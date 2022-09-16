Read full article on original website
lehighvalleystyle.com
Shop Gifts, Quirky Finds, Décor and More at Abode in Nazareth
From home décor to quirky finds to that perfect hostess gift, you can get it at Abode Home Decor in Nazareth. Tell us about the journey to opening Abode Home Decor in Nazareth. In January 2020, my husband, Brian, and I decided to take the leap and open my...
thevalleyledger.com
Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting at Ms. Velvet’s Cafe
Please join the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce as we celebrate the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting at Ms. Velvet’s Café on Tuesday September 20, 2022. The Ribbon Cutting will take place at 10:00am. About Ms, Velvet’s Cafe. Ms. Velvet’s Café is owned by Carlos Marrero....
Times News
Schuylkill historical society upcoming events
The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville on four consecutive Saturdays, Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29. A tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets, will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8, 15 and 22 and at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Times News
Tamaqua library announces events
• The Tamaqua Public Library announces its new hours. Monday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. • The library will offer...
Times News
Basket raffle benefits Weatherly library
The Weatherly Area Community Library basket raffle is Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Packer Township Municipal building, 2234 Hudson Drive, Weatherly. Drawing begins at 1 p.m. Preview Night is Friday, Sept. 30 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at that time. Winners need not be present.
Quakertown Residents Say Goodbye to Beloved Theatre
Local residents recently saw one of their most popular movie theaters close, another establishment that felt the impact of the recent pandemic. Cecilia Levine wrote about the shuttered theatre for Daily Voice Bucks. The Regal Richland Crossing movie theater, located in Quakertown, closed its doors on Thursday, the most recent...
Warrington Restaurant Ranked One of the Five Best Pizza Spots in Pennsylvania
The Bucks County pizza spot now has a well-respected title in the local food industry.Image via iStock. An eatery in Warrington has been named one of the top five pizza restaurants in the entire state of Pennsylvania, a rare and coveted accolade. Jason Rathman wrote about the Bucks County pizza spot for PhillyBite Magazine.
Times News
Visitors flock to nature center’s migration festival
Visitors flocked to the Lehigh Gap Nature Center on Saturday for the 21st Annual Migration Festival. “This is a really nice gathering of people who come out and check out the nature center and learn a little bit about what we do here,” said Brian Birchak, co-director and director of communications at the center in Slatington. “The main purpose is to highlight that amazing feat that these birds do to travel down south. It’s not because of the cold; it’s because they are looking for food.”
WINNER: $1 Million Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket Sold North Of Lehigh Valley
A scratch-off Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold north of the Lehigh Valley. The $1,000,000 Cash King ticket was sold at Boyer's Food Markets on West Bertch Street in Lansford (Carbon County), state lottery officials announced on Monday, Sept. 19. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Sullivan's on the Main in Phillipsburg sold after 22 years
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Sullivan's on the Main, a Phillipsburg destination for 22 years, has been sold, according to the restaurant's social media. "We had to make a decision and had to do what was best for our family, our health, and our family business," the restaurant said on Facebook. Mack...
wlvr.org
New Lehigh County eatery serving up New York-style bagels, Greek specialties and more
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. — A trio of siblings are dishing out bagels, Greek specialties and other freshly prepared food at a new eatery in Lower Macungie Township. Costas Paxos and his sisters, Maria and Barbara Paxos, on Sept. 2 opened Not Just Bagels at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite D, in the Shepherd’s Corner shopping center.
Times News
Mahoning Valley fire company holds celebration
The 17th annual Celebration of Community held Saturday on the grounds of Mahoning Valley Fire Company had some ancillary purposes. Mahoning Valley Assistant Fire Chief Jay Michalik said the main reason was to say thank you to the Mahoning Valley community for its support. Michalik said it also:. • Served...
Times News
Barnstormers performing at Kunkletown church
The Barnstormers, a four-part men’s singing group, will perform Saturday evening to the sanctuary of St. Matthew’s UCC in Kunkletown,. “During the hour and a half performance, we sing show tunes, sacred music, secular songs and sea chanties,” said Kyle Strohl, a second tenor. “The audience may be familiar with some of the music.”
Times News
Palmerton children meet local heroes
Saturday was a special day in Palmerton for both kids and first responders. The third annual Heroes Day was held at the Grove Pavilion at the Palmerton Pool, with kids turning out to meet some of the community’s heroes. “We brought in the firefighters, the ambulance drivers, EMT’s, and...
Times News
Schuylkill Walk In Center creates art education center
The Schuylkill Walk In Art Center recently revealed its new Art Education Center and has rolled out a full schedule of classes for adults and children. “Our class schedule is a mix of what we are calling ‘core’ classes and one or two-night classes for special projects or those classic Paint ’n Sips,” said Heather Butler, the WIAC’s education coordinator.
$1 million lottery winner sold in Carbon County
LANSFORD, Pa. — A store in Carbon County sold a $1 million-winning $1,000,000 Cash King Scratch-Off. The Boyer’s Food Markets store in Lansford gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. $1,000,000 Cash King is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Watch live...
Bethlehemites are ‘Starstruck’ by an art film about their own history
The 281-year-old story of Bethlehem has been condensed into a 19-minute art film and sculptural installation at Lehigh University. Called “Starstruck: An American Tale,” by artist Shimon Attie, the two-channel projection inside the university’s Art Gallery uses six local performers portraying different historical layers of their hometown: from its founding by Moravian Christians in the 18th century, to the dominance and deflation of the steel industry in the 19th and 20th centuries, to the rise of a gambling economy.
World's Largest Austin-Healey Club Takes Over Stroudsburg
There's nothing quite like the classics, especially for automobiles! Seeing a vintage vehicle is always a treat, but while one is good, 250+ is much better!. STROUDSBURG, PA | This Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, the Austin-Healey Car Club of America is holding a car show in downtown Stroudsburg from 3 pm to 6 pm. The car show will consist of over 250 vintage Austin-Healey cars from various eras. Admission to the event is free and people of all ages are encouraged to come see the vehicles and engage with the many shops that will be in the immediate area of the event.
Times News
Gorgeous day for classic cars in McAdoo
Sunday’s perfect weather drew 200 classic and antique vehicles to the 36th Annual Antique Automobile Club of America Car Show sponsored by the AACA Anthracite Region Chapter, Hazleton. The event was at the Tri-County Little League Field in McAdoo. According to treasurer Dave Bielen of Hometown, an additional 500 car enthusiasts attended. The event featured food, a DJ and live music by The Legends Band. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Winning $1 million Cash King lottery ticket sold in Lansford
A $1 million winning Cash King scratch-off lottery ticket was sold at Boyer’s Food Markets in Lansford, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. Boyer’s will receive a $5,000 for selling the winning ticket. Cash King is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Scratch-Off prizes expire...
