch was held at Centennial Park Saturday from 11 - 1. About 125 first responders and their families attended the event, organized by Rep. Brad Pollitt of Sedalia. Lt. Mike Kehoe brought the Division of Tourism trailer with him and cooked hamburgers and hot dogs. Also in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sedalia Park Board Votes to Keep Pool Rates The Same
The Sedalia Park Board made a decision concerning special consideration for the Sedalia Bandits Swim Team using the Heckart Community Pool at a board meeting Thursday night. And that decision was to stay with the current rates charged for pool usage. And that rate for the Bandits, by the way, is 75 percent subsidized.
Warrensburg Man Hurt in Two-vehicle Accident
A Warrensburg man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2009 Honda, driven by 19-year-old Jack M. Profit of Warrensburg, was at Highway 13 at Route V around 9 p.m., when he pulled out in front of a southbound 2014 Chevrolet, driven by 23-year-old Cameron J. Kelly of Concordia, causing the Chevy to strike the Honda.
United Way Car Show Attracts 52 Entries
The third United Way of Pettis County Car Show was held Saturday at Gardner-Denver, 305 North State Fair Boulevard. A total of 52 entries were in the show, according to Executive Director Samantha Gilpin. Boy Scout Troop 54 presented the colors at opening ceremony, while Stephanie Roberson sang the National...
A Popular Sedalia Buffet Closes Their Doors. What Could Replace It?
When the pandemic hit, many restaurants closed their doors for a period of time. Obviously this affected many in the service industry. Some restaurants were able to weather the storm, and figure out a way to survive. If that meant providing carry out options, or limited seating, they figured out a way. A lot of non-chain restaurants were not able to survive. Mighty Melt, closed for a while, then came back under new ownership.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sedalia 200 Wants Public Input
The Sedalia 200 Board of Education will host a special work session to discuss options and receive public input on the district's long-range facilities plan. Everyone is encouraged to attend. There will be small group, tabletop discussions and survey data will be collected. The session is set for 6-8 pm...
Alleged Coolant Thief at Missouri Pressed Metals Issued Summons
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Sedalia Police responded to Missouri Pressed Metals, 1200 East Boonville, in regards to a theft of coolant from the business. And on Wednesday, Sept, 14, the suspect in the case was located near the intersection of 16th and Thompson Avenue. 42-year-old Joseph Thurman of Sedalia confessed...
Cases Resolved in Pettis County Circuit Court September 2 – 7
Below is a sampling of cases that were resolved in the Circuit Court of Pettis County from Sept. 2 - 7. Freddie M. Thomas: age 52, Sedalia, MO was sentenced to consecutive 30, 5 and 4 year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on three separate matters (1 count Robbery in the First Degree, 1 count Unlawful Use of a Weapon and 1 count Delivery of a Controlled Substance). Mr. Thomas was sentenced to an additional 5-year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections for Armed Criminal Action.
Two Injured in Henry County Rear-end Collision
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 1991 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 22-year-old Zachery R. Williams of Deepwater was on Missouri 7 at SE 170 Road around 8 p.m. when it struck the rear of a southbound 1998 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by 39-year-old Anthony E. Austin of Clinton.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sedalia Police Reports For September 19, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sunday night, Officers initiated a traffic stop on a truck for failure to maintain its lane in the area of West 11th Street and South Grand Avenue. The vehicle also had expired license plates. A small baggy of marijuana was located during the investigation. The marijuana was seized for destruction, and the driver was released without charges.
Intoxicated Man Laying in Roadway Arrested
Early Thursday morning around 2:20 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 200 block of Boonville on a report of a man laying in the street. Upon arrival, the officer observed a man passed out in the roadway and attempted to wake him up. The man identified as 29-year-old Brian Lee...
MoDOT Employees And Clinton Community Save Driver’s Life
Missouri Department of Transportation employees who happened to be working nearby helped save a couple after their truck and stock trailer containing two horses left southbound Highway 13 near Calvird Drive, crossed the median and northbound lanes, and wound up at the bottom of a steep shoulder embankment after the driver appeared to experience a sudden medical emergency. This is according to a news release posted on the Clinton Missouri Police Department Facebook page.
Southfork Road Bridge Closes for Repairs September 26
Southfork Road Bridge (South of Sweet Springs) will be closed for maintenance and repairs starting Monday, Sept. 26 and remain closed through Monday, Oct. 3, according to Amber Bridges, Pettis County Road & Bridge office administrator.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pettis County County Announces Opening of Claycomb Road Bridge over Turkey Creek
On Friday, Sept. 16 at 10:30 a.m., the Pettis County Commission, Missouri Department of Transportation Senior Construction Inspector Brian Lavender, Brenneke Construction, and Anderson Engineering, Inc. conducted a final inspection for Bridge No. 4510021 BRO B080 (039) on Claycomb Road. After the completion of the bridge inspection, it was determined...
Hit-And-Run Driver Arrested by Sedalia Police
On Sept. 2 at 4:13 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to 16th and Kentucky for a hit-and-run accident. Officers later located the suspect, 50-year-old Candice Ann Smith of Sedalia, and transported her to the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked on a 24-hour hold, pending the formal filing of charges for leaving the scene of an accident, and 1st degree property damage.
Sleeping Driver Arrested for DWI
On Saturday around 3:53 a.m., a Sedalia Police Officer observed a vehicle stopped in the roadway on North Ohio at around Pacific Avenue. The driver of the vehicle was breathing, but appeared to be sleeping. Investigation revealed that the driver, 31-year-old Isidro Chavez Marcos, of Sedalia, was intoxicated. Marcos was...
Awesome 92.3
Sedalia, MO
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://awesome923.com
Comments / 0